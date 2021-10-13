'Moments when nations must use force': US and allies mull military options as Iran nuclear talks fade

'Moments when nations must use force': US and allies mull military options as Iran nuclear talks fade
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joel Gehrke
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and allied officials are contemplating military options to counter Iran’s burgeoning nuclear program as American hopes of renewing the 2015 nuclear accord wither.

“We are discussing this among ourselves, and we will look at every option to deal with the challenge posed by Iran,” Blinken said alongside Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of Israel and Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates. “We continue to believe that diplomacy is the most effective way to do that, but it takes two to engage in diplomacy, and we've not seen from Iran a willingness to do that at this point.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has been attempting to orchestrate a joint return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but Iranian officials have refused to return to Vienna for a seventh round of “indirect talks” as they stonewall nuclear watchdogs from the United Nations. That dynamic spurred the celebrants of the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords to focus on the Iranian threat that drew Israeli and Gulf Arab officials together.

“Iran is becoming a nuclear threshold country,” Lapid said. “Secretary of State Blinken and I are sons of Holocaust survivors. We know there are moments when nations must use force to protect the world from evil. If a terror regime is going to acquire a nuclear weapon, we must act. We must make clear that the civilized world won't allow it.”

US AND EUROPEAN ALLIES SUSPECT 'IRAN IS TAKING ADVANTAGE' OF STALLED TALKS TO EXPAND NUCLEAR PROGRAM

State Department special envoy Rob Malley, the American point man for the nuclear negotiations, struck a pessimistic note in a separate broadcast. “Iran is giving us its answer by what it’s doing and not doing every day, and we need to take that into account,” Malley said during a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace forum.

He also acknowledged uncertainty about whether Iranian officials have ever had any "good faith" interest in renewing the 2015 agreement.

“Our assessment at the time was that we were making real progress,” he said. “Now, two big caveats: One, were we reading the Iranians correctly, even then? And two, we now have a different team, different leadership with a different president, that is clearly stating that it wants to do things differently.”

Those public signals set the diplomatic context for International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi’s trip to Washington next week. He is scheduled to brief the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Iran’s recalcitrance. Yet Malley underscored his frustration with former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the pact in 2018 — "We didn’t need to be here” — and reiterated that the administration remains open to continuing negotiations.

“I heard Malley continue to speak to the Iranians,” said Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the White House National Security Council’s lead official for countering the Iranian nuclear program under Trump. “At this point, all I can see is posturing for the Iranians to see if they can’t coax progress in Vienna in the next round of indirect talks.”

Lapid implied that saber-rattling might have diplomatic value, saying, “Sometimes the world has to show its hand in order to make sure Iran understands the consequences of running to become a threshold country. We’re not going to allow this to happen, and I think everybody in this room share this sentiment, and we are discussing how to make sure this will never happen.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Blinken concurred: “We’re united in the proposition that Iran cannot be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, and President Biden is committed to that proposition. We believe that the diplomatic path is the most effective way to ensure that that doesn’t happen.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Foreign Policy, National Security, Iran, Antony Blinken, Israel, United Arab Emirates, IAEA, Nuclear Deal, Iran Nuclear Deal, Nuclear Weapons

Original Author: Joel Gehrke

Original Location: 'Moments when nations must use force': US and allies mull military options as Iran nuclear talks fade

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US, Israel say they are exploring a 'Plan B' for Iran

    The United States and Israel said Wednesday they are exploring a “Plan B” for dealing with Iran if the Islamic Republic does not return in good faith to negotiations to salvage the languishing landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said discussions between their two countries have begun on “other options” should Iran reject an offer to come back into compliance with the agreement if the U.S. rejoins it. A Biden administration priority has been to revive the deal and abandoning that goal would be a blow to its foreign policy objectives.

  • U.S., EU, Israel adopt tough tone on Iran, mull options

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -U.S., Israeli and EU officials took a tough line toward Iran on Wednesday, with U.S. officials saying they would consider all options if Tehran failed to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and Israel saying it reserved the right to act. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused to resume indirect talks with the United States in Vienna on both sides returning to compliance with the deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

  • Al Qaeda successfully played ‘long game’ in Afghanistan, FBI and UN officials say

    Al Qaeda has been "strategically patient" and successfully "played the long game" in Afghanistan through its close relationship with the Taliban and Haqqani network, according to two key international security officials from the FBI and the United Nations.

  • Maersk suspends five crew members as it investigates alleged sexual assault

    The world's largest shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk has suspended five employees as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on one of its ships run by a U.S. subsidiary, and said it was working closely with American authorities. "We do everything we can to ensure that all of our workplace environments, including vessels, are a safe and welcoming workplace and we've launched a top to bottom investigation," said chief executive officer Bill Woodhour of Maersk Line, Limited in an emailed statement. Maersk Line, Limited (MLL) is a U.S.-based subsidiary of the A.P. Moller-Maersk group working with the U.S. government to support military, government and humanitarian missions, it said on its webpage.

