Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

·23 min read

BEIJING , Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China , today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third  Quarter of 2020 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 15.4% year over year to RMB3,766.7 million ( US$554.8 million *) in the third quarter of 2020.

  • Net income attributable to Momo Inc. decreased to RMB456.7 million ( US$67 .3 million) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB893 .9 million in the same period of 2019.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB653.8 million ( US$96 .3 million) in the third quarter of 2020, from RMB1,088 .1 million in the same period of 2019.

  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.11 (US$0.31) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.04 in the same period of 2019.

  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.98 (US$0.44) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.90 in the same period of 2019.

  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 113.6 million in September 2020, compared to 114.1 million in September 2019.

  • Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 4.1 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 13.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, which included 4.5 million paying users of Tantan.

First Nine Months  of 2020 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 8.9% year over year to RMB11,229.0 million ( US$1,653.9 million ) for the first nine months of 2020.

  • Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB1,452.0 million ( US$213.9 million ) for the first nine months of 2020, compared with RMB1,915.0 million during the same period of 2019.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,059.8 million ( US$303.4 million ) for the first nine months of 2020, compared with RMB3,240.8 million during the same period of 2019.

  • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB6.68 (US$0.98) for the first nine months of 2020, compared with RMB8.76 during the same period of 2019.

  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.36 ( US$1.38 ) for the first nine months of 2020, compared with RMB14.65 during the same period of 2019.

"The third quarter of 2020 was a busy quarter for us. As a result of management's commitment and the persistence of our colleagues, the structural reform within the core live broadcasting business has achieved initial success." Commented Li Wang, CEO of Momo. "The critical metrics reflecting the healthiness of the ecosystem have been showing positive signs. As the content ecosystem gradually improved, non-event days' revenue is also seeing strong rebound. Although we have more hard work to do down the path, what we have achieved so far gives us the confidence that our live streaming business has entered into a virtuous cycle supported by a sustainable content ecosystem."

 

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

 

Third  Quarter of 2020 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,766.7 million ( US$554 .8 million) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 15.4% from RMB4,451.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Live video service revenues were RMB2,374.8 million ( US$349.8 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 27% from RMB3,275.4 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to our structural reform on Momo's core live video business, which was used to revive the long tail content ecosystem and to a lesser extent, the impact of COVID-19 adversely affecting the sentiment of our paying users, especially among the top of the pyramid paying users. The decrease was partially offset by the growth from Tantan's live video service, and live video service revenues from Tantan were RMB396.7 million ( US$58.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2020.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,330.8 million ( US$196 .0 million) in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 25% from RMB1,064.6 million during the same period of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative products launched and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB50.4 million ( US$7.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 38% from RMB81.9 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers as well as our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation.

Mobile games revenues were RMB8.0 million ( US$1.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 49% from RMB15.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.

Net revenues from Momo segment decreased from RMB4,138.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 to RMB3,037.0 million ( US$447.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from Tantan segment increased from RMB310.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 to RMB728.9 million ( US$107.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, which was mainly due to the increase in net revenues from live video service and to a lesser extent, the increase in net revenues from value-added services.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,258.5 million ( US$479.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 6.6% from RMB3,487.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service; (b) a decrease in personnel related costs, professional fees and infrastructure-related spending, such as bandwidth costs and server depreciation costs. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service, and an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to attract users on Tantan.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB3,052.0 million ( US$449.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 7.1% from RMB3,284.0 million during the same period of 2019.

