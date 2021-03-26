MoMA Chairman Leon Black Says He’ll Step Down Over Epstein Ties: Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Briquelet, Rachel Olding, Lachlan Cartwright
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/ Photos Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/ Photos Getty

Billionaire investor Leon Black will step down as chairman of the Museum of Modern Art following protests from prominent artists and concern from fellow trustees over his decades-long friendship and financial ties to sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The New York Times, the beleaguered private-equity mogul told the executive committee of MoMA’s board that he wasn’t planning to renew his run as chairman once his term expires in July.

The report indicated Black would, however, stay on the board and that trustees worried Black’s departure would risk the museum losing future donations and access to his vast art collection, which includes Edvard Munch’s The Scream.

The announcement comes days after Black quit as CEO of his firm, Apollo Global Management, much earlier than expected. Black has denied any misconduct or involvement in Epstein’s sex ring and said it was a “terrible mistake” to give Epstein a second chance after his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor girl.

MoMA Braces for a Showdown Over Epstein Pal Leon Black

Maria Farmer, who was an art student in New York when Epstein abused her and her underage sister, Annie, in the 1990s, was elated to hear the news of Black’s imminent resignation.

“If you had told me in the 1990s that the art world would begin to extricate itself from Epstein and his associates, I wouldn’t have believed it," she told The Daily Beast. “For so long, I was a lonely voice screaming into the forest. Now people are listening!”

For his part, Black has been adamant that he played no part in Epstein’s crimes.

“Let me be clear,” Black said in October. “There has never been an allegation by anyone that I engaged in any wrongdoing, because I did not. And any suggestion of blackmail or any other connection to Epstein’s reprehensible conduct is categorically untrue.”

In a statement on his separation from Apollo, Black said, “The relentless public attention and media scrutiny concerning my relationship with Jeffrey Epstein—even though the exhaustive Dechert Report concluded there was no evidence of wrongdoing on my part—have taken a toll on my health and have caused me to wish to take some time away from the public spotlight that comes with my daily involvement with this great public company.”

Black apparently wanted to avoid another media firestorm over his MoMA chairmanship, despite claiming he wanted to “pursue my many interests away from Apollo—including the arts, culture, medical research, and philanthropy.” The Times reported Black “did not want to become a distraction to the institution.”

MoMA did not return a request for comment. A representative for Black, Whit Clay, declined to comment.

One MoMA trustee previously told The Daily Beast that members of the board hadn’t been able to share their views on Black’s connections to Epstein, since the museum postponed their meeting twice since February. The full board is expected to meet Tuesday, when Black will likely share his plans to step down.

“There’s people who feel strongly, but there has not been a forum for people to express their thoughts yet,” the person said, adding that they were troubled that MoMA’s chairman had a long-standing relationship with Epstein, who has long been accused of molesting underage girls. “Of course it disturbs me. I have a conscience and I have children.”

As The Daily Beast reported this week, Black was close enough to Epstein to visit the convicted sex-offender’s homes around the world, schedule routine breakfast meetings with him in New York, fund his favorite charities and scientific research, and loan him more than $30 million—only a third of which Epstein ever paid back.

Around 2004, Black also allegedly served as a reference for an employee at Epstein’s Florida mansion: Alfredo Rodriguez, the former butler who snatched Epstein’s infamous “little black book.” One year later, Rodriguez would tell Palm Beach cops what he’d witnessed inside Epstein’s home and that his duties included buying gifts for the young “masseuses” and keeping $2,000 on hand to pay them.

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Names Powerful Men in Alleged Sex Ring

In an audio recording of Rodriguez’s interview with the late police detective Joseph Recarey, Rodriguez claims he landed a job with Epstein thanks to Black. “He gave me a recommendation for Mr. Epstein,” Rodriguez says in the audio file, which was part of a public records collection the Palm Beach state attorney released last year.

It’s unclear whether Rodriguez ever worked for Black, but the former houseman said two of his buddies did. Rodriguez, who worked for Epstein from November 2004 to May 2005, died in December 2014. (In 2010, Rodriguez was arrested by the FBI for attempting to sell Epstein’s address book, which he called the “Holy Grail,” to a victim’s lawyer. He served 18 months in prison.)

When Palm Beach cops began investigating Epstein in 2005, they discovered a trove of phone message pads revealing the names of other wealthy friends: Limited Brands mogul Les Wexner, real estate investor Mort Zuckerman, banking executive Jes Staley, hedge-funder Glenn Dubin, and future president Donald Trump.

The recording indicates police also learned of other powerful connections, including Black.