  • Biden administration warns Moderna to "step up" global vaccine supply

    The federal government is demanding Moderna provide enough vaccines to the global initiative COVAX, at not-for-profit prices, a top federal official said during an intense panel event today.What they're saying: "We expect that Moderna will step up as a company," David Kessler, the Biden administration's chief science officer of the COVID-19 response, said, adding Moderna has additional capacity to meet these demands. "Failure to do that would be unconscionable in my view."Get market news worthy

  • Mexico warns migration will not slow without more U.S. investment in Central America

    The United States needs to invest more heavily in Central America if it hopes to slow record levels of northbound migration, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday. Record numbers of migrants have passed through Mexico this year toward the United States, driven by economic downturns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and drawn by the hope of more welcoming immigration policies under U.S. President Joe Biden. Biden has vowed to focus on the underlying causes of migration in Central America by working to reduce poverty, violence and corruption.

  • The picture that shows why Brexit is not to blame for Britain's shortages

    Standing on the Pacific coast in California, a casual observer might find themselves thinking America had just severed close ties with its biggest trading partners.

  • US Dethrones China in Bitcoin Mining, Now Accounts for 35% of Global Hashrate

    "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee dives into today's top stories impacting the bitcoin markets with CoinDesk Director of Data and Indexes Galen Moore. Plus, earning bitcoin on Coinbase through yield products isn't dead. For now, they may just be limited to institutional investors. Brittany Laughlin, executive director for The Stacks Foundation, explains.

  • Opinion: Lamar Jackson keeps proving he's an elite-level NFL quarterback

    In his third year as the Baltimore Ravens' full-time starting QB, it's Lamar Jackson who is figuring the NFL out – not the other way around.

  • Letters to the Editor: California's ethnic studies law removes the whitewash from U.S. history

    California's new law requiring ethnic studies for high school graduation won't end racism, but it'll go a long way toward addressing wrongs.

  • China’s New Renewable Project Rivals All Wind and Solar in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China has started building a massive renewable energy project that’s bigger than all of the wind and solar power in India.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burnin

  • Taiwan asks Australia to support regional trade bid

    A Taiwan official has asked Australia to support its bid to join the CPTPP pan-Pacific trade pact, which China opposes, saying Taiwan can boost high technology trade flows and demand for Australian minerals. Support for Taiwan's bid would also "send a strong message" to Australian businesses impacted by China's recent boycotts of Australian products, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office representative, Elliott Charng, told a parliament committee in Canberra on Tuesday. "Economic sanctions imposed on Australia by China reinforce the argument of engaging with Taiwan more closely and more deeply," he told the committee.

  • Hispanic Democrats aim to build blue wall in Congress

    The campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus is launching an aggressive effort to recruit more Hispanic and Latino candidates to compete next year in swing districts with open seats or Republican incumbents.Why it matters: U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who chairs the CHC BOLD PAC, told Axios he believes running more Hispanic Democratic candidates could increase Latino voter engagement and the prospects for a midterm blue wall keeping Democratic control of the House of Representativ

  • Blinken says U.S. does not support normalisation efforts with Syria's Assad

    The United States does not intend to support any efforts to normalise ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or rehabilitate him until there is irreversible progress towards a political solution in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Blinken's comments at a news conference come at a time when a shift is underway in the Middle East among the Arab allies of the United States, who are bringing Assad in from the cold by reviving economic and diplomatic ties. Jordan, a staunch U.S. ally, fully reopened its main border crossing with Syria in late September, to boost the countries' struggling economies and reinforce a push by Arab states to reintegrate Syria after shunning it over its civil war.

  • Democratic House committee chairman to retire, giving GOP prime pickup opportunity

    House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth announced Tuesday that he will retire from Congress after 16 years in office.

  • Ratcliffe says 1,000 intel documents given to Durham support more charges

    Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said a raft of documents he provided to special counsel John Durham supports additional charges in his criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation.

  • All charter schools are public schools and should not face unfair double standards | Opinion

    Charter schools are always public schools and prioritize the learning needs of every student. As such, we take exception to the term “for-profit” charter schools. It is misleading.

  • WHO says approval process for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 'still on hold'

    "We are working almost on a daily basis with the ministry of health in Russia to address the remaining issues to be fulfilled by the Russian Direct Investment Fund," said Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products. Simao said that as soon as an agreement was reached, WHO will reopen the case and assess data that was submitted, even though it was "still incomplete" and resume manufacturing site inspections in Russia. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko earlier this month said https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-sees-no-hurdles-who-approval-sputnik-v-vaccine-2021-10-02 that all barriers to register the vaccine with the WHO had been cleared and only some paperwork remained to be completed.

  • Crypto Trading Whiz Nabs Striking Bel Air Mansion

    The developer of this towering Bel Air mansion had a tough time unloading his built-on-speculation creation — despite the home’s prime location and glitzy look. Completed in 2019, the house languished on the market for nearly two full years, undergoing several brutal price chops and a change of realtors in the process. Last month, it […]

  • Seth Meyers Embarrasses Trump for Boring His Own Rally Crowd

    NBCFor the first time since March 2020, Seth Meyers welcomed a live studio audience to Late Night on Monday. And he used the opportunity to mock Donald Trump for apparently boring the hell out of his own rally crowd over the weekend.“I’m thrilled to be back in front of an audience,” the host said during his latest “A Closer Look” segment. “And I’m just hoping that my audience is a little more enthusiastic than Trump’s audience.”Noting that Trump went to Iowa on Saturday to hold a rally in which