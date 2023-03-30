Moment guards 'leave migrants to die' during fire at Mexico detention centre that killed 39

2
Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
A screen grab from a surveillance video shows guards leaving as flames engulf the detention facility - AFP
A screen grab from a surveillance video shows guards leaving as flames engulf the detention facility - AFP

Mexican prosecutors have announced a murder investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants in a detention centre fire, accusing the people in charge of doing nothing to help them escape.

Authorities faced mounting scrutiny of their handling of the disaster after video surveillance footage appeared to show guards leaving as flames engulfed a cell with migrants locked inside.

An investigation was opened "for the crime of homicide and damage to property," though other possible crimes would also be considered, said Sara Irene Herrerias, a prosecutor specialising in human rights.

"None of the public servants or the private security personnel took any action to open the door for the migrants who were inside," she told reporters.

Eight people had been identified as allegedly responsible for the failure following the fire that began late Monday, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said at the same news conference.

Those include two federal agents and a state immigration official, as well as five members of a private security company.

Prosecutors were seeking several arrest warrants, Ms Herrerias said.

Migrant accused of starting the fire

A migrant had been accused of starting the fire by others who were inside the detention center, she added, without giving details about the person.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier vowed there would be "no impunity" over the tragedy in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, in the US state of Texas.

"We will not hide anything," he told reporters.

Those found to have been responsible for "causing this painful tragedy will be punished in conformity with the law," he added.

Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that the migrants were believed to have started the fire themselves in a protest against deportations.

In the video, whose authenticity was confirmed by the government, three guards seem to hurry away leaving migrants in their cell as flames spread and smoke rapidly fills the building.

A family from Venezuela searches for a relative outside the detention centre - HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP
A family from Venezuela searches for a relative outside the detention centre - HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP

El Salvador, which said some of its citizens were seriously injured, demanded the people running the facility be punished since the video showed migrants "were left inside the cells without any chance of getting to safety".

Dozens of migrants spent the night outside the National Migration Institute (INM) facility in Ciudad Juarez waiting for information about their relatives and friends.

"We want to know if they were in there or not," said Venezuelan Gilbert Zabaleta, who was looking for two friends.

The dead and 27 injured included people from Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador, Colombia and Ecuador, Mexican authorities said.

US President Joe Biden's administration has been hoping to stem the record tide of migrants and asylum seekers undertaking often dangerous journeys organised by smugglers to get to the United States.

About 200,000 people try to cross the border from Mexico each month, most of them fleeing poverty and violence in Central and South America.

Recommended Stories

  • Video said to show fire in Mexico migrant center

    STORY: New video has emerged that is believed to be surveillance camera footage from inside the Mexican detention center near the U.S. border, where Monday's fire disaster killed at least 38 migrants.And it appears to show how quickly the smoke and flames spread throughout the facility, the latest in a string of disasters in recent years as both countries grapple with record levels of crossings, including another spike in recent weeks.In the video you can see migrants kicking at the door of their cell with flames nearby. People in uniforms are seen walking past and making no attempt to open the gate. The fire was apparently started by migrants protesting deportations. Within moments the smoke is so thick you can no longer see.Reuters was unable to find file images or video of the room in which the video was captured to independently verify the footage.Activists have frequently voiced concern over poor conditions and overcrowding at detention centers as migration has risen.Raniel Murillo is a migrant from Venezuela, who believes his friend died in the incident.He's telling us the guards could have opened the gates, but didn't help them because they didn't feel like it. "The guards treat you badly," he says.Daniela Marquez, also from Venezuela, says some of the migrants had been detained for a month. They cried out in hunger, she says, because they didn't have food. "They had families."Mexico's foreign minister has said that those "directly responsible" for the disaster have been turned over to investigators, without elaborating.The government of El Salvador, which says several of its citizens are among the dead, has condemned the actions of the facility staff.

  • EV startup Lucid plans to lay off hundreds of workers at every level of the company, leaked memo says

    In an all-hands meeting and email to staff, Lucid said the layoffs would begin over the next three days and affect about 18% of the company.

  • NY slammed for sending trucks with 'polio is spreading in Israel' signs to Orthodox areas

    The billboards are part of a campaign urging polio vaccination on the cusp of Passover travel. But the message has been criticized as anti-semitic.

  • Mexico fire: 39 dead at migrant center

    Mexico fire: 39 dead at migrant center

  • DHS chief Mayorkas is willing to 'let children be raped,' Cruz charges in heated Senate border crisis hearing

    Sen. Ted Cruz took aim at Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for the ongoing situation at the border, saying Mayorkas was willing "to let children be raped."