“I was born in Bolivia, South America, and I have two friends of mine that they were working for Leon Black in New York,” Rodriguez says in the recording, when Recarey asked how he got employed with Epstein. Rodriguez then describes how someone—perhaps Epstein, who in 2003 had accused former butler Juan Alessi of burglary, police records show—hired him because he was seeking a reliable houseman.

“And he said to me … looks like he had a couple of [employees] that stole from him in the past, so he was looking for people like me, he can rely on, because we used to keep a lot of cash in the house. There were guns. Back then I was the only one opening and closing the safe,” Rodriguez says, adding, “I never lost a penny.”

While some of the audio is muffled, Rodriguez can clearly be heard saying: “So I was referred by Leon Black. He gave me a recommendation for Mr. Epstein.” When Recarey asked if Leon Black was related to Epstein’s criminal defense attorney, Roy Black, Rodriguez answered that he ran a “company called Apollo.”

Black’s latest resignation follows months of bad press on his ties to Epstein and the specter of even more protests. A coalition of artists and activists have announced a 10-week “strike” against MoMA for its reliance on billionaire leadership, which includes another former associate of Epstein: hedge-funder Glenn Dubin. (Virginia Giuffre, a survivor of Epstein’s trafficking scheme, claims Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell sent her to powerful men including Dubin, who denies these accusations.)

The coalition, called the International Imagination of Anti-National Anti-Imperialist Feelings, said MoMA trustees realize Black’s “continued presence on the board is a recipe for crisis, but getting rid of him could set a precedent and put at risk MoMA’s use of his priceless art collection. The museum administration is in a classic decision dilemma.”

“Whether Black stays or goes, a consensus has emerged: beyond any one board member, MoMA itself is the problem,” the coalition added, before referring to Dubin and other trustees.

Guerrilla Girls, the anonymous feminist art collective, terminated their book contract with Black’s Phaidon Press in 2019 because of the billionaire’s bond with Epstein. Since then, they’ve also called for Black’s and Dubin’s ousters from MoMA.

Harvard Sanctions Biology Professor Over Epstein Donations, Nukes His Pet Program

In response to the news of Black giving up his chairmanship, Guerrilla Girls said in an email: “Finally!!! But the Guerrilla Girls have questions: Is MoMA keeping the dirty $40 million he donated to them?” The collective was referring to Black and his wife Debra’s donation to MoMA in 2018 in exchange for having a film center named after them.

“Will Black still donate $200 million to survivors of sexual trafficking and abuse, as he offered in an attempt to remain at Apollo and MoMA?” Guerrilla Girls asked.

In January, Black announced he was resigning as Apollo’s CEO after an internal report from the firm revealed he’d paid Epstein $158 million from 2012 to 2017 for estate and tax planning advice—three times more than initially reported.

And last August, Denise N. George, the attorney general for the U.S Virgin Islands, announced she was issuing subpoenas to Black and entities related to him as part of her civil racketeering suit against Epstein’s estate.

Black was pals with Epstein from the mid-1990s until 2018, when the men had a falling out over Epstein’s fees. Epstein had demanded tens of millions of dollars for advising Black on a transaction that saved Black $600 million, the Apollo report alleges.

When Epstein complained about a lack of payment in emails to Black, Epstein “would invoke his friendship with Black” and refer to “personal matters that Black had shared with Epstein in confidence, although there is no evidence that those matters had any relationship to any of Epstein’s criminal activity or to any of Black’s payments to Epstein,” the document claims.

“Throughout Epstein and Black’s relationship, Black viewed Epstein as a friend worthy of his trust,” the report states. “They attended social events together, Black confided in Epstein on personal matters, and Black introduced Epstein to his family. Black regularly visited Epstein’s townhouse in New York to either discuss business or to meet other prominent guests who were visiting Epstein, including well known businessmen, political figures, diplomats, scientists and celebrities. In general, one-on-one breakfast meetings between Black and Epstein would be more common for business meetings, whereas afternoon meetings with other guests would be more common for social visits.”

According to the report, Debra and Leon Black visited Epstein’s New Mexico ranch while en route to California on their private plane. Multiple victims, including Annie Farmer and a woman referred to as Jane Doe 15, say Epstein abused them at this Stanley compound, which is about 40 miles south of Santa Fe.

“At Epstein’s request,” the document says, “Black and his wife provided transportation from Santa Fe to California on Black’s plane to two or more of Epstein’s adult guests in Santa Fe.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Leon Black to step down as MoMA chairman - NYT

    Black, 69, informed the executive committee of MoMA's board of his intention at a specially convened remote meeting on Friday, the report said. MoMA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Earlier this week, Black stepped down as chairman of Apollo, which he co-founded 31 years ago, months after relinquishing his position as chief executive officer of the company in January following a report by law firm Dechert.

