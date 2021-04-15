‘Mommy did it,’ stabbed 5-year-old girl told her grandma, Pennsylvania police say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A Pennsylvania mother was arrested Wednesday after police say she stabbed her 5-year-old daughter multiple times.

The alleged assault occurred early that morning in York, a Pennsylvania town about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.

“Mommy did it,” the girl told her grandma, who had found her bleeding from stab wounds to her stomach, CBS 21 reported.

The girl’s 9-year-old brother later told police that his sister pleaded to their mom to stop during the attack, according to Penn Live. “Mommy would not stop,” the boy said

The boy had called his grandma at 7:30 a.m. to say he was ready to be taken to school, the York Dispatch reported. Ten minutes later, the mom called and said she had stabbed her daughter, the newspaper reported.

When the grandma arrived, she wrapped the girl in a blanket and drove her to a nearby hospital, according to CBS 21. The girl was later airlifted to Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey, police say.

Cierra Allen, the 30-year-old mother, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and two counts of aggravated assault.

The girl is expected to live, according to the York Dispatch.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow asked for prayers for the young girl.

“We plead for the strength and recovery of that beautiful little girl as she continues to fight for her life, love and support to the family as they work through this tragedy and peace of mind to all the officers, emergency workers, medical personnel and school staff who responded to this incident,” Muldrow said.

Parents charged after 9-day-old baby suffers broken bones, Kentucky cops say

‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

Children found shivering in rain after mom locks them out of house, Kentucky cops say

Facebook Marketplace seller kills woman buying refrigerator, Pennsylvania cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Northern Ireland accelerates lockdown exit plans

    Northern Ireland will open outdoor dining from the end of April and hotels from late May, the British region's government said, in an acceleration of its lockdown exit plans that will see it reopen its economy far faster than neighbouring Ireland. All retail, outdoor restaurant and bar services and gyms will open on April 30, the Northern Ireland Executive said after earlier indicating they would open later in May. "We are now entering brighter and better times," Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster told the regional assembly in a speech to announce the new plans.

  • White couple arrested for attacking interracial couple, Richland County deputies say

    The robbery and assault happened outside a Dollar Tree store on Two Notch Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Mask dispute results in worker hit with lumber and cop with hammer, Minnesota cops say

    A Menards home improvement shopper used lumber and a hammer in an assault over masks, police say.

  • Barbers, artists help defy vaccine myths for people of color

    In a Washington, D.C., suburb, Black and Latino barbers are busting myths about the coronavirus vaccine while clipping hair. Across the country, a university researcher in Phoenix teamed up with a company behind comic books fighting Islamic extremism to produce dance-inducing animated stories in Spanish that aim to smash conspiracy theories hindering Latinos from getting inoculated. A new wave of public health advocacy that is multilingual, culturally sensitive, entertaining and personal is rapidly replacing mundane public service announcements on TV, radio and online in the battle to stamp out vaccine disinformation circulating in communities of color and get more people vaccinated.

  • Will Derek Chauvin take the stand and when will we have verdict on George Floyd case?

    Chauvin refuses to testify despite facing three charges

  • FBI director says U.S. far-right extremists traveled to network in Europe

    Racially motivated and far-right American extremists have engaged with like-minded activists overseas and traveled abroad to meet with them, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation told a Congressional hearing on Thursday. FBI director Christopher Wray told a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing that his agency considered right-wing militants in the United States to be the domestic extremists with the most extensive international ties and that they had established social media connectivity across borders. Wray said some U.S. far-right extremists had traveled to Europe to meet and possibly train with activists.

  • DAs tossing more drug cases tied to indicted NYPD detective

    New York City prosecutors will seek to overturn scores of additional drug convictions that relied on the work of an indicted former NYPD detective who has been accused of framing innocent people in some cases. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office said Thursday that, in the coming weeks, it will move to vacate and dismiss about 100 cases in which ex-Detective Joseph Franco served as an key witness. Vance’s office previously dismissed about 40 open cases involving Franco, Vance spokesperson Danny Frost said.

  • The problem within: Biden targets lead pipes, pushes equity

    In the modest bungalows and two-flats of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, there’s never a shortage of needed home repairs staring residents in the face. “There are so many issues that seem more immediate, whether it’s the roof, the windows, siding, insulation,” said 51-year-old Enrique Nieto, who has lived in the predominantly Latino neighborhood all his life. Given short shrift by public officials for decades, the lead pipes snaking through Chicago and communities of every size from rural Maine to suburban California are in the national spotlight now as President Joe Biden pushes to spend $45 billion to replace every lead water pipe in the country as part of his big infrastructure package.

  • Everything we know about Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh will be interred at the royal vault in St George's Chapel.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into CEO of student debt collecting company to his face: You should be fired

    Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers’ loans would be forgiven if executive action is taken to cancel $50,000 of debt per individual

  • Justin Turner chips in a nacho-destroying homer during Dodgers win

    Justin Turner's home run absolutely destroyed a fan's plate of nachos in the new 'Home Run Seats' on Wednesday night.

  • Care home workers face compulsory Covid vaccinations

    Ministers have formally threatened mandatory vaccination for care home workers after new figures showed that just half of facilities pass the safety threshold. On Wednesday, the Government announced provisional plans to force care homes to include a requirement to be vaccinated in contracts with staff. The move, subject to a five-week consultation, would apply to all workers in homes for the elderly other than those who can prove an exemption. It comes as the Department for Health and Social Care said just 53 per cent of older adult homes in England currently have a staff vaccination rate of 80 per cent and a resident vaccination rate of 90 per cent. The thresholds are the minimum levels of protection advised by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) to suppress Covid outbreaks. It means 150,000 vulnerable people are currently living in homes with unsafe levels of vaccination. Meanwhile, the staff vaccination rate is below 80 per cent in 89 local authority areas – more than half – including all 32 of London's boroughs. Within these are 27 local authority areas with a staff vaccination rate below 70 per cent. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said: "Older people living in care homes are most at risk of suffering serious consequences of Covid-19, and we have seen the grave effects the virus has had on this group.

  • Exclusive: Biden to bar U.S. banks from buying Russian government rouble debt in primary markets

    President Joe Biden will issue an executive order on Thursday authorizing the U.S. government to sanction any sector of the Russian economy and will use it to restrict Russia's ability to issue sovereign debt to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2020 U.S. election, senior Biden administration officials said. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Biden would bar U.S. financial institutions from taking part in the primary market for rouble-denominated Russian sovereign bonds from June 14.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Note helped rescuers find two missing campers in Death Valley

    The note read: ‘Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water’

  • Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

    Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.