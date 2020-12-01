Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
BEIJING , Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China , today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
Third Quarter of 2020 Highlights
Net revenues decreased by 15.4% year over year to RMB3,766.7 million ( US$554.8 million *) in the third quarter of 2020.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc. decreased to RMB456.7 million ( US$67 .3 million) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB893 .9 million in the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB653.8 million ( US$96 .3 million) in the third quarter of 2020, from RMB1,088 .1 million in the same period of 2019.
Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.11 (US$0.31) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.04 in the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.98 (US$0.44) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.90 in the same period of 2019.
Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 113.6 million in September 2020, compared to 114.1 million in September 2019.
Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 4.1 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 13.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, which included 4.5 million paying users of Tantan.
First Nine Months of 2020 Highlights
Net revenues decreased by 8.9% year over year to RMB11,229.0 million ( US$1,653.9 million ) for the first nine months of 2020.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB1,452.0 million ( US$213.9 million ) for the first nine months of 2020, compared with RMB1,915.0 million during the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,059.8 million ( US$303.4 million ) for the first nine months of 2020, compared with RMB3,240.8 million during the same period of 2019.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB6.68 (US$0.98) for the first nine months of 2020, compared with RMB8.76 during the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.36 ( US$1.38 ) for the first nine months of 2020, compared with RMB14.65 during the same period of 2019.
"The third quarter of 2020 was a busy quarter for us. As a result of management's commitment and the persistence of our colleagues, the structural reform within the core live broadcasting business has achieved initial success." Commented Li Wang, CEO of Momo. "The critical metrics reflecting the healthiness of the ecosystem have been showing positive signs. As the content ecosystem gradually improved, non-event days' revenue is also seeing strong rebound. Although we have more hard work to do down the path, what we have achieved so far gives us the confidence that our live streaming business has entered into a virtuous cycle supported by a sustainable content ecosystem."
* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results
Net revenues
Total net revenues were RMB3,766.7 million ( US$554 .8 million) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 15.4% from RMB4,451.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Live video service revenues were RMB2,374.8 million ( US$349.8 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 27% from RMB3,275.4 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to our structural reform on Momo's core live video business, which was used to revive the long tail content ecosystem and to a lesser extent, the impact of COVID-19 adversely affecting the sentiment of our paying users, especially among the top of the pyramid paying users. The decrease was partially offset by the growth from Tantan's live video service, and live video service revenues from Tantan were RMB396.7 million ( US$58.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2020.
Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,330.8 million ( US$196 .0 million) in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 25% from RMB1,064.6 million during the same period of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative products launched and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan.
Mobile marketing revenues were RMB50.4 million ( US$7.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 38% from RMB81.9 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers as well as our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation.
Mobile games revenues were RMB8.0 million ( US$1.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 49% from RMB15.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.
Net revenues from Momo segment decreased from RMB4,138.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 to RMB3,037.0 million ( US$447.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from Tantan segment increased from RMB310.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 to RMB728.9 million ( US$107.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, which was mainly due to the increase in net revenues from live video service and to a lesser extent, the increase in net revenues from value-added services.
Cost and expenses
Cost and expenses were RMB3,258.5 million ( US$479.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 6.6% from RMB3,487.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service; (b) a decrease in personnel related costs, professional fees and infrastructure-related spending, such as bandwidth costs and server depreciation costs. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service, and an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to attract users on Tantan.
Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB3,052.0 million ( US$449.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 7.1% from RMB3,284.0 million during the same period of 2019.
Income from operations
Income from operations was RMB531.1 million ( US$78.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB993.1 million during the same period of 2019. Income from operations of Momo segment was RMB658.7 million ( US$97.0 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,227.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB121.5 million ( US$17.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to loss from operations of RMB228.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB737.6 million ( US$108 .6 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,196.9 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations of Momo segment was RMB805.8 million ( US$118.7 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,364.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB64.7 million ( US$9.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB164.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB143.6 million ( US$21.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB182.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to the lower profit in the third quarter of 2020.
