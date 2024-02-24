After a moment of winter temperatures, spring-like weather returns to Milwaukee this week

Southeastern Wisconsin was reminded of winter this weekend, but we'll get another taste of spring this week.

Temperatures are expected to reach near record highs on Tuesday, as a warm front sweeps over the area.

When will Milwaukee and Madison see warmer temperatures?

The Madison area will likely feel the warm temperatures a little sooner, said Andy Boxell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, with a high of 60 in the forecast.

On Monday, Milwaukee temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-50s, with Lake Michigan keeping even warmer temperatures at bay.

Milwaukee high temperature could set a record Tuesday

By Tuesday, however, the warm front is expected to advance across the entire area. Milwaukee temperatures will likely get close to the record for Feb. 27 — 65 degrees — set in 1976, Boxell said.

"We're climbing the temperature mountain through Tuesday, and then coming right back down," Boxell said.

By Wednesday, temperatures are forecasted to cool off again, falling into the 30s once again.

Next week's forecast for Milwaukee

Forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: High near 50, but windy. Low of 33.

Monday: Sunny, with high near 52; low of 46.

Tuesday: Chance of showers, high near 62. Chance of rain and snow showers, low of around 25.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow in morning, high near 34. Low of 21.

Thursday: High near 40; low of 31.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee could see record warm temperatures on Tuesday