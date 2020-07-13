Moments after Gov. Lee signed it, court halts Tennessee's restrictive abortion law

A federal judge halted the roll out of a controversial abortion law in Tennessee less than an hour after Gov. Bill Lee signed it into law.

Lee on Monday signed into law the state's wide-ranging abortion ban, legislation that will enact some of the nation's most restrictive abortion regulations.

He signed the bill around 11 a.m. By 11:45 a.m., the court ruled against the law.

Reproductive providers including Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and other abortion rights groups filed a lawsuit against the bill in federal court in Nashville in June after the bill passed the Senate 23-5 in an early morning vote.

Abortion providers asked for the restraining order in an attempt to delay implementation of the ban while the case is before the courts.

Protesters gather against anti-abortion legislation at Legislative Plaza Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. More

They argue the bans are unconstitutional and contradict U.S. Supreme Court rulings in Roe V. Wade and other landmark cases.

District Judge William L. Campbell agreed Monday with the plaintiffs that if immediately implemented, the bill could cause a significant impact to Tennesseans seeking abortions, and the roll out should be halted while the case remains before the court.

"Plaintiffs have demonstrated they will suffer immediate and irreparable injury, harm, loss, or damage if injunctive relief is not granted pending a preliminary injunction hearing. The Act will immediately impact patients seeking abortions and imposes criminal sanctions on abortion providers. The time-sensitive nature of the procedure also weighs in favor of injunctive relief pending a preliminary injunction hearing," Campbell wrote in the order granting the restraining order.

Campbell also found the reverse to be true, that the public interest of the state will not be meaningfully harmed by preserving the status quo pending a hearing on the case.

Restrictive bans

In addition to banning abortions after the point a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is as early as six weeks, the legislation, which takes effect immediately, also prohibits the procedure:

If the doctor knows that the woman is seeking an abortion because of the child's sex or race;

If the doctor knows the woman is seeking an abortion due to to a diagnosis of Down syndrome; and

For juveniles in custody of the Department of Children's Services, including removing the current option to petition a judge for permission.

While there is an exception to the restrictions if a woman's life is in danger, there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The law makes it a Class C felony for a doctor to perform an abortion in any of those situations, and the physician must also:

Determine and inform the mother of the gestational age of the fetus;

Allow the woman to hear the fetal heartbeat and explain the location of the unborn child within the uterus;

Conduct an ultrasound and display the images to the mother; and

Provide an explanation of the fetus's dimensions and which external body parts and internal organs are present and visible.

Under the law, abortion clinics will also be required to post a sign in the waiting area and in patient rooms informing people that it may be possible to reverse a chemical abortion. Failing to do so can result in a $10,000 fine for the clinic, though that portion of the new law would take effect Oct. 1. There remains no medical consensus on whether that reversal is possible.

Lee broadcast his signature of the measure on Facebook on Monday, saying the law is "arguably the most conservative, pro-life piece of legislation in the country."

"It's our responsibility to protect the most vulnerable in our community," the governor said as he signed the measure from inside his office. "With the signature of this bill, Tennessee is one of the most pro-life states in America."

Similar six-week bans have been struck down in Mississippi, Ohio and other states. In 2019, 25 abortion bans filed in 12 states remain blocked by litigation from rights groups including the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, as well as the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Ongoing lawsuits

Abortion providers from across the state, including Memphis, Knoxville, Nashville and Mt. Juliet, and two physicians, filed the suit against Lee's new bill on behalf of themselves, their staff and patients.

The plaintiffs say the state already limits abortion to the fullest extent possible under the state Constitution, but that the new bans' reach would be unconstitutional.

Monday's order does not reflect a judge's ruling on the constitutionality of the law itself, just whether it can be implemented before a court rules.