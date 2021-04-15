‘Mommy did it,’ stabbed 5-year-old girl told her grandma, Pennsylvania police say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A Pennsylvania mother was arrested Wednesday after police say she stabbed her 5-year-old daughter multiple times.

The alleged assault occurred early that morning in York, a Pennsylvania town about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.

“Mommy did it,” the girl told her grandma, who had found her bleeding from stab wounds to her stomach, CBS 21 reported.

The girl’s 9-year-old brother later told police that his sister pleaded to their mom to stop during the attack, according to Penn Live. “Mommy would not stop,” the boy said

The boy had called his grandma at 7:30 a.m. to say he was ready to be taken to school, the York Dispatch reported. Ten minutes later, the mom called and said she had stabbed her daughter, the newspaper reported.

When the grandma arrived, she wrapped the girl in a blanket and drove her to a nearby hospital, according to CBS 21. The girl was later airlifted to Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey, police say.

Cierra Allen, the 30-year-old mother, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and two counts of aggravated assault.

The girl is expected to live, according to the York Dispatch.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow asked for prayers for the young girl.

“We plead for the strength and recovery of that beautiful little girl as she continues to fight for her life, love and support to the family as they work through this tragedy and peace of mind to all the officers, emergency workers, medical personnel and school staff who responded to this incident,” Muldrow said.

Parents charged after 9-day-old baby suffers broken bones, Kentucky cops say

‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

Children found shivering in rain after mom locks them out of house, Kentucky cops say

Facebook Marketplace seller kills woman buying refrigerator, Pennsylvania cops say

Recommended Stories

  • My wife makes $200K a year, but gives us $700 a month, and $3,000 to her brother and mother ‘to keep them in the good life’

    What I did not know is that my mother-in-law also uses emotional guilt to get my wife to work 150-hour weeks to keep her and her son in the good life. It is a complex system where people follow rules, adopt moral beliefs and, yes, can give up their own agency without question.

  • Parents face backlash for ‘horrible’ reaction to daughter’s pregnancy announcement: ‘What did they expect?’

    The woman's mother called her a "liar" after discovering she was pregnant.

  • Toddler found walking alone near highway while mom dined with friend, Texas police say

    Police say they found the toddler’s two siblings, ages 3 and 8, alone in a hotel room with the door ajar.

  • A bitter custody battle and 3 young lives lost in California

    Erik Denton was supposed to see his three young children last Sunday, the one day every other week that he was allowed to be with them. Three-year-old Joanna, her 2-year-old brother, Terry, and 6-month-old sister, Sierra, had been staying with their mother — Denton's ex-girlfriend — in Los Angeles. Fearful for their safety, their father had petitioned the court for custody March 1, alleging their mother, Liliana Carrillo, was delusional and had taken the kids and refused to tell him where they were.

  • Bride heartbroken by dad’s ‘selfish’ post-wedding decision: ‘It’s just wrong’

    The father spent his daughter's wedding fund on something he really needed.

  • Woman baffles TikTok with ‘amazing’ hack for fixing scratched floors: ‘’Who on earth figured that out?’

    A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing how you can use nuts to fix scratches on your floor.

  • Man, woman were arguing in Fort Worth freeway when car struck, killed her, police say

    They were arguing in their vehicle before it crashed, and they got out and continued the argument in the road, police said.

  • Confronting A Serial Killer is a disturbing must-watch for true-crime fans

    Confronting A Serial Killer is a gut-wrenching addition to the true-crime genre. Over its five episodes, the Starz docuseries offers the stripped-down, gruesome details behind Samuel Little’s killings of 93 women (possibly more), and the lapses in the criminal justice system that allowed him to remain free for over three decades before he was properly apprehended in 2012. Once a massive number like 93 sinks in, the viewing only gets more heartbreaking as the backstories of some of Little’s victims—who were primarily marginalized women of color as well as sex workers who battled addiction—come to light.

  • 'This needs to be taught more!': Doctor praised for sharing life-saving tip for pregnant women to TikTok

    Expectant moms take note of this seat belt safety PSA!

