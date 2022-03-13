Mommas, please let your babies grow up to be welders

We often see skilled trades getting a bad rap, but why? In today’s day and age, they’re such a great option to consider … especially welding.

The opportunities are plentiful. Right now, welders are in high demand all over the world and to get into the field you won’t need to spend a fortune for a degree or spend four years learning the trade just to get an entry into the workspace.

A lot of the time, for many skilled trades jobs, you typically start out by taking a foundational or first-year program that may take only a few weeks to complete. Once you’ve successfully finished it, you can begin working as an apprentice in the field.

Essentially, you're paid to learn on the job and may return to school for a few weeks every year until you've reached the journeyman level. Many trade schools have weld programs and are partnered with local manufacturing companies that have a weld department where they can obtain an apprenticeship.

For instance, H-P Products in Louisville has partnered with the Portage Lakes Career Center, where students can gain hands-on work experience training under H-P’s certified welding inspectors and trainers.

Not only do the trainers and inspectors at H-P train the incoming apprentices, but they also mentor the students, ensuring they all complete the requirements of their classroom programs while also safely making quality parts for H-P Products.

Whether they have no experience, are a student who just completed a welding course, or have a couple of years of experience under their belt, they’ll have a clear career path and the resources to get to the role they ultimately want to obtain. Opportunities in weld at H-P include trainee, material handler, quality liaison, welder, master welder, builder, master builder, trainer, group leader, certified weld instructor, supervisor, and manager.

Welding is a career that is challenging but also very rewarding. It’s a hands-on skill, and you’ll gain much of your skill through practice and patience.

The earning potential will increase as you gain more experience and gain more knowledge about processes, along with the opportunities in rapidly growing sectors or welding under extreme conditions.

Seeing six-figure salaries in welding is not out of the norm … as there are roles that have become more technical with robotics and machinery. In the welding industry, there is the more technical hands-on side and there are also opportunities in certified weld instructor, sales, project manager, engineering, or estimator, that one could transition into which is more tactical and focused around providing solutions for end-users.

Welders are needed in so many types of manufacturing. Car racing needs welders. NASA needs welders and H-P Products needs welders.

You can find them indoors, outdoors and traveling the world. Those pursuing a career in welding might also gain some industry experience and then open their own businesses, and they have the option to take work on the side to make some extra money. A welder’s options are only limited by his or her imagination.

Ultimately, learning the trade and pursuing a career in welding will leave you with a job that is very satisfying and something you can be prideful of because of the craftsmanship, attention to detail, and time that goes into each piece.

And it’s a career that won’t leave you feeling like you’ve hit a dead-end because welders will always be in demand and have the ability to shift sectors if they choose because the skills are applicable and the same all over the world.

Akul Patel is the branding and marketing strategist for H-P Products Engineered Tube Bends in Louisville.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County manufacturing industry needs welders