Moment rollercoaster support beam sways as crack found in structure

A North Carolina amusement park closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a crack was found on a support beam.According to news reports, Carowinds shut down Fury 325. The park's website advertises the ride as the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America" that crosses into both North Carolina and South Carolina.Video of the ride showed the beam bending, the top of it visibly detached, as cars with passengers whirled by. Source: Jeremy Wagner