  • Iowa farmers await fate of California animal cruelty proposition

    In the coming weeks, Iowa farmers should find out whether or not they'll have to comply with a proposition approved by California voters to prohibit sales of pork, eggs and veal that do not meet certain production standards.Details: Proposition 12 takes effect next year and generally prohibits an animal from being confined in a manner that prevents lying down, standing up or fully extending its limbs. The proposition:Requires at least 24 square feet of space per sow. (The typical is currently between 16-18, according to the National Pork Producers Council.)Prohibits breeding stalls, often a metal enclosure that a sow can be kept in for weeks after delivery.Mandates cage-free housing systems for egg-laying hens.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: There are multiple ongoing legal challenges. Iowa is one of 20 states that filed a brief last year in support of one lawsuit that challenges the proposition as an unconstitutional California power grab.Critics — including the National Pork Producers Council — warned in court Wednesday that the standards are arbitrary and will cost Iowa farmers millions of dollars in lost sales and compliance costs, raising prices for consumers.Advocates counter that the freedom-of-movement standards are reasonable.The big picture: With nearly 40 million residents, California is a key market for Iowa farmers. Iowa farmers would generally need to conform to California’s standards to continue to do business there if the proposition isn’t struct down in the courts.What's next: Court rulings are expected in the coming weeks.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man finds toddler walking alone along I-45 feeder

    Dominique Edwards said he saw a car swerve, and when he realized they were dodging a child, he immediately stopped to help.

  • Buckingham Palace Released Never-Before-Seen Photos of George, Charlotte, and Louis

    The royals are remembering Prince Philip before his funeral this Sunday.

  • Allison Janney Reveals Why Mom Producers Weren't Pleased About Her Recent Hair Transformation

    Allison Janney has been rocking a noticeably different look lately, and Mom producers apparently weren't too thrilled about it at first. Watch her explain the awkward situation.

  • The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

    It was only natural that I documented just about every moment of the beautiful life of Becs, as my wife, Marisa, and I called her. Harder, much harder, was documenting her illness and death from a rare and extremely aggressive form of bone cancer. The time she hugged her teddy bear Snuggles tight as she slept in her hospital room in the middle of a terrible series of procedures we hoped could save her.

  • Mom on TikTok hilariously captures the fear of waking a sleeping baby

    Parents of little ones can seriously relate.

  • Meghan Markle reportedly goes on maternity leave next month

    It's unclear exactly how Meghan Markle spends her days in sunny Montecito, California, when she isn't taking care of baby Archie, tending to her rescue chickens, and riling up the British royal family by simply existing. But according to "sources" who spoke with Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex is a "workaholic" who "doesn't stop." She'll finally be pumping the breaks, though, in May, when she reportedly plans to take "maternity leave" to give birth to her daughter. (Though Meghan and Harry have been private about their timeline, the rumor is that Archie's younger sister is expected sometime in June). Markle — who co-founded the nonprofit Archewell and recently guest edited British Vogue — will have some free time more immediately, too, since she wasn't medically cleared to fly with Prince Harry the 12 hours to the U.K. for her grandfather-in-law's funeral. Hopefully she's spending this time to herself sleeping in and laying off those early morning emails. More stories from theweek.comScalise says GOP will 'take action' on Gaetz if DOJ moves ahead with 'formal' caseMany GOP officials still privately hope prosecutors, some other outside force will make Trump go awayExperts warn that white supremacists have 'realigned in ways that are disturbing'

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Princes William and Harry will not walk shoulder to shoulder at Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

    The Duke of Cambridge will not walk shoulder to shoulder with the Duke of Sussex at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, with the two being separated by Peter Phillips. Seemingly in recognition of ongoing tensions between them, the royal brothers will flank their older cousin as they walk in a procession behind their grandfather's coffin from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to the West Steps of St George's Chapel on Saturday. They will be split up again when they walk to their seats in the Quire of the 15th Century church. Prince William, 38, is then expected to join the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, inside the chapel for the 3pm ceremony. Although the seating plan has not yet been announced, it is thought Prince Harry, 36, will sit next to Mr Phillips, 43, who is attending the funeral alone after separating from his wife, Autumn, in February last year. The pregnant Duchess of Sussex, 39, has not flown over on doctors' advice. Due to Government coronavirus restrictions on indoor worship, royals who do not live with each other will be seated two metres apart for the 50-minute service.

  • Sydney man finds snake in lettuce bought at supermarket

    Alex White thought he was watching a huge worm writhing in plastic-wrapped lettuce he’d just brought home from a Sydney supermarket — until a snake tongue flicked. It was a venomous pale-headed snake that authorities say made an 870-kilometer (540-mile) journey to Sydney from a packing plant in the Australian city of Toowoomba wrapped in plastic with two heads of cos lettuce. The refrigerated supermarket supply chain likely lulled the cold-blooded juvenile into a stupor until White bought the lettuce at an inner-city ALDI supermarket on Monday evening and rode his bicycle home with salad and snake in his backpack.

  • Kitchen of the Week: Backsplash of Green Geometric Tile Dazzles (20 photos)

    About a year after moving into their 1957 ranch house in Edina, Minnesota, these homeowners were expecting their first child. The home’s cramped and closed-off kitchen wasn’t going to cut it for the growing family, so, working with interior designer Emily Pueringer and Quality Cut Design | Remodel,...