Net income
Net income was RMB456.0 million ( US$67.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB890.8 million during the same period of 2019. Net income from Momo segment was RMB576.2 million ( US$84.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,110.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss from Tantan segment was RMB114.2 million ( US$16.8 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of RMB214.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB653.1 million ( US$96 .2 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,084.9 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income from Momo segment was RMB723.4 million ( US$106.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,247.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss of Tantan segment was RMB66.9 million ( US$9.8 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB159.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB456.7 million ( US$67.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB893.9 million during the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB653.8 million ( US$96 .3 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,088.1 million during the same period of 2019.
Net income per ADS
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.11 (US$0.31) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.04 in the third quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.98 (US$0.44) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.90 in the third quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash flow
As of September 30, 2020 , Momo's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and long-term deposits totaled RMB15,764.1 million ( US$2,321 .8 million), compared to RMB15,225.3 million as of December 31, 2019 . Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB691.1 million ( US$101 .8 million), compared to RMB1,175.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.
F irst Nine Months of 2020 Financial Results
Net revenues for the first nine months of 2020 were RMB11,229.0 million ( US$1,653.9 million ), a decrease of 8.9% from RMB12,327.2 million in the same period of 2019.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB1,452.0 million ( US$213.9 million ) for the first nine months of 2020, compared to RMB1,915.0 million during the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,059.8 million ( US$303.4 million ) for the first nine months of 2020, compared to RMB3,240.8 million during the same period of 2019.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB6.68 (US$0.98) during the first nine months of 2020, compared to RMB8.76 in the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.36 (US$1.38) during the first nine months of 2020, compared to RMB14 .65 in the same period of 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,041.8 million ( US$300.7 million ) during the first nine months of 2020, compared to RMB3,773.8 million in the same period of 2019.
Recent Developments
On September 3, 2020 , Momo's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of November 30, 2020 , the Company had repurchased approximately 1.66 million ADSs for approximately US$23.3 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$14.03 per ADS.
Mr. Xiaoliang Lei will step down from the Company's Chief Strategy Officer position for personal reasons effective from December 2020 , and he will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the Company.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.65 billion to RMB3.75 billion , representing a decrease of 22.1% to 20.0% year over year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the economy in China .
Note 1: Non-GAAP measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.
About Momo
We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018 , is a leading social and dating application for the younger generation. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.
Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2020 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 to Momo's business operations and the economy in China , the market price of Momo's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to Momo from time to time, Momo's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First nine months
ended September 30
ended September 30
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
3,275,354
2,374,824
349,774
9,064,654
7,309,704
1,076,603
Value-added service
1,064,606
1,330,839
196,012
2,916,849
3,710,913
546,559
Mobile marketing
81,894
50,415
7,425
238,831
145,534
21,435
Mobile games
15,785
7,975
1,175
78,033
32,230
4,747
Other services
14,003
2,598
382
28,824
30,606
