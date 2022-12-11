Mom yelling at speeding car is run over by Porsche in front of her kids, Texas cops say

A Texas woman was hit and killed by an SUV while walking with her husband and two children near Houston, investigators say.

The family was walking near Rankin Road, in north Harris County, before midnight on Friday, Dec. 9 when a speeding vehicle drove past them, according to a Harris County Sheriff’s Office report.

The woman, whom McClatchy News is not naming to protect the identities or her children, stepped farther into the road and began yelling at the speeding car, her husband told deputies.

She didn’t see the Porsche Cayenne driving toward them, but her husband did, according to the report.

He pushed their kids out of the SUV’s path, but didn’t have time to pull his wife to safety before it struck her, the report said.

The driver of the Porsche stopped immediately, called 911 and performed CPR on the woman while waiting for help to arrive, the report said.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.

The driver showed no signs of intoxication and has been cooperating with investigators, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.

