'This is our moment': UT raises $1B to support students. Here's how the money will be used

The University of Texas hit its ambitious $1 billion fund raising target to support students through a philanthropic campaign more than two years ahead of schedule, becoming the first public university in the state to raise that sum for the effort, the university announced Monday.

The university began its What Starts Here Campaign quietly in 2016. In 2022, the university launched its goal to raise $1 billion for students and $6 billion total by 2026 "to become the world's highest-impact public research university." The announcement marked the largest campaign goal for a Texas university. UT has so far raised $4.8 billion of its goal.

UT primarily receives its revenue from tuition, state support and philanthropy. The campaign's website states that private donations are the "primary source of funding that recruits new talent, makes innovation possible and drives a vibrant future for Texas."

The $1 billion will go directly to supporting students through scholarships, emergency aid, support programs and endowments.

Students applied and enrolled at UT in record numbers in 2023, with a total enrollment of 53,082 students. One in five students now receive donor-funded support, UT said in an email thanking donors after the goal was reached.

Heather Miller, chief development officer of the Division of Student Affairs, which receives a portion of that funding, said the money will fill gaps for students in need from emergency financial help to travel expenses for internships and conferences.

"That's what this has been about," she said. "Ensuring that we have resources for students so that they can overcome any obstacle or they can take any opportunity that they may have to advance their experience and education at UT."

Since 2016, donors have created 1,256 new scholarships and fellowships for students, UT said.

Miller said the Division of Student Affairs supports scholarships for veterans, student leaders, student organizations, intramural clubs and program-based scholarships such as Horns Helping Horns for students from foster care or with little or no family support. Miller said the division currently administers about 100 endowments.

Kelly Soucy, executive director of student well-being and support in the Dean of Students Office, leads UT's well-being programs including emergency services.

Since 2016, Soucy said, she has seen the "direct expansion" of resources after the campaign was launched, including establishing in 2018 a free on-campus food pantry and career closet called UT Outpost, which had 8,000 visits last year and distributed more than 75,000 pounds of food, as well as the expansion of off-campus living resources.

Soucy also saw the UT Student Emergency Fund raise $3 million in three months to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 1,600 people donated during a five-day fundraiser after the 2021 winter storm.

"Those are just several of the really great opportunities that we've been afforded thanks to the donors and the passion of our leadership to support the students," she said.

Soucy said the $1 billion mark will allow UT to expand scholarships for lower income students. It will also help the division create more programming around holistic support for students, such as the Student Emergency Services Unit, which works individually with students on navigating financial hardships and creating more opportunities for connection after the pandemic.

"Being able to provide basic needs support, being able to provide opportunities for connection, all of those things that matter holistically with well-being actually gets that student closer to their academic goals," Soucy said. "It may seem like their $20 isn't going to do much, but it is, it's getting every one of our students across that finish line."

Miller said this campaign milestone is "an incredible achievement" that will allow the division to flexibly meet students' changing needs, and that its work to expand support is far from over.

"This has been an extraordinary and transformative fundraising campaign for the university and the work doesn't stop because we hit a $1 billion mark," Miller said. "We're still looking for more scholarship opportunities for students every day."

The What Starts Here campaign still has two years to reach its $6 billion goal. UT reports that as of January almost 291,000 individual donors have contributed in support of students.

"Our world is in a period of transition and discovery — and it needs leadership from Longhorns," the campaign's website says. "This is our moment, and the What Starts Here campaign is our opportunity to grow our impact in profound and lasting ways."

