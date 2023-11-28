'Momentous occasion': FAMU buys old credit union for student, health career training

Florida A&M announces the purchase of what many longtime Tallahassee residents know as the former FAMU Credit Union building at the corner of Palmer Avenue and Melvin Street. The building has recently been named Lettman Square. President Larry Robinson shared remarks during the announcement.

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson announced Monday the acquisition of Lettman Square — the old FAMU Credit Union Building — which will now be known as the “Allied Health Professions Learning Center.”

While previous acquisitions of the university have been for student housing purposes, the building will be used by both students and faculty of FAMU’s School of Allied Health Sciences for experiential learning, student training and the treatment of community members.

“This address was once the place where Tallahassee residents banked their money and invested in their future,” Robinson said at the site during the morning announcement. “In a similar vein, this facility will now be used to advance the future of Allied Health Sciences to benefit our faculty, students, staff and this community.”

After planning the acquisition for three to four months, FAMU purchased the building from Sharon Lettman Hicks on Oct. 31 for $641,000.

Located at 1550 Melvin St., the building was previously owned by Lettman-Hicks — owner of P&P Communications and CEO of the National Black Justice Coalition — who is also a longtime advisor of Andrew Gillum and was a part of the former Tallahassee mayor’s trial due to federal campaign-related charges before being acquitted.

The money for the purchase came from Title III funding, which authorizes the Strengthening Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) program award grants.

Florida A&M announces the purchase of what many longtime Tallahassee residents know as the former FAMU Credit Union building at the corner of Palmer Avenue and Melvin Street. The building had been named Lettman Square.

Previous FAMU acquisitions: It's official: FAMU closes on $13 million purchase of apartments, adding 116 beds for housing

More: ‘One important piece of the puzzle’: FAMU acquires apartments to add 118 beds for students

The new center will support FAMU’s “Boldly Striking” strategic plan when considering the priorities of student success and academic excellence, according to Robinson.

He hopes the investment will help the School of Allied Health Sciences maintain high licensure passage rates.

Currently, the school’s Cardiopulmonary Sciences Program has a 96% licensure pass rate while occupational therapy has an 88% pass rate and the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program has an 86% pass rate.

“We’re likely to see those numbers improve over the years,” Robinson said.

The School of Allied Health Sciences is made up of six divisions and nine programs with over 1,400 students.

With the new center being directly on campus, next to the School of Allied Health Sciences and north of Lee Hall, students like Jasiah Mike are in favor of how convenient it will be.

“It’ll be really cool to have a medical facility close to campus that we can use to practice instead of going all the way to HCA (Florida Capital Hospital) or finding some other outsource location,” said 21-year-old Mike, a third-year student majoring in Cardiopulmonary Science.

Ja'Maya Lester and Jasiah Mike are both third-year students in FAMU's School of Allied Health Sciences, majoring in cardiopulmonary science. They stand in FAMU's newly acquired building on Monday, November 27, 2023 after President Larry Robinson announced that the building will be used for the Allied Health Professions Learning Center.

“Everything could be done at the school with our classmates and professors, which I think is a better environment — especially with our surrounding community,” he added. “We’ll hopefully see a lot more people who look like us that we can actually treat. It’s definitely a plus.”

FAMU School of Allied Health Sciences Dean Mary Simmons, who will spearhead the learning center, labeled the Monday announcement as a “momentous occasion.”

Florida A&M announces the purchase of what many longtime Tallahassee residents know as the former FAMU Credit Union building at the corner of Palmer Avenue and Melvin Street. The building has recently been named Lettman Square. Dean of Allied Health Mary Simmons spoke during the announcement.

“Our diverse range of programs ensures that we are at the forefront of healthcare education,” Simmons said. “With the acquisition of this new building, we are poised to revolutionize the way we educate our students, provide experiential learning opportunities and foster faculty development.”

The university’s goal is to have faculty and students in the facility by August 2024, according to Simmons.

Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on X: @tarahjean_.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida A&M announces acquisition of old Credit Union building