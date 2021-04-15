‘Mommy did it,’ stabbed 5-year-old girl told her grandma, Pennsylvania police say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A Pennsylvania mother was arrested Wednesday after police say she stabbed her 5-year-old daughter multiple times.

The alleged assault occurred early that morning in York, a Pennsylvania town about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.

“Mommy did it,” the girl told her grandma, who had found her bleeding from stab wounds to her stomach, CBS 21 reported.

The girl’s 9-year-old brother later told police that his sister pleaded to their mom to stop during the attack, according to Penn Live. “Mommy would not stop,” the boy said

The boy had called his grandma at 7:30 a.m. to say he was ready to be taken to school, the York Dispatch reported. Ten minutes later, the mom called and said she had stabbed her daughter, the newspaper reported.

When the grandma arrived, she wrapped the girl in a blanket and drove her to a nearby hospital, according to CBS 21. The girl was later airlifted to Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey, police say.

Cierra Allen, the 30-year-old mother, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and two counts of aggravated assault.

The girl is expected to live, according to the York Dispatch.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow asked for prayers for the young girl.

“We plead for the strength and recovery of that beautiful little girl as she continues to fight for her life, love and support to the family as they work through this tragedy and peace of mind to all the officers, emergency workers, medical personnel and school staff who responded to this incident,” Muldrow said.