Income  from operations

Income from operations was RMB531.1 million ( US$78.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB993.1 million during the same period of 2019. Income from operations of Momo segment was RMB658.7 million ( US$97.0 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,227.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB121.5 million ( US$17.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to loss from operations of RMB228.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB737.6 million ( US$108 .6 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,196.9 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations of Momo segment was RMB805.8 million ( US$118.7 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,364.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB64.7 million ( US$9.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB164.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB143.6 million ( US$21.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB182.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to the lower profit in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income

Net income was RMB456.0 million ( US$67.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB890.8 million during the same period of 2019. Net income from Momo segment was RMB576.2 million ( US$84.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,110.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss from Tantan segment was RMB114.2 million ( US$16.8 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of RMB214.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB653.1 million ( US$96 .2 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,084.9 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income from Momo segment was RMB723.4 million ( US$106.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,247.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss of Tantan segment was RMB66.9 million ( US$9.8 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB159.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB456.7 million ( US$67.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB893.9 million during the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB653.8 million ( US$96 .3 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,088.1 million during the same period of 2019.

Net income  per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.11 (US$0.31) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.04 in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.98 (US$0.44) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.90 in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash flow

As of September 30, 2020 , Momo's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and long-term deposits totaled RMB15,764.1 million ( US$2,321 .8 million), compared to RMB15,225.3 million as of December 31, 2019 . Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB691.1 million ( US$101 .8 million), compared to RMB1,175.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

F irst Nine Months of 2020  Financial Results

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2020 were RMB11,229.0 million ( US$1,653.9 million ), a decrease of 8.9% from RMB12,327.2 million in the same period of 2019.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB1,452.0 million ( US$213.9 million ) for the first nine months of 2020, compared to RMB1,915.0 million during the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,059.8 million ( US$303.4 million ) for the first nine months of 2020, compared to RMB3,240.8 million during the same period of 2019.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB6.68 (US$0.98) during the first nine months of 2020, compared to RMB8.76 in the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.36 (US$1.38) during the first nine months of 2020, compared to RMB14 .65 in the same period of 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,041.8 million ( US$300.7 million ) during the first nine months of 2020, compared to RMB3,773.8 million in the same period of 2019.

Recent Developments

On September 3, 2020 , Momo's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of November 30, 2020 , the Company had repurchased approximately 1.66 million ADSs for approximately US$23.3 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$14.03 per ADS.

Mr. Xiaoliang Lei will step down from the Company's Chief Strategy Officer position for personal reasons effective from December 2020 , and he will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the Company.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.65 billion to RMB3.75 billion , representing a decrease of 22.1% to 20.0% year over year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the economy in China .

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Momo's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, December 1 , 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time ( 9:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on December 1, 2020 ).

All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

PRE-REGISTER LINK http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1217808

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, December 9, 2020. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

 

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

U.S. Toll Free:

+1-855-452-5696

Passcode:

1217808

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Momo's website at http://ir.immomo.com .

About Momo

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018 , is a leading social and dating application for the younger generation. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Momo Inc.
Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: ir@immomo.com  

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com  

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2020 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth.  Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 to Momo's business operations and the economy in China , the market price of Momo's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to Momo from time to time, Momo's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors.  For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.          

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release

 

 


Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three months


First nine months

ended September 30


ended  September  30


2019


2020


2020


2019


2020


2020



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Net revenues:













Live video service

3,275,354


2,374,824


349,774


9,064,654


7,309,704


1,076,603


Value-added service

1,064,606


1,330,839


196,012


2,916,849


3,710,913


546,559


Mobile marketing

81,894


50,415


7,425


238,831


145,534


21,435


Mobile games

15,785


7,975


1,175


78,033


32,230


4,747


Other services

14,003


2,598


382


28,824


30,606


4,507


Total net revenues

4,451,642


3,766,651


554,768


12,327,191


11,228,987


1,653,851


Cost and expenses:













Cost of revenues

(2,203,350)


(2,020,779)


(297,629)


(6,140,787)


(5,934,000)


(873,984)


Research and development

(301,754)


(299,221)


(44,070)


(802,843)


(840,382)


(123,775)


Sales and marketing

(771,338)


(754,892)


(111,184)


(1,965,795)


(2,116,200)


(311,683)


General and administrative

(211,423)


(183,649)


(27,049)


(1,314,679)


(540,959)


(79,675)


Total cost and expenses

(3,487,865)


(3,258,541)


(479,932)


(10,224,104)


(9,431,541)


