‘The Moment of Truth’

Best Life

Despite our best efforts, the call of nature isn't something we can anticipate with any accuracy. Anyone who has tried to plan a long car ride or sit through a three-hour movie knows how difficult it can be to time your schedule just right to avoid an emergency. But according to doctors, there's one bathroom habit you should avoid for the sake of your long-term health. Read on to see what you should know before you go pee.RELATED: Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn. You s