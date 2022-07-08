Moment Florida police officer is arrested for drunk driving on his way to work after downing three tall beers

A Florida police officer has been suspended after he was pulled over for drunk driving while heading to work, as seen on alarming body camera video.

Police in Eustis were called to South Avenue on Monday for reports of an erratic driver when a fellow police officer was found behind the wheel, Fox35 reported.

Oscar Mayorga, 25, was taken into custody of the Eustis Police Department after a breathalyser test showed him at five times the Florida limit, WESH-TV reported.

The Apoka Police Department officer told investigators he had been on his way to work when he was stopped.

Footage of the police stop showed Mr Mayorga appearing dazed and holding himself up against his vehicle. His speech also appeared slurred.

Mr Mayorga said he had taken three Benadryl pills, but later admitted to drinking three tall cans of Modelo – apparently in addition to a can which was seen in the car on the video.

The arresting officer also recalled a “strong odor of alcohol emitting from his (Mayorga’s) breath,” said Fox35 of the arrest report.

“In our profession, you know it’s best to be honest, right?” an officer could be heard asking Mr Mayorga of how much he had allegedly drunk, according to ClickOrlando.

The Apoka Police Department reportedly said it suspended Mr Mayorga without pay and that his uniform, weapons and vehicle were recovered.

Mr Mayorga was released from Lake County Jail on Tuesday and an investigation is pending.