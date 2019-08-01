Here are the moments that helped Democratic candidates stick out, including Booker's 'Kool-Aid' and Warren's takedown

WASHINGTON – Two nights, 20 candidates and plenty of fireworks.
Those who tuned in to watch Democratic candidates duke it out in Detroit, Mich. for the second Democratic Debate of the season got to see the divide among candidates and the visions for America that set them apart.
There were also a lot of attacks, many aimed at the frontrunners in the 2020 race.
Here are some of the top moments from both nights:
Booker's 'Kool-Aid' attack on Biden
Sen. Cory Booker hit former Vice President Joe Biden hard multiple times throughout the second night of the debate.
After Biden ducked a question about whether he backed the 3 million deportations that happened under former President Barack Obama, Booker took on Biden.
"You can’t have it both ways," Booker told Biden. "You invoke President Obama more than anyone in this campaign; you can’t do it when it’s convenient and then duck it when it’s not."
Booker continued to hit Biden on immigration after the former vice president suggested that immigrants should be able to stay in the country and "get a green card for seven years" if they were highly educated.
Booker said that played “exactly into what the president wants” by dividing immigrants into different categories.
"Some are from shithole countries," Booker said, reprising a remark that Trump reportedly made in the White House when discussing whether to allow immigrants into the U.S. from Haiti and African countries. “Some are from worthy countries."
In another exchange on criminal justice, Booker took on Biden on a bill that he shepherded through the Senate in 1994 that experts say resulted in mass incarceration.
Biden shot back, challenging Booker on his criminal justice record as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, and the issues with the police department there. Booker said he was "shocked" Biden wanted to compare records.
"If you want to compare records — and, frankly I'm shocked that you do — I am happy to do that. Because all the problems that he is talking about that he created, I actually led the bill that got passed into law that reverses the damage that your bill," Booker said. "You were bragging about calling it the Biden crime bill up until 2015."
Biden claimed that there was "nothing done" during Booker's eight years as mayor and questioned his "zero-tolerance policy of stop and frisk policy."
“Mr. Vice President, there’s a saying in my community: You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor," Booker retorted.
Warren's takedown of Delaney
He and other moderates on the stage attacked their ideas on healthcare and immigration, underscoring a major theme of the night: Whether the party should pursue big ideas that appeal to progressives, or more incremental changes that appeal to moderates.
During one exchange, Delaney blasted progressives for proposing ideas that are “dead on arrival” or that “will never happen.” He called the policies "fairy tale economics."
Warren fired back.
“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” she said to applause. “I don't get it.”
Some time after the exchange, Delaney's Wikipedia page was vandalized to say he had died at the Democratic debate at the hands of Warren.
Ken Klippenstein of progressive media outlet The Young Turks noted the change, which was quickly changed back and protected from future revisions, according to Wikipedia's editing logs.
Williamson on slavery reparations and the 'dark psychic force'
Author and activist Marianne Williamson, who has made racial reconciliation a cornerstone of her campaign, said during the first night of debates that the water crisis in Flint, Mich. was "deeper than Flint."
Flint's water crisis began in 2014 after a change in water supply and treatment resulted in the lead contamination of the city's water. Flint is a majority African-American city.
"Flint is just the tip of the iceberg," Williamson said, turning to the broader issue of racial inequalities in American society. She said the problem in Flint would not have happened in Grosse Pointe, an affluent, majority-white suburb of Detroit where Williamson raised her daughter.
"If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days," she continued.
Williamson argued the Democrats needed to start talking about deeper issues of race. "If the Democrats don't start saying it, why would those people vote for us," she said, referring to African American voters.
Throughout a good portion of the debate, Williamson was the top trending candidate on Twitter despite her relative lack of speaking time.
Williamson also drew a lot of attention and applause when she talked about her idea to offer up to $500 billion in federal money to the descendants of slaves as reparations, an idea she said was a "payment of a debt that is owed."