4,507
Total net revenues
4,451,642
3,766,651
554,768
12,327,191
11,228,987
1,653,851
Cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(2,203,350)
(2,020,779)
(297,629)
(6,140,787)
(5,934,000)
(873,984)
Research and development
(301,754)
(299,221)
(44,070)
(802,843)
(840,382)
(123,775)
Sales and marketing
(771,338)
(754,892)
(111,184)
(1,965,795)
(2,116,200)
(311,683)
General and administrative
(211,423)
(183,649)
(27,049)
(1,314,679)
(540,959)
(79,675)
Total cost and expenses
(3,487,865)
(3,258,541)
(479,932)
(10,224,104)
(9,431,541)
(1,389,117)
Other operating income
29,342
22,944
3,379
202,197
140,392
20,678
Income from operations
993,119
531,054
78,215
2,305,284
1,937,838
285,412
Interest income
105,384
104,232
15,352
299,337
343,591
50,605
Interest expense
(20,117)
(19,885)
(2,929)
(58,421)
(59,825)
(8,811)
Impairment loss on long-term
(11,211)
-
-
(15,711)
(6,000)
(884)
Income before income tax
1,067,175
615,401
90,638
2,530,489
2,215,604
326,322
Income tax expenses
(182,578)
(143,615)
(21,152)
(630,097)
(750,139)
(110,484)
Income before share of
884,597
471,786
69,486
1,900,392
1,465,465
215,838
Share of income (loss) on
6,185
(15,763)
(2,322)
8,056
(16,203)
(2,386)
Net income
890,782
456,023
67,164
1,908,448
1,449,262
213,452
Less: net loss attributable to
(3,115)
(705)
(104)
(6,543)
(2,772)
(408)
Net income attributable to
893,897
456,728
67,268
1,914,991
1,452,034
213,860
Net income per share
Basic
2.15
1.09
0.16
4.62
3.48
0.51
Diluted
2.02
1.05
0.16
4.38
3.34
0.49
Weighted average shares
Basic
415,615,139
417,884,266
417,884,266
414,790,186
417,580,609
417,580,609
Diluted
452,571,862
452,724,863
452,724,863
450,470,088
452,854,314
452,854,314
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First nine months
ended September 30
ended September 30
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
890,782
456,023
67,164
1,908,448
1,449,262
213,452
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation
62,771
(80,618)
(11,874)
30,689
(72,667)
(10,703)
Comprehensive income
953,553
375,405
55,290
1,939,137
1,376,595
202,749
Less: comprehensive income
3,519
(9,953)
(1,466)
556
(16,945)
(2,496)
Comprehensive income
950,034
385,358
56,756
1,938,581
1,393,540
205,245
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31
September 30
September 30
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,612,743
3,176,406
467,834
Short-term deposits
12,312,585
7,937,692
1,169,096
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB12,209 and
265,155
233,398
34,376
Amount due from a related party
4,382
-
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
599,000
738,502
108,769
Total current assets
15,793,865
12,085,998
1,780,075
Long-term deposits
300,000
4,650,000
684,871
Right-of-use assets, net
190,552
112,012
16,498
Property and equipment, net
346,345
305,420
44,983
Intangible assets
890,303
752,470
110,827
Rental deposits
25,028
24,922
3,671
Long-term investments
495,905
476,815
70,227
Other non-current assets
44,009
94,368
13,899
Deferred tax assets
37,064
34,031
5,012
Goodwill
4,360,610
4,253,297
626,443
Total assets
22,483,681
22,789,333
3,356,506
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
714,323
634,249
93,415
Deferred revenue
503,461
487,234
71,761
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
985,873
858,038
126,376
Amount due to related parties
29,606
31,868
4,694
Lease liabilities due within one year
135,169
92,500
13,624
Income tax payable
153,976
331,831
48,873
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions
84,346
64,669
9,525
Total current liabilities
2,606,754
2,500,389
368,268
Deferred tax liabilities
222,576
188,118
27,707
Convertible senior notes
4,954,352
4,843,751
713,407
Share-based compensation liability
902,047
910,197
134,057
Lease liabilities
56,498
15,287
2,252
Other non-current liabilities
22,672
34,495
5,081
Total liabilities
8,764,899
8,492,237
1,250,772
Shareholder's equity (i)
13,718,782
14,297,096
2,105,734
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
22,483,681
22,789,333
3,356,506
(i): As of September 30, 2020, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 415,801,407.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First nine months
ended September 30
ended September 30
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
890,782
456,023
67,164
1,908,448
1,449,262
213,452
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
50,216
49,024
7,220
146,852
153,615
22,625
Amortization of intangible assets
40,100
39,347
5,795
117,715
119,517
17,603
Share-based compensation
165,163
168,475
24,814
1,240,774
521,102
76,751
Share of (income) loss on equity method investments
(6,185)
15,763
2,322
(8,056)
16,203
2,386
Impairment loss on long-term investments
