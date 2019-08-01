Here are the moments that helped Democratic candidates stick out, including Booker's 'Kool-Aid' and Warren's takedown

WASHINGTON – Two nights, 20 candidates and plenty of fireworks.

Those who tuned in to watch Democratic candidates duke it out in Detroit, Mich. for the second Democratic Debate of the season got to see the divide among candidates and the visions for America that set them apart.

There were also a lot of attacks, many aimed at the frontrunners in the 2020 race.

Here are some of the top moments from both nights:

Booker's 'Kool-Aid' attack on Biden

Sen. Cory Booker hit former Vice President Joe Biden hard multiple times throughout the second night of the debate.

After Biden ducked a question about whether he backed the 3 million deportations that happened under former President Barack Obama, Booker took on Biden.

"You can’t have it both ways," Booker told Biden. "You invoke President Obama more than anyone in this campaign; you can’t do it when it’s convenient and then duck it when it’s not."

Booker continued to hit Biden on immigration after the former vice president suggested that immigrants should be able to stay in the country and "get a green card for seven years" if they were highly educated.

Booker said that played “exactly into what the president wants” by dividing immigrants into different categories.

"Some are from shithole countries," Booker said, reprising a remark that Trump reportedly made in the White House when discussing whether to allow immigrants into the U.S. from Haiti and African countries. “Some are from worthy countries."

More: Booker accuses Biden of playing into Trump's hands on immigration

A Kool-Aid clapback: Cory Booker gets spicy at the second night of the Democratic debate

In another exchange on criminal justice, Booker took on Biden on a bill that he shepherded through the Senate in 1994 that experts say resulted in mass incarceration.

Biden shot back, challenging Booker on his criminal justice record as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, and the issues with the police department there. Booker said he was "shocked" Biden wanted to compare records.

"If you want to compare records — and, frankly I'm shocked that you do — I am happy to do that. Because all the problems that he is talking about that he created, I actually led the bill that got passed into law that reverses the damage that your bill," Booker said. "You were bragging about calling it the Biden crime bill up until 2015."

Biden claimed that there was "nothing done" during Booker's eight years as mayor and questioned his "zero-tolerance policy of stop and frisk policy."

“Mr. Vice President, there’s a saying in my community: You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor," Booker retorted.

Warren's takedown of Delaney

He and other moderates on the stage attacked their ideas on healthcare and immigration, underscoring a major theme of the night: Whether the party should pursue big ideas that appeal to progressives, or more incremental changes that appeal to moderates.

During one exchange, Delaney blasted progressives for proposing ideas that are “dead on arrival” or that “will never happen.” He called the policies "fairy tale economics."

Warren fired back.

“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” she said to applause. “I don't get it.”

More: John Delaney's Wikipedia vandalized to say he died at the Democratic debate

Some time after the exchange, Delaney's Wikipedia page was vandalized to say he had died at the Democratic debate at the hands of Warren.

Ken Klippenstein of progressive media outlet The Young Turks noted the change, which was quickly changed back and protected from future revisions, according to Wikipedia's editing logs.

Williamson on slavery reparations and the 'dark psychic force'

Author and activist Marianne Williamson, who has made racial reconciliation a cornerstone of her campaign, said during the first night of debates that the water crisis in Flint, Mich. was "deeper than Flint."

Flint's water crisis began in 2014 after a change in water supply and treatment resulted in the lead contamination of the city's water. Flint is a majority African-American city.