  • Harvard maths professor with close ties to Jeffrey Epstein has been barred from advising students for two years

    ‘I will take the lessons from this time with me as I move forward,’ says maths professor Martin Nowak

  • Intercos Teams With Italian University for Joint Lab

    The leading cosmetics manufacturer and the University of Milano-Bicocca will join efforts in conducting scientific researches to develop new solutions for beauty.

  • Fact check: Antifa was not created by former President Barack Obama and George Soros

    A Facebook user did not reveal the satirical origins of a posted claim that former President Obama and George Soros created antifa.

  • Michigan attorney general ends campus probe tied to Nassar

    The investigation of Michigan State University's handling of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar is over because the university has refused to provide thousands of documents related to the scandal, Michigan’s attorney general said Friday. Dana Nessel's announcement came after the university said it would not change its position that the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege. “The university’s refusal to voluntarily provide them closes the last door available to finish our investigation,” Nessel, a Democrat, said.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • ‘Why don’t you do your job?’: Lindsey Graham hits out after being asked what Republicans would do to fix border crisis

    ‘The Independent’ asks Republicans for long-term solutions

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • ‘Let the people vote’: Biden to rally support for voting rights after Georgia’s ‘attack on US constitution’

    Following the passage of sweeping ballot restrictions and the arrest of a Black lawmaker in Georgia, President Joe Biden has urged members of Congress to pass the For The People Act, a massive voting rights bill to combat a wave of suppressive legislation across the US. “This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” he said in a White House statement on Friday.

  • India coronavirus: The high-risk young demanding Covid jabs

    Cancer patients who are under the age of 45 are struggling to get Covid jabs in India.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

    Surveillance footage shows Rong Xin Liao, 84, getting kicked by a stranger

  • Viola Davis joked that agreeing to portray Michelle Obama in upcoming anthology 'The First Lady' was 'temporary insanity'

    Viola Davis said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that she's spoken to Michelle Obama for "several hours" since landing the role.

  • An unusually high 'spring' tide might help refloat the Ever Given on the Suez Canal, reports say

    The Ever Given, which has blocked the waterway for several days, may benefit from an unusually high spring tide in the Suez Canal on Monday.

  • Pink boat blocking Florida highway draws viral comparisons to the Suez Canal freighter incident

    Egyptian authorities hope to have the shipping lanes free within the next three days