11,211
-
-
15,711
6,000
884
Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation
-
-
-
-
(6,676)
(983)
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(64)
(284)
(42)
(398)
(285)
(42)
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
2,900
26,006
3,830
12,209
26,412
3,890
Cash received on investment income distribution
-
-
-
-
1,153
170
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(103,290)
15,968
2,352
331,836
17,714
2,609
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(24,378)
(207,586)
(30,574)
(23,182)
(163,753)
(24,118)
Amount due from a related party
(1,335)
2,029
299
(1,606)
4,382
645
Rental deposits
2,033
(83)
(12)
(362)
107
16
Deferred tax assets
(2,803)
561
83
23,304
3,034
447
Other non-current assets
(33,254)
9,930
1,463
(20,611)
28,181
4,151
Accounts payable
(133,863)
(62,189)
(9,159)
(45,775)
(78,664)
(11,586)
Income tax payable
(16,064)
112,799
16,613
(23,052)
177,855
26,195
Deferred revenue
84,711
17,442
2,569
54,789
(15,830)
(2,332)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
278,181
52,819
7,779
136,558
(161,411)
(23,773)
Amount due to related parties
(10,550)
13,495
1,988
(53,267)
2,262
333
Deferred tax liability
(10,025)
(9,837)
(1,449)
(35,322)
(29,880)
(4,401)
Other non-current liabilities
(7,556)
(8,648)
(1,274)
(2,762)
(28,500)
(4,198)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,175,930
691,054
101,781
3,773,803
2,041,800
300,724
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(59,933)
(24,078)
(3,546)
(154,413)
(108,048)
(15,914)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
294
457
67
804
474
70
Payment for long-term investments
(19,000)
-
-
(43,000)
(4,500)
(663)
Prepayment of long-term investments
-
-
-
(15,000)
-
-
Cash dividend received
-
-
-
-
233
34
Cash outflow due to subsidiary deconsolidation
-
-
-
-
(1,026)
(151)
Purchase of short-term deposits
(4,786,130)
(3,053,307)
(449,704)
(14,501,135)
(11,295,165)
(1,663,598)
Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits
4,785,400
4,337,085
638,784
12,650,430
15,622,659
2,300,969
Payment for short-term investments
(30,000)
-
-
(280,000)
(10,000)
(1,473)
Cash received from sales of short-term investment
80,000
-
-
240,000
10,000
1,473
Purchase of long-term deposits
-
(1,550,000)
(228,290)
-
(4,350,000)
(640,686)
Net cash used in investing activities
(29,369)
(289,843)
(42,689)
(2,102,314)
(135,373)
(19,939)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Deferred payment for business acquisition
(759)
-
-
(379,507)
(18,355)
(2,703)
Proceeds from exercise of share options
71
54
8
186
55
8
Deferred payment of purchase of property and
equipment
(16,893)
-
-
(16,987)
-
-
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
(132,407)
(19,501)
-
(132,407)
(19,501)
Repurchase of subsidiary's share options
-
(24,900)
(3,667)
-
(24,900)
(3,667)
Dividends payment
-
-
-
(877,346)
(1,123,983)
(165,545)
Net cash used in financing activities
(17,581)
(157,253)
(23,160)
(1,273,654)
(1,299,590)
(191,408)
Effect of exchange rate changes
6,200
(45,135)
(6,649)
5,054
(43,174)
(6,358)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,135,180
198,823
29,283
402,889
563,663
83,019
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
1,735,743
2,977,583
438,551
2,468,034
2,612,743
384,815
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
2,870,923
3,176,406
467,834
2,870,923
3,176,406
467,834
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.
Three months
Three months
Three months
ended September 30, 2019
ended September 30, 2020
ended September 30, 2020
GAAP
RMB
Amortization
Share-
RMB
Tax
(ii)
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
RMB
Amortization
Share-
Tax
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
US$
Amortization
US$
Share-
US$
Tax
(ii)
US$
Non-GAAP
US$
Cost of revenues
(2,203,350)
18,751
6,738
-
(2,177,861)
(2,020,779)
18,472
4,434
-
(1,997,873)
(297,629)
2,721
653
-
(294,255)
Research and development
(301,754)
2,381
45,345
-
(254,028)
(299,221)
2,346
44,610
-
(252,265)
(44,070)
346
6,570
-
(37,154)
Sales and marketing
(771,338)
17,535
52,100
-
(701,703)
(754,892)
17,275
41,583
-
(696,034)
(111,184)
2,544
6,125
-
(102,515)
General and
(211,423)
-
60,980
-
(150,443)
(183,649)
-
77,848
-
(105,801)
(27,049)
-
11,466
-
(15,583)
Cost and operating
(3,487,865)
38,667
165,163
-
(3,284,035)
(3,258,541)
38,093
168,475
-
(3,051,973)
(479,932)
5,611
24,814
-
(449,507)
Income from operations
993,119
38,667
165,163
-
1,196,949
531,054
38,093
168,475
-
737,622
78,215
5,611
24,814
-
108,640
Net income attributable to
893,897
38,667
165,163
(9,667)
1,088,060
456,728
38,093
168,475
(9,523)
653,773
67,268
5,611
24,814
(1,403)
96,290
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.