  • Former NFL GM mocks Witten, Gronkowski TE clone to Cowboys at 26

    If Mike Tannenbaum ran the Cowboys, he'd angle for Notre Dame's Michael Mayer in the first round as a Dalton Schultz replacement. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Blustery snowstorm to threaten dangerous travel in north-central US

    The same storm poised to unleash severe weather with widespread high winds and the risk of multiple tornadoes over the Mississippi Valley will also have a wintry side, with AccuWeather meteorologists homing in on a zone of accumulating snow and high winds that can make for dangerous travel from northern Nebraska to northern Michigan late this week. Severe weather will take center stage due to a storm from California that will re-energize over the Great Plains on Thursday before swinging northeas

  • 6,000-year-old fishing hook — used for catching sharks — unearthed near Israeli coast

    The copper artifact is “one of the oldest known” fish hooks, experts said.

  • Local groups work to give Ukrainian women soldiers uniforms that fit

    Though Ukraine has about 60,000 women on the battlefield against Russian forces, they're going to war in uniforms made for men.

  • Indonesia's Stance on Israel Overshadows International Soccer Tournament

    Uncertainty over the timing and location of the Under-20 World Cup continues two days after Indonesian authorities postponed the official draw for the May 20-June 11 tournament because of protests over Israel’s qualification.

  • Brazil has a new biggest favela, and not in Rio de Janeiro

    The number of households in Sol Nascente has swelled 31% since 2010 to more than 32,000, surpassing Rio's hillside Rocinha favela that had been Brazil’s most populous, according to preliminary data from the ongoing census. Rocinha has almost 31,000 households, the data show.

  • Days Ahead of Massive Allowance Cuts for Some Military Families, Pentagon Allegedly Working on a Fix

    Officials are already working behind the scenes to prevent the cuts from happening, a defense official with knowledge of the discussions told Military.com.

  • Alabama police officer killed, another wounded

    An Alabama police officer was killed, and another critically wounded, after being shot Tuesday evening by a man who was captured after barricading himself inside an apartment, Huntsville Police Department officials said. (Mar. 29)

  • Children with high blood pressure often become adults with high blood pressure

    Statement Highlights: Primary hypertension—high blood pressure that is not due to an underlying medical condition—occurs in up to 5% of children and adolescents in the U.S. and other countries. Having high blood pressure as a child often leads to high ...

  • Panama City Beach Police Department arrests more than 480 so far this spring break season

    Chief JR Talamantez of the Beach Police announced Tuesday his officers have arrested more than 480 people so far this spring break season.

  • "Beware!" Abbot of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra threatens Zelenskyy with "God's punishment"

    The abbot of the Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo, has said that "God will not forgive" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for evicting the clergy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) from the Lavra.

  • Philippine police seize large stash of drugs in tea bags

    Philippine police seized more than 500 kilograms (more than half a ton) of suspected methamphetamine concealed in tea bags Wednesday and arrested a suspected Chinese drug dealer in a northern mountain resort city, police officials said. The drug seizure in Baguio city had an estimated street value of 4 billion pesos ($74 million) and was one of the largest in recent years, officials said. A drug syndicate apparently hid the suspected drugs, locally known as shabu, in Baguio, a popular tourism destination known for its mountain scenery and pine trees, and not in metropolitan Manila due to an ongoing anti-drugs crackdown in the capital region, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and police officials said.

  • 'Constant shelling': Ukrainian soldier in Bakhmut

    STORY: The two towns along with other communities in the industrial Donetsk region are at the epicenter of Russia's attacks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.A Ukrainian serviceman in the besieged city of Bakhmut filmed himself saying the town was under constant shelling as Ukrainian forces kept control of part of it.Reuters was able to confirm the location as Bakhmut from the design of the buildings seen in the video, which matched file photography of the area.Reuters was also able to verify the location from the kindergarten, buildings and roads seen in the video which matched file and satellite photography of the area. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed. Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield accounts.

  • Philippines: The 70s nuclear relic that may open at last

    Finished in 1986, the Bataan plant in the Philippines has never produced a kilowatt of electricity.

  • Dallas Cowboys accomplish final free agent goal, sign NT Jonathan Hankins to 1-year deal

    The Cowboys now have a pure approach to the NFL Draft and can select the best players without having to target a need.