‘Our moment is now’: can Washington DC statehood finally become a reality?

Joan E Greve in Washington
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Alexander Drago/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Alexander Drago/Reuters

Thousands of miles from the US capital, a group of progressive protesters recently marched to the office of their senator, Republican Lisa Murkowski, to demand that she support statehood for Washington DC.

The protest was notable because of its setting of Anchorage, Alaska, and similar demonstrations have recently been popping up all across America. Progressives from Arizona to New York have taken pictures with 51-star flags to show their support for making DC the first new state to join the union since Hawaii in 1959.

Previously dismissed by its critics as a regional issue, DC statehood has gained national prominence in recent years, and that increased attention has now translated into legislative action. Late last month, the House passed a DC statehood bill with a record number of co-sponsors, and Joe Biden has offered a full-throated endorsement of the proposal.

This momentum has given activists hope that now – with Democrats controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress – DC statehood may finally become a reality. However, numerous challenges remain in the evenly divided Senate, and Republicans are determined to keep just 50 stars on the American flag.

For statehood advocates, this moment feels like an opportunity to correct a 200-year-old injustice. The District’s population of 700,000 is more than that of Wyoming and Vermont, and DC residents pay more in federal taxes than their counterparts in 22 states, yet they do not have congressional representation. Perhaps even more infuriating for statehood supporters is the fact that DC laws are subject to congressional review, meaning lawmakers from around the country have an effective veto on local proposals.

The issue of race if also front and center, given that DC’s citizens are predominantly people of color and their full rights as Americans are being curtailed mostly by Republicans in the Senate, who skew heavily white.

DC residents themselves largely support statehood. In 2016, the District held a referendum on the issue, and 86% of voters backed statehood.

“This fight is the most pressing voting rights fight and the most pressing civil rights fight of our lifetime,” said Jamal Holtz, a leader of 51 for 51, which advocates for statehood. “We should not be okay with American citizens not having voter representation.”

The lack of representation for DC residents has been the subject of international condemnation. The United Nations human rights committee has repeatedly said DC’s current political status is a human rights violation that flies in the face of America’s international treaty obligations.

Arturo Carrillo, the director of the International Human Rights Clinic at George Washington University law school, said the injustice of the situation is somewhat ironic. In the capital of one of the oldest democracies in the world, citizens are not represented at the federal level.

“The paradox is so profound that you almost don’t believe it,” Carrillo said. “It can’t really be like that, can it? But it is. It is exactly as bad as it looks. And all you’ve got to do is drive around Washington DC, and look at our license plates. You’ll see they say, ‘End taxation without representation.’”

But for Republicans, the true injustice would be if DC, a city of just 68 sq miles, were granted statehood and the two US senators that come with it. Republican leaders have criticized the statehood push as a Democratic “power grab” that contradicts the founders’ wishes for the capital district to be completely under federal control.

“If DC were to become a state, Democrats would gain two reliably liberal seats in the US Senate,” said Emma Vaughn, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. “They cite various reasons for why they want DC statehood, but the truth is that these extra Senate seats would be a rubber stamp for their radical, far-left agenda.”

Statehood advocates acknowledge DC would probably elect two Democratic senators if it becomes a state. In 2020, just 5% of DC voters backed Donald Trump, while 92% supported Biden. But activists say DC residents should not be deprived of basic democratic rights because of their political leanings.

Republicans are afraid of admitting DC as the first plurality Black state in the nation

Jamal Holtz

“It is a much larger power grab to deny representation to people because you don’t think that they would vote for you. That’s the power grab,” said Meagan Hatcher-Mays, the director of democracy policy for the progressive group Indivisible.

Holtz also described Republican arguments against statehood as “racist dog whistles”, given that the majority of DC residents are people of color.

“Republicans are afraid of admitting DC as the first plurality Black state in the nation,” Holtz said. “Regardless of occupation and political party, all Americans deserve representation.”

Holtz’s organization is urging Senate Democrats to end the filibuster to get statehood passed, hence the group’s name of 51 for 51, meaning 51 votes for the 51st state. (With the filibuster mechanism in place, Democrats need 60 votes to advance the statehood bill, which is considered an impossible task given Republicans’ fervent opposition.)

But even if Democrats do end the filibuster, it may not be enough to get the statehood bill to Biden’s desk. Senator Joe Manchin said on Friday that he does not support the legislation, and four other Senate Democrats have not taken a stance on the bill.