First nine months
First nine months
First nine months
ended September 30, 2019
ended September 30, 2020
ended September 30, 2020
GAAP
RMB
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions RMB
Share-
RMB
Tax impacts
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
RMB
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions RMB
Share-
RMB
Tax impacts
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
US$
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
US$
Share-
US$
Tax impacts
(ii)
US$
Non-GAAP
US$
Cost of revenues
(6,140,787)
54,999
16,371
-
(6,069,417)
(5,934,000)
56,046
14,207
-
(5,863,747)
(873,984)
8,255
2,092
-
(863,637)
Research and development
(802,843)
6,985
129,598
-
(666,260)
(840,382)
7,118
137,355
-
(695,909)
(123,775)
1,048
20,231
-
(102,496)
Sales and marketing
(1,965,795)
51,433
142,845
-
(1,771,517)
(2,116,200)
52,413
131,780
-
(1,932,007)
(311,683)
7,720
19,409
-
(284,554)
General and
(1,314,679)
-
951,960
-
(362,719)
(540,959)
-
237,760
-
(303,199)
(79,675)
-
35,019
-
(44,656)
Cost and operating
(10,224,104)
113,417
1,240,774
-
(8,869,913)
(9,431,541)
115,577
521,102
-
(8,794,862)
(1,389,117)
17,023
76,751
-
(1,295,343)
Income from operations
2,305,284
113,417
1,240,774
-
3,659,475
1,937,838
115,577
521,102
-
2,574,517
285,412
17,023
76,751
-
379,186
Net income
1,914,991
113,417
1,240,774
(28,355)
3,240,827
1,452,034
115,577
521,102
(28,894)
2,059,819
213,860
17,023
76,751
(4,255)
303,379
(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. There is no tax impact related to share-based compensation.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
1,978,098
396,726
-
2,374,824
349,774
Value-added service
998,668
332,171
-
1,330,839
196,012
Mobile marketing
50,415
-
-
50,415
7,425
Mobile games
7,975
-
-
7,975
1,175
Other services
1,810
-
788
2,598
382
Total net revenues
3,036,966
728,897
788
3,766,651
554,768
Cost and expenses (iii):
Cost of revenues
(1,660,806)
(358,743)
(1,230)
(2,020,779)
(297,629)
Research and development
(214,597)
(84,624)
-
(299,221)
(44,070)
Sales and marketing
(361,448)
(393,437)
(7)
(754,892)
(111,184)
General and administrative
(164,331)
(13,620)
(5,698)
(183,649)
(27,049)
Total cost and expenses
(2,401,182)
(850,424)
(6,935)
(3,258,541)
(479,932)
Other operating income
22,893
-
51
22,944
3,379
Income (loss) from operations
658,677
(121,527)
(6,096)
531,054
78,215
Interest income
103,477
706
49
104,232
15,352
Interest expense
(19,885)
-
-
(19,885)
(2,929)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of
742,269
(120,821)
(6,047)
615,401
90,638
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(150,278)
6,663
-
(143,615)
(21,152)
Income (loss) before share of income on
591,991
(114,158)
(6,047)
471,786
69,486
Share of loss on equity method investments
(15,763)
-
-
(15,763)
(2,322)
Net income (loss)
576,228
(114,158)
(6,047)
456,023
67,164
(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
3,338
1,096
-
4,434
653
Research and development
32,296
12,314
-
44,610
6,570
Sales and marketing
37,110
4,473
-
41,583
6,125
General and administrative
74,416
837
2,595
77,848
11,466
Total cost and expenses
147,160
18,720
2,595
168,475
24,814
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
658,677
(121,527)
(6,096)
531,054
78,215
Share-based compensation
147,160
18,720
2,595
168,475
24,814
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
38,093
-
38,093
5,611
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
805,837
(64,714)
(3,501)
737,622
108,640
Net income (loss)
576,228
(114,158)
(6,047)
456,023
67,164
Share-based compensation
147,160
18,720
2,595
168,475
24,814
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
38,093
-
38,093
5,611
Tax impacts
-
(9,523)
-
(9,523)
(1,403)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
723,388
(66,868)
(3,452)
653,068
96,186
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended September 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$[1]
