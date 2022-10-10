Moment BBC journalist takes cover as Russian missiles hit Kyiv during live broadcast
A BBC journalist in Kyiv ducked for cover as a rocket passed over the city this morning, 10 October.
Hugo Bachega was broadcasting live from the Ukrainian capital when his microphone captured the sound of a missile overhead and a subsequent explosion.
The journalist can then be seen ducking for cover out of shot.
A series of apparent Russian missile strikes were carried out in Ukrainian cities this morning, following the attack on the bridge on Saturday linking Russia and Crimea, which Vladimir Putin called a "terrorist act" carried out by Ukrainian special services.