Without the filibuster, the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, would still need all five of them on board to pass the proposal. Those five holdouts are probably why Schumer has not committed to a timeline for voting on a bill, instead simply saying the Senate is “working to make [statehood] a reality”.

Hatcher-Mays urged Democratic senators to move quickly on statehood, noting that the party’s hold on the White House and both chambers of Congress is unlikely to last long.

“History does tell us that trifectas are pretty rare, and they’re pretty fleeting,” Hatcher-Mays said. “We really need Democrats in the Senate to understand that this is what we gave you this majority for, so it’s really urgent to take this up and get this passed as soon as possible.”

For Holtz and many other District residents, the wait for statehood has already been long enough.

“Our moment is now,” Holtz said. “We cannot continue to count our days where there are people disenfranchised in our nation’s capital.”

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: A disgraceful NIMBY push to block homeless housing in Chatsworth

    The City Council's John Lee, trying to take funding from a project in his district, might want to read the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

  • Flights from DFW Airport to Europe are back, but many travelers need a COVID vaccine

    Fort Worth-based American Airlines plans to resume flights to Greece, Israel and maybe the United Kingdom this summer.

  • Syrian court accepts 3 candidates to run for president

    Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court has accepted three applications out of 51 for candidacy for this month’s presidential elections in the war-torn country, state media reported Monday. The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad, who was chosen along with two other men, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie, to run. The Parliament later referred the names to the constitutional court.

  • Black Lightning's Christine Adams Defends Jail Scene, Foreshadows 'Major' Trouble Ahead for the Pierces

    Warning: This post contains spoilers from Black Lightning Season 4, Episode 9. Lynn Pierce is not a metahuman. But she is a highly respected scientist, wife and mother on Black Lightning. This is why her arrest on a violating civil rights charge on The CW superhero offering last week felt so shocking. While being jailed, […]

  • Biden news – live: US brands China ‘aggressive’ as North Korea says Washington heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • Kyle Trask: It’s “truly remarkable” to have the opportunity to learn from Tom Brady

    Tom Brady will be 44 by the time the 2021 season starts. Even though he’s shown no evidence of slowing down, there’s at least a chance he’ll stop playing eventually. With few immediate needs, the Buccaneers used their second-round pick on quarterback Kyle Trask — making him the third QB on the club’s roster behind [more]

  • Bush: ‘Anglo-Saxon’ ideals show pro-Trump Republicans ‘want to be extinct’

