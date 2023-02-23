Moments before fatal Florida gator attack on 85-year-old woman caught on video

A video has emerged showing the moments before a 85-year-old Florida woman was fatally attacked by an alligator while walking her dog in a retirement community.

Gloria Serge was by a retention pond behind her house in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Monday when the 10-foot-long alligator crawled up from the water and first tried to attack her dog.

The surveillance footage shows the reptile swimming in a direct path toward Serge’s dog before it rises out of the water and scampers up the embankment in pursuit of the animal.

The elderly woman was taken to the ground with the alligator then biting her feet, and then she was dragged into the water. While the woman's body was recovered from the retention pond, the dog survived.

"Please hurry!... It’s a huge gator. It’s huge, I don’t have anything to give to her," a neighbor is heard saying in a frantic 911 call released by Fort Pierce Police.

"It’s too late. Oh, my God," the woman is later heard saying.

"Did the gator pull her under?" the dispatcher asks.

"Yes," the neighbor screams.

"Alright, you don’t see any of her body, nothing sticking out?" the dispatcher says.

"Nothing, she’s gone," the woman replies.

Gloria Serge, 85, died Monday after being attacked by an alligator in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The alligator, which is reported to weigh between 600 and 700 pounds, was trapped and killed by a nuisance gator trapper.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement. "Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida."

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.