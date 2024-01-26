Mom’s the word: Hurricanes power past Devils for second win in as many days

The Carolina Hurricanes might want to have the moms around more often.

The team’s “Moms Trip” started with a big road win Wednesday at Boston. The moms were back in a suite at PNC Arena on Thursday night, enjoying and celebrating the Canes’ 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Teuvo Teravainen’s mother, Sari, has had a nice time. Her son scored in both games.

Teravainen’s goal against the Bruins came on a play when the winger stuck his stick between the legs of a Boston player in the slot and popped in the puck. Thursday, he got off a one-timer from the right wing on another power play..

Linda Staal has had her share of moms trip through the years — 19 in all with Eric, Marc and Jordan Staal playing in the NHL. Her night Thursday also was special as Jordan Staal redirected a Brady Skjei point shot for his first goal in 15 games.

Staal’s goal pushed the Canes ahead 3-0 in the second period and ended the night for Nico Daws, the Devils’ starting goalie. In came Vitek Vanecek.

While the Devils are a much different team without injured forward Jack Hughes, one of the league’s most dynamic players, they’ve also had to deal with injuries on the back end to such players as Dougie Hamilton, Brendan Smith and Jonas Siegenthaler, who is out with a broken foot.

Even Devils coach Lindy Ruff has not gone unscathed. He had a puck smack him in the right cheek Thursday in the second period and missed the third, turning the team over assistant coach Travis Green.

Justin Dowling scored for the Devils in the third and Jesper Bratt with a three seconds left after New Jersey pulled its goalie for the extra attacker. But Canes goalie Antti Raanta had 23 saves and was able to earn his 11th win.

In another weird scheduling twist so common in the NHL, the two Metro Division teams were playing for the first time this season. The two battled each other to the wire in the Metro last season, the Canes edging the Devils out for the divisional title by a point.

The last time they took the ice it was for Game 5 of their 2023 Stanley Cup playoff series, when the Canes finished it off to advance to the Eastern Conference final.

The Canes led 1-0 on a Sebastian Aho goal after the first and would have been 2-0 had Brent Burns not hit the crossbar late in the period. Teravainen’s cross-ice pass resulted in a breakaway for Aho, who beat Daws with a backhander for his 17th of the season.

Teravainen’s goal, his 16th, came after Aho won the faceoff to start a power play. Michael Bunting got the puck to Teravainen for a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

The Devils made things lively for Raanta at times, forcing him to make some scrambling saves. The night after Spencer Martin beat the Bruins 3-2, Raanta picked up his 11th win of the season by the same score.

Dowling, called up Thursday from the AHL, was left alone in front and scored in the third for the Devils to make it a 3-1 game. Jesper Bratt knocked one past Raanta in the final two seconds to finish the scoring.

The Canes host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in their final game before their bye-week break and time off for the NHL All-Star Game.

They again played Thursday without forward Andrei Svechnikov, out with an upper-body injury for a third game.