    Former president speaks as lone anti-Trump Republican seeks House seat in Texas special electionRomney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Utah GOP convention George W Bush: ‘If the Republican party stands for exclusivity … used to be country clubs, now evidently it’s white Anglo-Saxon Protestantism, then it’s not going to win anything.’ Photograph: NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Ahead of a special election on Saturday to replace a Texas congressman who died after contracting Covid-19, former president George W Bush said the ascendancy of supporters of Donald Trump suggest Republicans “want to be extinct”. The special election is in the sixth district, whose Republican representative, Ron Wright, died in February. Twenty-three candidates will compete: all but one of the 11 Republicans are tied to the apron strings of Trump, the former president who still dominates the party. One candidate, the former wrestler Dan Rodimer, promises to “make America Texas again” and has said “commies in DC are ruining America”. Trump has endorsed another – Susan Wright, the former congressman’s widow who the former president said on Saturday “will be strong on the border, crime, pro-life, our brave military and vets, and will always protect your second amendment”. The one Republican not expressing fealty to Trump, former marine Michael Wood, told CNN he was “afraid for the future of the country”, given his party’s adherence to Trump’s lie that the election was stolen, its reluctance to condemn those who rioted at the Capitol on 6 January in support of that lie, and the prevalence of conspiracy theories such as QAnon. “I felt like I had to stand up,” Wood said. “Somebody needed to stand up and say this isn’t what the Republican party should be.” Nonetheless, it is. In a CNN poll released on Friday, 70% of Republicans said Biden did not legitimately win enough votes to be named president. Biden won more than 7m more votes than Trump and took the electoral college 306-232, the same score by which Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Bush is promoting a new book, a collection of portraits and stories of immigrants. In an interview released on Friday by the Dispatch, an anti-Trump conservative podcast, he was asked about recent moves by pro-Trump extremists to form a congressional caucus promoting “Anglo-Saxon traditions”. “To me that basically says that we want to be extinct,” he said. If such trends continued, Bush said, in three to five years “there’s not going to be a party. I mean I read about that and I’m saying to myself, ‘Wow, these people need to read my book.’ And I mean, it’s like saying when I was running for governor of Texas, you’ll never get any Latino votes because you’re Republican. And I said you watch. And I worked hard. “And the key thing was to let them know that I could hear their voice. I mean, democracy is great in that sense. And the idea of kind of saying you can only be Republican ‘if’, then the ultimate extension of that is it ends up being a one-person party.” Asked if he agreed with “more than 50%” of Republicans who think the election was stolen, Bush said: “No. I guess I’m one of the other 50%. “By the way, I’m still a Republican, proud to be Republican. I think Republicans will have a second chance to govern, because I believe that the Biden administration is a uniting factor, and particularly on the fiscal side of things. So, you know, we’ll see. But I know this – that if the Republican party stands for exclusivity, you know, used to be country clubs, now evidently it’s white Anglo-Saxon Protestantism, then it’s not going to win anything.” Wood, the anti-Trump Texas Republican, said he voted for Trump in 2020. But he also said he thought “the party is going to get to where I am eventually. I want that to happen without having to lose and lose and lose. Political parties sometimes only get the message they need to try something different after a string of losses. I think we should do that now as opposed to doing it after we lose in the midterms or lose another presidential election.” The Texas sixth district has trended towards Democrats in recent elections but remains unlikely to flip. Earlier this week, Trump told Fox Business he was “100% thinking about running” in 2024. Rodimer, the former wrestler who is among the top money raisers in the field in Texas, told CNN: “President Trump is still the leader of the Republican party. I don’t think he’s going to go anywhere, ever. I hope he doesn’t. If he runs again, I’ll be fired up, I’ll be excited.”

  • 3 people, including suspect, killed in Wisconsin casino shooting

    A gunman shot and killed two people and seriously injured another at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night before the suspect was killed by police. Investigators believe the suspect was targeting an employee at a restaurant inside the hotel attached to the casino with whom he had a "personal relationship," but the employee was not there so he instead shot the person's "co-workers or friends," Lt. Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference. The police also said that the suspect appears to have ties to the casino from an employment status. Gov. Tony Evers (D) said in a press release that he was "devastated to hear about shooting," adding that his and his wife's "hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy." Read more at CNN and USA Today. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutBiden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

  • Trump-backed candidate whose husband died of Covid advances to congressional runoff in Texas

    Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will face off in runoff election for state’s 6th district seat

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • Trump appears on Mar-a-Lago bandstand to complain about election and reveal he is moving to New Jersey resort

    Former president insinuates that similar recounts could occur in other states he lost

  • Nasa astronauts splash-land on Earth in SpaceX capsule after ISS mission

    This was the first night-time landing for Nasa astronauts since Apollo 8's return 53 years ago.

  • Stephen Miller says he is suing government over Covid relief for Black farmers

    Former Trump aide says funds meant for non-white farmers were discriminatory

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Dixon wins IndyCar at Texas again ahead of rookie McLaughlin

    Scott Dixon finished first in a race of two New Zealanders, the veteran six-time IndyCar champion ahead of the series rookie racing in his debut on an oval track. “Definitely the most happy I’ve ever been finishing second,” Scott McLaughlin said. It was another dominating victory for Dixon at Texas Motor Speedway, winning Saturday night in the first of two races on consecutive days at the series' first oval this season.

  • NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 begin journey back to Earth

    The Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Resilience, undocked from the International Space Station 1, to begin the journey home, NASA said.NASA and SpaceX decided to move Crew-1's undocking and splashdown from Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, respectively, following a review of the forecast weather conditions in the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida, which predicted wind speeds above the return criteria, NASA said.This will be the first night splashdown of a U.S. crewed spacecraft since Apollo 8's predawn return in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 27, 1968, with NASA astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders, NASA reported.Crew-1 is the first of six crewed missions NASA and SpaceX will fly as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program, which worked with the U.S. aerospace industry to return launches with astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil.

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.

  • Another great performance at Kansas Speedway comes up short for NASCAR’s Kyle Larson

    The leader for 160 laps sees his day end with a crash.