Net revenues:
Live video service
3,275,354
-
-
3,275,354
458,239
Value-added service
754,629
309,977
-
1,064,606
148,944
Mobile marketing
81,894
-
-
81,894
11,457
Mobile games
15,785
-
-
15,785
2,208
Other services
11,234
-
2,769
14,003
1,960
Total net revenues
4,138,896
309,977
2,769
4,451,642
622,808
Cost and expenses (iv):
Cost of revenues
(2,101,678)
(99,722)
(1,950)
(2,203,350)
(308,260)
Research and development
(225,539)
(76,215)
-
(301,754)
(42,217)
Sales and marketing
(422,034)
(349,274)
(30)
(771,338)
(107,914)
General and administrative
(191,832)
(13,425)
(6,166)
(211,423)
(29,579)
Total cost and expenses
(2,941,083)
(538,636)
(8,146)
(3,487,865)
(487,970)
Other operating income
29,342
-
-
29,342
4,105
Income (loss) from operations
1,227,155
(228,659)
(5,377)
993,119
138,943
Interest income
102,749
2,594
41
105,384
14,744
Interest expense
(20,117)
-
-
(20,117)
(2,814)
Impairment loss on long-term investments
(11,211)
-
-
(11,211)
(1,568)
Income (loss) before income tax and
1,298,576
(226,065)
(5,336)
1,067,175
149,305
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(194,580)
12,002
-
(182,578)
(25,544)
Income (loss) before share of income
1,103,996
(214,063)
(5,336)
884,597
123,761
Share of income on equity method
6,185
-
-
6,185
865
Net income (loss)
1,110,181
(214,063)
(5,336)
890,782
124,626
(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
ended September 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
5,917
821
-
6,738
943
Research and development
27,375
17,970
-
45,345
6,344
Sales and marketing
46,831
5,269
-
52,100
7,289
General and administrative
56,860
1,486
2,634
60,980
8,531
Total cost and expenses
136,983
25,546
2,634
165,163
23,107
[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.1477 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended September 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
1,227,155
(228,659)
(5,377)
993,119
138,943
Share-based compensation
136,983
25,546
2,634
165,163
23,107
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
38,667
-
38,667
5,409
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
1,364,138
(164,446)
(2,743)
1,196,949
167,459
Net income (loss)
1,110,181
(214,063)
(5,336)
890,782
124,626
Share-based compensation
136,983
25,546
2,634
165,163
23,107
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
38,667
-
38,667
5,409
Tax impacts
-
(9,667)
-
(9,667)
(1,352)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
1,247,164
(159,517)
(2,702)
1,084,945
151,790
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First nine months
ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
6,715,266
594,438
-
7,309,704
1,076,603
Value-added service
2,677,575
1,033,338
-
3,710,913
546,559
Mobile marketing
145,534
-
-
145,534
21,435
Mobile games
32,230
-
-
32,230
4,747
Other services
9,168
-
21,438
30,606
4,507
Total net revenues
9,579,773
1,627,776
21,438
11,228,987
1,653,851
Cost and expenses (v):
Cost of revenues
(5,189,765)
(723,466)
(20,769)
(5,934,000)
(873,984)
Research and development
(601,271)
(239,111)
-
(840,382)
(123,775)
Sales and marketing
(1,093,008)
(1,023,151)
(41)
(2,116,200)
(311,683)
General and administrative
(461,627)
(61,128)
(18,204)
(540,959)
(79,675)
Total cost and expenses
(7,345,671)
(2,046,856)
(39,014)
(9,431,541)
(1,389,117)
Other operating income
140,202
-
190
140,392
20,678
Income (loss) from operations
2,374,304
(419,080)
(17,386)
1,937,838
285,412
Interest income
340,531
2,867
193
343,591
50,605
Interest expense
(59,825)
-
-
(59,825)
(8,811)
Impairment loss on long-term investments
(6,000)
-
-
(6,000)
(884)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of
2,649,010
(416,213)
(17,193)
2,215,604
326,322
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(762,768)
12,629
-
(750,139)
(110,484)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method
1,886,242
(403,584)
(17,193)
