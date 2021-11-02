U.S. Offers Alternative to China; Climate Finance: COP26 Update

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden says he’s offering an alternative to China’s plan to build infrastructure in countries that are among the most vulnerable to climate change.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s the latest from day two of the COP26 global climate talks, where much of the focus Tuesday is on aid to developing nations. Japan plans to provide as much as $10 billion in new climate finance for some of the world’s poorest countries. There’s also a separate push for more private sector money for the energy transition.

Two clouds are hanging over the summit. One is the energy crisis, which has forced countries to focus more on security of supply -- at least in the short-term. And Biden is also battling opposition to his climate plans at home, undermining his credibility in Glasgow.

Key Developments:

India’s goals could mean an energy overhaul

Bezos promises billions for climate

Biden unveils multipronged plan on methane

Mark Carney vows ‘hard numbers’ from banks on CO2 emissions

Countries promise to end deforestation

Read more: How a Global Carbon Market Could Accelerate Net-Zero: QuickTake

(All timestamps Glasgow, Scotland.)

OPEC Member Nigeria Makes Net-Zero 2060 Pledge (12:13 p.m.)

Nigeria has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, President Muhammadu Buhari said. Africa’s largest crude producer is looking for funds to meet this goal and for investments in cleaner energy projects.

Buhari also said natural gas has a role to play in the transition. “Nigeria can continue to use gas until 2040 without diverting from the goals of the Paris Agreement,” he added.

Biden Offers Alternative to China Plan (12:10 p.m.)

Story continues

President Biden said he would work with European leaders to offer infrastructure financing that prioritizes environmental concerns, and he proposed an alternative to “debt traps and corruption” as the U.S. looks to construct a rival to China’s Belt and Road initiative.

Projects should “be designed in close partnership with the countries where they will happen,” Biden said at a breakout session on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. “We have to show and I think we will show that democracy is still the best way for delivering results.”

The White House has repeatedly criticized China ahead of the Glasgow conference after President Xi Jinping opted to skip the global gathering and Beijing signaled it would not make additional commitments on reducing emissions.

Nordic, U.K. Pension Funds to Invest $130 Billion (12:00 p.m.)

Pension funds from countries including Iceland, Sweden and the U.K. have said they’ll make collective investments of $130 billion into clean energy and climate investments by 2030, according to a statement by the Climate Investment Coalition. Danish pension funds had already committed $55 billion in 2019.

The investments will include equities, green bonds and green energy infrastructure. As part of the commitment, the pension funds will also report annually on the progress of their climate investments. CIC also said it will look to secure new commitments, including from investors in the U.S., from 2022.

Make Climate Finance More Accessible: Top UN Official (11:57 a.m.)

Climate finance needs to be much more accessible to smaller nations that often have to negotiate challenging bureaucracy to secure funding for their projects, the president of the United Nations General Assembly said.

Abdulla Shahid, who is also the Maldivian foreign minister, welcomed progress by developed nations to mobilize $100 billion a year in aid, even though it’s a target due to be met in 2023 -- three years late. He said through the course of the 2020s, they must ensure a total of $1 trillion is mobilized.

“Access to finance by small countries has to be simplified so that we would be able to have access to this finance quickly,” Shahid said in an interview in Glasgow. “At the end of the day, climate change and its effects don’t go through these bureaucratic routes.”

Shahid also said that there should be a more even split between climate aid for projects that help cut emissions and those that help nations adapt to the effects of global warming. At present, mitigation projects get the bulk of the funding.

Palauan Legend Relates Need for Action: President (11:55 a.m.)

President Surangel S. Whipps Jr., of the Pacific island nation of Palau, related the legend of Uab, a boy who grew into a giant using up ever-more resources until he threatened to eat his own people -- a tale “eerily reminiscent” of climate change today, he said.

Demonstrating the need for united action, Whipps performed a traditional Palauan chant, which he translated as: “When traveling in one canoe, discord among sailors will capsize the boat.”

According to Palauan legend, villagers set fire to the giant Uab. And yet when he fell to his death, he created 300 islands, showing that bold united actions can lead to transformational change. “COP26 must light the fire,” he said.

Germany Says China Pledge ‘Disappointing’ (11:42 a.m.)

China’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060 is not ambitious enough, and Beijing must be persuaded to go further, according to Deputy German Environment Minister Jochen Flasbarth.

“It has to be said very clearly that the role of China is disappointing,” Flasbarth said at a news conference on the sidelines of the COP26 conference.

While China deserves some credit for “breaking the ice” among newly industrialized nations in pledging to cut emissions, it has since been “overtaken by a host of others,” he added. “In my opinion 2060 cannot be the final word from the world’s biggest emitter.”

Price Surge Shouldn’t Spur Support for Fossil Fuels: OECD (11:35 a.m.)

Energy prices may have soared to record levels recently, but governments shouldn’t boost support for fossil fuels in response, according to the OECD and International Energy Association.

“Instead, given the existential threat of climate change and the need for a green recovery, they should accelerate investment in sustainable energy infrastructure and the creation of green jobs,” the groups said in a statement.

Galapagos Gets More Climate Protection (11:17 a.m.)

Ecuador announced the creation of a new marine reserve in the Galapagos islands in a bid to shield it from the ravages of climate change. President Guillermo Lasso said that 60,000 square kilometers (23,150 square miles) of ocean will be added to the existing 130,000 square-kilometer protected area.

The volcanic islands, famously visited by naturalist Charles Darwin, attract about 250,000 visitors in a normal year to see animals such as the huge Galapagos tortoise and the group of bird species known as Darwin’s finches. The waters are rich in marine life including dolphins and hammerhead sharks.

Smaller Countries to Be Showcased (11:10 a.m.)