(1,389,117)


Other operating income

29,342


22,944


3,379


202,197


140,392


20,678


Income from operations

993,119


531,054


78,215


2,305,284


1,937,838


285,412


Interest income

105,384


104,232


15,352


299,337


343,591


50,605


Interest expense

(20,117)


(19,885)


(2,929)


(58,421)


(59,825)


(8,811)


Impairment loss on long-term
   investments

(11,211)


-


-


(15,711)


(6,000)


(884)


Income before income tax
   and share of income on
   equity method
   investments

1,067,175


615,401


90,638


2,530,489


2,215,604


326,322


Income tax expenses

(182,578)


(143,615)


(21,152)


(630,097)


(750,139)


(110,484)


Income before share of
   income on equity method
   investments

884,597


471,786


69,486


1,900,392


1,465,465


215,838


Share of income (loss) on
   equity method investments

6,185


(15,763)


(2,322)


8,056


(16,203)


(2,386)


Net income

890,782


456,023


67,164


1,908,448


1,449,262


213,452


Less: net loss attributable to
   non-controlling interest

(3,115)


(705)


(104)


(6,543)


(2,772)


(408)


Net income attributable to
   the shareholders of
   Momo Inc.

893,897


456,728


67,268


1,914,991


1,452,034


213,860


 

Net income per share
   attributable to ordinary
   shareholders













Basic

2.15


1.09


0.16


4.62


3.48


0.51


Diluted

2.02


1.05


0.16


4.38


3.34


0.49


Weighted average shares
   used in calculating net
   income per ordinary share













Basic

415,615,139


417,884,266


417,884,266


414,790,186


417,580,609


417,580,609


Diluted

452,571,862


452,724,863


452,724,863


450,470,088


452,854,314


452,854,314

















 

 

Momo Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three months


First nine months


ended September 30


ended September 30



2019


2020


2020


2019


2020


2020


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net income

890,782


456,023


67,164


1,908,448


1,449,262


213,452

Other comprehensive income
   (loss), net of tax












Foreign currency translation
   adjustment

62,771


(80,618)


(11,874)


30,689


(72,667)


(10,703)

Comprehensive  income

953,553


375,405


55,290


1,939,137


1,376,595


202,749

Less: comprehensive income
   (loss) attributed to the non-
   controlling interest

3,519


(9,953)


(1,466)


556


(16,945)


(2,496)

Comprehensive income
   attributable to Momo Inc.

950,034


385,358


56,756


1,938,581


1,393,540


205,245





















 

 


 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)








December 31


September 30


September 30


2019


2020


2020

RMB

RMB


US$

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

2,612,743


3,176,406


467,834

Short-term deposits

12,312,585


7,937,692


1,169,096

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB12,209 and
   RMB17,621 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively

265,155


233,398


34,376

Amount due from a related party

4,382


-


-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

599,000


738,502


108,769

Total current assets

15,793,865


12,085,998


1,780,075

Long-term deposits

300,000


4,650,000


684,871

Right-of-use assets, net

190,552


112,012


16,498

Property and equipment, net

346,345


305,420


44,983

Intangible assets

890,303


752,470


110,827

Rental deposits

25,028


24,922


3,671

Long-term investments

495,905


476,815


70,227

Other non-current assets

44,009


94,368


13,899

Deferred tax assets

37,064


34,031


5,012

Goodwill

4,360,610


4,253,297


626,443

Total assets

22,483,681


22,789,333


3,356,506

Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable

714,323


634,249


93,415

Deferred revenue

503,461


487,234


71,761

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

985,873


858,038


126,376

Amount due to related parties

29,606


31,868


4,694

Lease liabilities due within one year

135,169


92,500


13,624

Income tax payable

153,976


331,831


48,873

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions

84,346


64,669


9,525

Total current liabilities

2,606,754


2,500,389


368,268

Deferred tax liabilities

222,576


188,118


27,707

Convertible senior notes

4,954,352


4,843,751


713,407

Share-based compensation liability

902,047


910,197


134,057

Lease liabilities

56,498


15,287


2,252

Other non-current liabilities

22,672


34,495


5,081

Total liabilities

8,764,899


8,492,237


1,250,772

Shareholder's equity (i)

13,718,782


14,297,096


2,105,734

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

22,483,681


22,789,333


3,356,506







     (i): As of September 30, 2020, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 415,801,407.