  • As Pandemic Upends Teaching, Fewer Students Want to Pursue It

    Kianna Ameni-Melvin’s parents used to tell her that there was not much money to be made in education. But it was easy enough for her to tune them out as she enrolled in an education studies program, with her mind set on teaching high school special education. Then the coronavirus shut down her campus at Towson University in Maryland, and she sat home watching her twin brother, who has autism, as he struggled through online classes. She began to question how the profession’s low pay could impact the challenges of pandemic teaching. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times She asked her classmates whether they, too, were considering other fields. Some of them were. Then she began researching roles with transferable skills, like human resources. “I didn’t want to start despising a career I had a passion for because of the salary,” Ameni-Melvin, 21, said. Few professions have been more upended by the pandemic than teaching, as school districts have vacillated between in-person, remote and hybrid models of learning, leaving teachers concerned for their health and scrambling to do their jobs effectively. For students considering a profession in turmoil, the disruptions have seeded doubts, which can be seen in declining enrollment numbers. A survey by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education found that 19% of undergraduate-level and 11% of graduate-level teaching programs saw a significant drop in enrollment this year. And Teach for America, which recruits recent college graduates to teach in low-income schools across the country, said it had received fewer applications for its fall 2021 corps compared with this period last year. Many program leaders believe enrollment fell because of the perceived hazards posed by in-person teaching and the difficulties of remote learning, combined with long-standing frustrations over low pay compared with professions that require similar levels of education. (The national average for a public school teacher’s salary is roughly $61,000.) Some are hopeful that enrollment will return to its pre-pandemic level as vaccines roll out and schools resume in-person learning. But the challenges in teacher recruitment and retention run deeper. The number of education degrees conferred by U.S. colleges and universities dropped by 22% between 2006 and 2019, despite an overall increase in U.S. university graduates, stoking concerns about a future teacher shortage. For some young people, doubts about entering the teaching workforce amid the pandemic are straightforward: They fear that the job now entails increased risk. Nicole Blagsvedt, an education major at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, felt a jolt of anxiety when she began her classroom training in a local public school that recently brought its students back for full in-person learning. After months of seeing only her roommates, moving around a classroom brimming with fourth and fifth graders was nerve-wracking. Blagsvedt’s role also encompassed new responsibilities: sanitizing fidget toys, enforcing mask use, coordinating the cleaning of the water bottles that students brought to school because they could not use the water fountains. In her first week, she received a call from an office assistant informing her that one of her students had been exposed to COVID-19 and that she had to help shepherd the students out of the classroom so it could be disinfected. “This panic crossed my mind,” she said. “I thought: This was what it’s going to be like now.” Administrators running teacher preparation programs said the new anxieties were most likely scaring away some potential applicants. “People are weighing whether or not it makes sense to go to a classroom when there are alternatives that may seem safer,” said David J. Chard, dean of the Wheelock College of Education and Human Development at Boston University. But for many students, the challenges posed by remote teaching can be just as steep. Those training in districts with virtual classes have had to adjust their expectations; while they might have pictured themselves holding students’ hands and forming deep relationships, they are now finding themselves staring at faces on a Zoom grid instead. “Being online is draining,” said Oscar Nollette-Patulski, who had started an education degree at the University of Michigan but is now considering swapping majors. “You have to like what you’re doing a lot more for it to translate on a computer. I’m wondering, if I don’t like doing this online that much, should I be getting a degree in it?” In some instances, remote teaching has deprived education students of training opportunities altogether. At Portland State University in Oregon, some students were not able to get classroom placements while schools were operating remotely. Others were given only restricted access to student documents and academic histories because of privacy concerns. At the university’s College of Education, there was a decline in applications this year, which the dean, Marvin Lynn, attributed to students in the community hearing about the difficulties in training during the pandemic. Applications may tick back up as schools return to in-person learning, Lynn said, but the challenges are likely to outlast this year. Educators had been struggling with recruitment to the profession long before the pandemic began. In recent years, about 8% of public school teachers were leaving the workforce annually through retirement or attrition. National surveys of teachers have pointed to low compensation and poor working conditions as the causes of turnover. The pandemic is likely to exacerbate attrition and burnout. In a recent national study of teachers by RAND Corp., one-quarter of respondents said that they were likely to leave the profession before the end of the school year. Nearly half of public school teachers who stopped teaching after March 2020 but before their scheduled retirements did so because of COVID-19. This attrition comes even as many schools are trying to add staff to handle reduced class sizes and ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Miguel Cardona, the secretary of education, recently called for financial help to reopen schools safely, which will allow them to bring on more employees so they can make their classes smaller. The COVID-19 relief package approved by President Joe Biden includes $129 billion in funding for K-12 schools, which can be used to increase staff. Not all teacher preparation programs are experiencing a decrease in interest. California State University in Long Beach saw enrollment climb 15% this year, according to the system’s preliminary data. Marquita Grenot-Scheyer, assistant vice chancellor for the university system, attributes this partly to an executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom that temporarily allowed candidates to enter preparation programs without meeting basic skill requirements because of the state’s teacher shortage. Applications to Teachers College at Columbia University in New York City also increased this year, according to a spokesperson, who noted that teaching has historically been a “recession-proof profession” that sometimes attracts more young people in times of crisis. Even some of those with doubts have chosen to stick with their plans. Ameni-Melvin, the Towson student, said she would continue her education program for now because she felt invested after three years there. Maria Ízunza Barba also decided to put aside her doubts and started an education studies program at the Wheelock College of Education at Boston University last fall. Earlier in the pandemic, as she watched her parents, both teachers, stumble through the difficulties of preparing for remote class, she wondered: Was it too late to choose law school instead? Ízunza Barba, 19, had promised to help her mother with any technical difficulties that arose during her first class, so she crawled under the desk, out of the students’ sight, and showed her mother which buttons to press in order to share her screen. Then she watched her mother, anxious about holding the students’ attention, perform a Spanish song about economics. Ízunza Barba said she realized then that there was no other career path that could prove as meaningful. “Seeing her make her students laugh made me realize how much a teacher can impact someone’s day,” she said. “I was like, whoa, that’s something I want to do.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A 12-year-old was abducted off a Miami street, sexually assaulted and shot, cops say

    An alert from Miami-Dade police asks for help finding or identifying the man they say inflicted an armed sexual assault on a 12-year-old boy before shooting him and sending him to the hospital in critical condition during Saturday’s first hours.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls Trump 'an utter failure' after the former president said that the Capitol rioters posed 'zero threat'

    Kinzinger has been one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump's outsized influence over the direction of the party.