Mommas, please let your babies grow up to be welders

Akul Patel
·3 min read

We often see skilled trades getting a bad rap, but why? In today’s day and age, they’re such a great option to consider … especially welding.

The opportunities are plentiful. Right now, welders are in high demand all over the world and to get into the field you won’t need to spend a fortune for a degree or spend four years learning the trade just to get an entry into the workspace.

Akul Patel
Akul Patel

A lot of the time, for many skilled trades jobs, you typically start out by taking a foundational or first-year program that may take only a few weeks to complete. Once you’ve successfully finished it, you can begin working as an apprentice in the field.

Essentially, you're paid to learn on the job and may return to school for a few weeks every year until you've reached the journeyman level. Many trade schools have weld programs and are partnered with local manufacturing companies that have a weld department where they can obtain an apprenticeship.

For instance, H-P Products in Louisville has partnered with the Portage Lakes Career Center, where students can gain hands-on work experience training under H-P’s certified welding inspectors and trainers.

Not only do the trainers and inspectors at H-P train the incoming apprentices, but they also mentor the students, ensuring they all complete the requirements of their classroom programs while also safely making quality parts for H-P Products.

Whether they have no experience, are a student who just completed a welding course, or have a couple of years of experience under their belt, they’ll have a clear career path and the resources to get to the role they ultimately want to obtain. Opportunities in weld at H-P include trainee, material handler, quality liaison, welder, master welder, builder, master builder, trainer, group leader, certified weld instructor, supervisor, and manager.

Welding is a career that is challenging but also very rewarding. It’s a hands-on skill, and you’ll gain much of your skill through practice and patience.

The earning potential will increase as you gain more experience and gain more knowledge about processes, along with the opportunities in rapidly growing sectors or welding under extreme conditions.

Seeing six-figure salaries in welding is not out of the norm … as there are roles that have become more technical with robotics and machinery. In the welding industry, there is the more technical hands-on side and there are also opportunities in certified weld instructor, sales, project manager, engineering, or estimator, that one could transition into which is more tactical and focused around providing solutions for end-users.

Welders are needed in so many types of manufacturing. Car racing needs welders. NASA needs welders and H-P Products needs welders.

You can find them indoors, outdoors and traveling the world. Those pursuing a career in welding might also gain some industry experience and then open their own businesses, and they have the option to take work on the side to make some extra money. A welder’s options are only limited by his or her imagination.

Ultimately, learning the trade and pursuing a career in welding will leave you with a job that is very satisfying and something you can be prideful of because of the craftsmanship, attention to detail, and time that goes into each piece.

And it’s a career that won’t leave you feeling like you’ve hit a dead-end because welders will always be in demand and have the ability to shift sectors if they choose because the skills are applicable and the same all over the world.

Akul Patel is the branding and marketing strategist for H-P Products Engineered Tube Bends in Louisville.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County manufacturing industry needs welders

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi blogger Badawi out of prison, still faces travel ban

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi blogger Raif Badawi was released from prison on Friday after spending 10 years behind bars, his wife said, but rights groups said he is still banned from travel for another 10 years. Badawi, who created and managed an online forum, was arrested in 2012, charged for "insulting Islam" and subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison and 1,000 lashes. His public flogging caused an international outcry and prompted strong criticism of Saudi Arabia's human rights record, including its restrictive laws on political and religious expression.

  • How much snow fell on Louisville overnight, and what to expect heading into the new week

    Snow fell in Louisville and across Kentucky on Friday night, but don't expect the white coat to stick around for too long.

  • Hong Kong reports 32,430 COVID cases, 264 deaths

    Hong Kong health authorities reported 32,430 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the city's leader said her government was trying build capacity to deal with the crisis that has swept through care homes. Although Chief Executive Carrie Lam said government efforts were improving, she said they had yet to reach everybody in isolation to see whether people needed help. Health authorities reported 32,430 new positive cases in Hong Kong on Sunday, versus 27,647 new infections on Saturday and 29,381 new infections on Friday.