1,465,465
215,838
Share of loss on equity method investments
(16,203)
-
-
(16,203)
(2,386)
Net income (loss)
1,870,039
(403,584)
(17,193)
1,449,262
213,452
(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
First nine months
ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
12,345
1,862
-
14,207
2,092
Research and development
95,768
41,587
-
137,355
20,231
Sales and marketing
121,456
10,324
-
131,780
19,409
General and administrative
207,650
22,238
7,872
237,760
35,019
Total cost and expenses
437,219
76,011
7,872
521,102
76,751
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First nine months
ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
2,374,304
(419,080)
(17,386)
1,937,838
285,412
Share-based compensation
437,219
76,011
7,872
521,102
76,751
Amortization of intangible assets
-
115,577
-
115,577
17,023
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
2,811,523
(227,492)
(9,514)
2,574,517
379,186
Net income (loss)
1,870,039
(403,584)
(17,193)
1,449,262
213,452
Share-based compensation
437,219
76,011
7,872
521,102
76,751
Amortization of intangible assets
-
115,577
-
115,577
17,023
Tax impacts
-
(28,894)
-
(28,894)
(4,255)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
2,307,258
(240,890)
(9,321)
2,057,047
302,971
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First nine months
ended September 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
9,064,654
-
-
9,064,654
1,268,192
Value-added service
2,026,732
890,117
-
2,916,849
408,082
Mobile marketing
238,831
-
-
238,831
33,414
Mobile games
78,033
-
-
78,033
10,917
Other services
15,243
-
13,581
28,824
4,032
Total net revenues
11,423,493
890,117
13,581
12,327,191
1,724,637
Cost and expenses (vi):
Cost of revenues
(5,842,388)
(287,940)
(10,459)
(6,140,787)
(859,128)
Research and development
(591,678)
(211,165)
-
(802,843)
(112,322)
Sales and marketing
(1,141,571)
(817,823)
(6,401)
(1,965,795)
(275,025)
General and administrative
(448,480)
(837,824)
(28,375)
(1,314,679)
(183,930)
Total cost and expenses
(8,024,117)
(2,154,752)
(45,235)
(10,224,104)
(1,430,405)
Other operating income
180,831
-
21,366
202,197
28,288
Income (loss) from operations
3,580,207
(1,264,635)
(10,288)
2,305,284
322,520
Interest income
290,725
8,509
103
299,337
41,879
Interest expense
(58,421)
-
-
(58,421)
(8,173)
Impairment loss on long-term investments
(15,711)
-
-
(15,711)
(2,198)
Income (loss) before income tax
3,796,800
(1,256,126)
(10,185)
2,530,489
354,028
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(651,284)
21,187
-
(630,097)
(88,154)
Income (loss) before share of
3,145,516
(1,234,939)
(10,185)
1,900,392
265,874
Share of income on equity method
8,056
-
-
8,056
1,127
Net income (loss)
3,153,572
(1,234,939)
(10,185)
1,908,448
267,001
(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
First nine months
ended September 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
14,393
1,978
-
16,371
2,290
Research and development
76,675
52,923
-
129,598
18,131
Sales and marketing
129,686
13,159
-
142,845
19,985
General and administrative
150,586
793,649
7,725
951,960
133,184
Total cost and expenses
371,340
861,709
7,725
1,240,774
173,590
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First nine months
ended September 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
3,580,207
(1,264,635)
(10,288)
2,305,284
322,520
Share-based compensation
371,340
861,709
7,725
1,240,774
173,590
Amortization of intangible assets
-
113,417
-
113,417
15,869
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
3,951,547
(289,509)
(2,563)
3,659,475
511,979
Net income (loss)
3,153,572
(1,234,939)
(10,185)
1,908,448
267,001
Share-based compensation
371,340
861,709
7,725
1,240,774
173,590
Amortization of intangible assets
-
113,417
-
113,417
15,869
Tax impacts
-
(28,355)
-
(28,355)
(3,967)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
3,524,912
(288,168)
(2,460)
3,234,284
452,493
