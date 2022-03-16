MoMA stabbing suspect followed same M.O. in Philly: rejection followed by violent rage

The museum madman accused of stabbing two people and fleeing to Philadelphia torched a hotel room there after staffers told him he couldn’t extend his stay, authorities said Wednesday.

Gary Cabana, 60, is awaiting extradition to New York City, where he will answer to charges that he flew into a rage and stabbed two Museum of Modern Art workers who denied him entry because of past disruptive behavior, police said.

Cabana spent two days on the lam after the shocking museum melee, taunting cops and defending himself on social media, and was arrested in Philadelphia early Tuesday after cops found him sleeping on a bench in a Greyhound bus station.

Cops said Cabana blew his top after hotel workers told him he had worn out his welcome. When Cabana was told on Monday he could not extend his stay, he trashed his fifth-floor Best Western hotel room, and set fire to the place about 6 p.m.

There were no injuries, but the room was badly damaged and the hotel was evacuated.

Cabana racked up several charges in Philadelphia, where police hit him with arson, risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.

He was being held without bail, and was scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation, officials said.

According to Philadelphia cops, staff at the Best Western helped them track Cabana down. He had checked in under his middle and last names, and used his Best Western rewards card with his full name, cops said.

After the fire, a staffer Googled the name, spotted the museum connection, learned that he was wanted, and immediately contacted police. There was also surveillance video of the suspect from the hotel, police said.

Units were dispatched to local transportation centers, and Cabana was found sleeping on a bench inside the bus station, cops said.

Later, as he was being led away for processing, the handcuffed stabbing suspect had plenty to say.

“Best cops in the United States right here, buddy,” Cabana said, wearing a black surgical mask, boots, jeans and a dark-colored hoodie under a flannel shirt. “They just made the United States safe — I’m public enemy number one.”

When a reporter asked why he stabbed the MoMA workers, Cabana shot back, “Man, read my Instagram.”

“Why do they ask these questions?” he continued. “Read the f---ing Instagram.”

“Praying for all the haters who believe the Moma/media LIES,” Cabana commented on one of his Instagram posts Monday, part of a back and forth with IG users taunting him and telling him to turn himself in.

In a Facebook post, Cabana claimed he was the victim of a “frame job” by museum staff who had revoked his membership after prior disruptions.

“THERE WERE NO DISRUPTIONS,” Cabana claimed online. “Security NEVER escorted me from MoMA on the 2 ‘supposed’ days I ‘acted up’ 2/24 + 3/9. Total blind side ...”

He insisted his membership was unfairly revoked because he laughed in a movie.

“NOTE to catty beeyotches of the world, words are sharper than knives,” he wrote. “Bipolar is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde. THEN U get framed and evicted from MoMA (not just the movies, ALL THE ART too) by a bitter old woman who shushes U when U LAUGH during a comedy.”

On Saturday afternoon, Cabana allegedly barreled through the museum’s revolving door, leaped across a counter and stabbed the victims.

The museum workers — a woman, 24, stabbed in the neck and back and a man, also 24, stabbed in the collarbone — are both recovering.