After contributions on Monday from major emitters like the U.S., China, India and the European Union, day two of the summit is showcasing leaders of predominantly smaller and island countries, many of them on the front lines of climate change.

President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname said that the compassion of previous summits “seems to have been lost” and complained that neither funding nor mitigation efforts have been realized. “All the good intentions will mean less or nothing” unless the required financing is achieved, he said, calling for “appropriate compensation.”

BNEF Estimates Net-Zero Goals Cover 89% of Global GHG (11:03 a.m.)

Announcements at the Glasgow climate talks mean that countries responsible for nearly two-thirds of global greenhouse-gas emissions have a net-zero target in force, according to BloombergNEF. A further 27% have such a goal under discussion, bringing the total to 89% of the worlds emissions. This contrasts with 53% on the day before the Glasgow summit began and 10% in January 2020.

WTO Chief Warns on Carbon Border Taxes (10:56 a.m.)

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said some developing countries are afraid that carbon-border levies like one proposed by the European Union would be “disguised protectionism.”

Sitting in a panel discussion next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen -- who’s put forward the measure to address carbon-intensive imports -- Okonjo-Iweala said poorer countries are finding the existing system of 69 carbon pricing regimes hard to navigate. She called for a global price to help make cutting emissions simpler.

India’s 2070 Net-Zero Goal Not Easy: BNEF (10:36 a.m.)

India’s new net-zero target for 2070 may have a deadline half a century away, but it gives companies and investors some idea of the country’s long-term climate ambition. The big task for policymakers is to understand the trade-offs involved in the transition and come up with long-term plan for how to get there, according to a study by BloombergNEF.

Bezos Sets Aside $2 Billion for Climate (10:34 a.m.)

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos said at COP26 that he’s making a $2 billion pledge to restore nature and transform food systems. “This is part of the Bezos Earth Fund’s $10 billion commitment” devoted to initiatives like fighting climate change, he added.

Biden Seeks $9 Billion for Forests (10:20 a.m.)

President Biden said he would work with Congress to dedicate up to $9 billion of climate funding over the next decade to support efforts to conserve global forests. He said the appropriations request would come as part of a new U.S. forest plan designed to incentivize landholders and industry to prioritize conservation.

“Preserving our forest and other critical ecosystems is an indispensable piece of keeping our climate goals within reach,” the U.S. president said, adding that nations needed “to approach this issue with the same seriousness of purpose as decarbonizing our economies.”

World Oil Demand Above 100 Million B/D: BP (9:46 a.m.)

The world’s leaders may be discussing ways to curb fossil fuel use, but BP Plc says global oil demand is back above 100 million barrels a day.

Energy consumption is bouncing back just as oil and gas supply is suffering significant constraints, pushing prices to multiyear highs and threatening the world’s economic recovery. “Somewhere next year we will above pre-Covid levels,” BP Chief Financial Officer Murray Achincloss said on a conference call on Tuesday.

U.S., EU to Meet With Developing Nations (9:45 a.m.)

President Biden and the leaders of the European Commission, Canada, the U.K., and Japan are expected to meet with representatives from developing countries Tuesday to discuss the “Build Back Better World” infrastructure initiative designed to counter China’s Belt and Road program.

The leaders will hear from countries including India, the Congo, Nigeria and Barbados as they develop the program, which is intended to provide a contrast to Chinese infrastructure funding that lacks environmental protections and can leave poor nations heavily indebted, according to a senior U.S. official who discussed the meeting before it was publicly announced on the condition of anonymity.

U.S. officials are also planning a “listening tour” across Africa later this month designed to discuss potential clean infrastructure projects with government officials, private sector companies, and civil society. The visit will include trips to Ghana and Senegal.

Kew Gardens: Deforestation Pact Is Last Chance (9 a.m.)

London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, applauded a global pact to halt and reverse deforestation. But to make it work, leaders must follow best scientific practice, according to a statement from the organization.

“Halting deforestation has been promised before but failed hugely,” said Alexandre Antonelli, director of science at the gardens. “This is our last window of opportunity. What we need now is delivery, and enough details to hold our leaders to account.”

Unilever Says It Cuts CO2 Emissions by 75% (8:49 a.m.)

Food and personal-care products giant Unilever has reduced about 75% of carbon emissions from its operations and is using 100% green electricity to power its plants and offices, Chief Executive Officer CEO Alan Jope said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Residual emissions “need high-quality offsets, and the current offset markets are frankly a little shaky,” he added.

Jope said the LEAF Coalition, which seeks to combat deforestation by protecting specific forests, “will form a model for future types of climate finance.”

BlackRock Climate Finance Vehicle Draws $673 Million (8:25 a.m.)

The world’s largest asset manager has drawn in $673 million in funding as part of a plan to invest in climate infrastructure in emerging markets.

BlackRock says the money will go toward the Climate Finance Partnership, a public-private vehicle with a goal of accelerating the net-zero transition in developing countries. A consortium of 22 investors across the globe have committed to the project, which had an initial target of $500 million.

German Greens Leader Says G-20 Must Lead (7:15 a.m.)

The G-20 countries must drive the transition to economies where prosperity is based on climate-neutral energy policies instead of the burning of fossil fuels, according to Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of Germany’s Greens.

“It’s the big industrial nations that have led us into this disaster, and that means it’s the big industrial nations who have to lead,” Baerbock, who is likely to play a senior role in Germany’s next government, said in an interview with ZDF television.

“In Germany with renewables, we have already started this energy revolution in the electricity sector, and we need that now for all of industry,” she added. “I am convinced that we Europeans can get this done.”

Day One Review

Missed Monday’s action at COP26? Here’s a quick review of the key moments from the first day of climate talks:

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.