"It is time to simply realize that this country will not heal," she argued. "People heal when there is deep-truth telling. We need to recognize that when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with."
Unlike others on the stage, Williamson said she was against creating a commission on reparations to study racism and reparations. She defended the amount she says is owed to descendants of slaves, saying she did the math on "40 acres and a mule," a phrase used after the Civil War that promised newly freed slaves land as payment for their unpaid labor.
Williamson said those descendants are actually owed trillions of dollars and "anything less than $100 billion is an insult."
"So many Americans realize there is an injustice that continues to form a toxicity underneath the surface," she said moving her hands to show the "emotional turbulence" that she says only reparations can solve.
Gabbard attacks Harris on record prosecuting drug crimes
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard targeted Harris over her history as the top prosecutor in California, a topic she's been scrutinized over since announcing her candidacy for president.
Gabbard took on Harris' record over prosecuting drug offenses and the death penalty.
"I’m deeply concerned about this record," Gabbard said, starting to read from a list of issues, including what she says was Harris blocking evidence that could have freed a man from death row and keeping inmates behind bars to use as "cheap labor."
"She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana," Gabbard said.
Harris defended herself, saying, "as elected attorney general of California, I did the work of significantly reforming the criminal justice system of a state of 40 million people — which became a national model for the work that needs to be done."
Sanders: 'I wrote the damn bill'
During a debate over healthcare, Sanders said his Medicare For All plan would provide union members with better health coverage than they had before because it was "comprehensive."
Rep. Tim Ryan interjected, "You don't know that, Bernie."
Sanders looked over, and shot back: "I do know that — I wrote the damn bill."
The audience roared with laughter and applause as Sanders continued to explain how he says his plan would help union workers.
The moment led to a tweet from the Sanders campaign celebrating the moment — and hoping to cash in on it.
The campaign started selling a sticker with a picture of the Vermont senator on a bullhorn with the phrase “I wrote the damn bill” underneath.
“Don’t Tell me what’s in Medicare for All. I wrote the damn bill! #DemDebate. Make a contribution and get our sticker now,” the tweet reads.
The tweet goes on to say that people can “donate any amount to get this sticker”
Castro to Biden: One of us has learned the lessons of the past
Obama's former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro also took aim Biden on immigration.
In a heated back and forth over decriminalizing crossing the U.S. border, Castro argued why it was necessary for reducing crossings to a civil offense. But Biden questioned why Castro hadn't brought up his qualms while serving in Obama's administration.
Castro shot back. "One of us has learned the lessons of the past and one hasn’t," he said. "What we need is politicians who actually have some guts on this issue."
Biden then said: "I have guts enough to say his plan doesn't make sense."
'A bunch of crazy socialists'
During a spirited debate about the future of healthcare in America, Democrats vying for the White House put on display just how different their ideas are to tackle the issue.
The candidates were torn over Medicare For All, a policy in which the government would run the program, or improving on the current private-based system created by former President Barack Obama.
Delaney attacked several of the candidates on stage, including Warren, explaining that Medicare For All was extreme and would take away options, which isn't the Democratic way. He and several of the moderate candidates on the stage said they worried the healthcare policy was giving Republicans another talking point.
Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg suggested Democrats should stop worrying about criticism from Republicans and President Donald Trump on whatever policy path the ultimate nominee chooses.
“It’s time to stop worrying what the Republicans will say,” Buttigieg argued.
If they adopt a progressive agenda, Buttigieg said, Republican will label the party “crazy socialists,” a characterization that Trump has repeatedly used against Democrats. If they move to the center, he said, "they’re gonna say we're a bunch of crazy socialists."
"Let's just stand up for the right policy and go out there and defend it," he said.
Contributing: John Fritze, Michael Collins, Rebecca Morin, Nicholas Wu, Camille Caldera, Sarah Elbeshbishi and Ledyard King