  • These Versatile Slide Sandals Come in 35 Colors and Hardly Take Up Any Room in Your Suitcase

    “Packing them for travel is a dream.”

  • Making maple syrup is more than a hobby for Warsaw man

    Dean Hettinger makes about 16 cases of syrup every year for his Big Rock Candy Mountain brand.

  • The Reason This Man Rejected A $135,000 Job Offer Has Been Sparking A Lot Of Eye-Opening Conversations About Mental Health In The Workplace

    "Don't try to lowball or make people negotiate. Everyone is exhausted."View Entire Post ›

  • Goldman Sachs’ CEO demanded all employees return full-time to the office. Only half showed up

    David Solomon believes in-office work is crucial to the bank’s success. In a post-pandemic world, will employees agree?

  • Why Your 401(k) Alone May Not Be Enough to Live Comfortably in Retirement

    Luckily, for many people, they have access to a 401(k) plan that helps them save for retirement and invest those savings. Unfortunately, a 401(k) alone may not be enough to live comfortably in retirement. While the 80% rule offers guidance on the annual retirement income you may need, to be further prepared, you can also incorporate the 4% rule.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Here are the countries that import the most Russian oil

    The vast majority of Russia's oil exports are purchased by Europe and China, which together account for 90 percent of the country's total exports.That's made it tougher for Europe to enact similar bans as the U.S. on Russian imports and lessens the economic hit to Moscow from the Biden administration's decision this week to cut off Russian oil. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of oil to global markets and the second-largest exporter of...

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Judge: Trump delays on rape accuser's claims in 'bad faith'

    Former President Donald Trump’s legal moves aimed at delaying a rape accuser’s defamation claims from reaching trial are in bad faith and, so far, succeeding, a judge said in a decision released Friday as he rejected an attempt by Trump to countersue. E. Jean Carroll's single claim of defamation “could have been tried and decided — one way or the other — long ago," U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said. In a written ruling dated Thursday but publicly filed Friday, Kaplan cited delays caused by Trump's legal tactics as he rejected the former president's attempt to countersue Carroll under a law sometimes used to challenge defamation lawsuits that unfairly make claims.

  • Florida trooper struck by drunk driver says she was 'just doing her job’

    Many people are calling Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck a hero, but she says she was just doing her job when she maneuvered her vehicle into the path of a drunk driver who plowed through road closures meant to protect those running in the Skyway 10K.

  • With Perpetual Withdrawal Rates, Your Money Can Last Forever

    The well-known 4% safe withdrawal rate promises you'll never run out of money in retirement. But is it actually safe -- and is there a better alternative?

  • Russian threatens to nationalize departed American companies

    Russia is threatening to seize the businesses of Western companies that have withdrawn from the country after it invaded Ukraine, escalating the economic conflict running parallel to the war itself.Why it matters: More than 300 companies have announced they’re exiting or pausing business in Russia, according to a list compiled by Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Companies

  • Belk department store says it is laying off over 300 workers in South Carolina

    Just over a year ago, the iconic department store emerged from bankruptcy.

  • Dozens of corporations are still in Russia. It's getting harder for them to leave.

    Hundreds of multinational corporations have cut ties with Russia as its military assault on Ukraine intensifies, bolstering the effects of western economic sanctions and redirecting their operations to serve desperate Ukrainian refugees. But for the dozens of companies that remain in Russia, it's getting increasingly difficult to leave, experts say.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Consumers watching the horrific humani

  • Lots of Americans plan to move because of WFH

    In a new survey, 9.3% of respondents — roughly the equivalent of 19 million Americans — said they are planning to move because they can work remotely. Since 2020, 2.4% had already moved because of remote work.Why it matters: The explosion of remote work pushed many professionals out of expensive cities into more remote suburbs and other areas — driving up home prices. This is a big reason no one can find any houses to buy in the U.S. right now.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Marke

  • Wisconsin lawsuit accuses 3 Republican lawmakers of insurrection

    Wisconsin liberals on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and two other GOP congressmen are insurrectionists in violation of the U.S. Constitution for their words and actions in support of Donald Trump leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.