 

 


Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three months


First nine months



ended September 30


ended September 30



2019


2020


2020


2019


2020


2020



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

890,782


456,023


67,164


1,908,448


1,449,262


213,452


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment

50,216


49,024


7,220


146,852


153,615


22,625


Amortization of intangible assets

40,100


39,347


5,795


117,715


119,517


17,603


Share-based compensation

165,163


168,475


24,814


1,240,774


521,102


76,751


Share of (income) loss on equity method investments

(6,185)


15,763


2,322


(8,056)


16,203


2,386


Impairment loss on long-term investments

11,211


-


-


15,711


6,000


884


Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation

-


-


-


-


(6,676)


(983)


Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(64)


(284)


(42)


(398)


(285)


(42)


Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

2,900


26,006


3,830


12,209


26,412


3,890


Cash received on investment income distribution

-


-


-


-


1,153


170


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable

(103,290)


15,968


2,352


331,836


17,714


2,609


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(24,378)


(207,586)


(30,574)


(23,182)


(163,753)


(24,118)


Amount due from a related party

(1,335)


2,029


299


(1,606)


4,382


645


Rental deposits

2,033


(83)


(12)


(362)


107


16


Deferred tax assets

(2,803)


561


83


23,304


3,034


447


Other non-current assets

(33,254)


9,930


1,463


(20,611)


28,181


4,151


Accounts payable

(133,863)


(62,189)


(9,159)


(45,775)


(78,664)


(11,586)


Income tax payable

(16,064)


112,799


16,613


(23,052)


177,855


26,195


Deferred revenue

84,711


17,442


2,569


54,789


(15,830)


(2,332)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

278,181


52,819


7,779


136,558


(161,411)


(23,773)


Amount due to related parties

(10,550)


13,495


1,988


(53,267)


2,262


333


Deferred tax liability

(10,025)


(9,837)


(1,449)


(35,322)


(29,880)


(4,401)


Other non-current liabilities

(7,556)


(8,648)


(1,274)


(2,762)


(28,500)


(4,198)


Net cash provided by operating activities

1,175,930


691,054


101,781


3,773,803


2,041,800


300,724


Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment

(59,933)


(24,078)


(3,546)


(154,413)


(108,048)


(15,914)


Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

294


457


67


804


474


70


Payment for long-term investments

(19,000)


-


-


(43,000)


(4,500)


(663)


Prepayment of long-term investments

-


-


-


(15,000)


-


-


Cash dividend received

-


-


-


-


233


34


Cash outflow due to subsidiary deconsolidation

-


-


-


-


(1,026)


(151)


Purchase of short-term deposits

(4,786,130)


(3,053,307)


(449,704)


(14,501,135)


(11,295,165)


(1,663,598)


Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

4,785,400


4,337,085


638,784


12,650,430


15,622,659


2,300,969


Payment for short-term investments

(30,000)


-


-


(280,000)


(10,000)


(1,473)


Cash received from sales of short-term investment

80,000


-


-


240,000


10,000


1,473


Purchase of long-term deposits

-


(1,550,000)


(228,290)


-


(4,350,000)


(640,686)


Net cash used in investing activities

(29,369)


(289,843)


(42,689)


(2,102,314)


(135,373)


(19,939)


Cash flows from financing activities:













Deferred payment for business acquisition

(759)


-


-


(379,507)


(18,355)


(2,703)


Proceeds from exercise of share options

71


54


8


186


55


8


Deferred payment of purchase of property and
equipment

(16,893)


-


-


(16,987)


-


-


Repurchase of ordinary shares

-


(132,407)


(19,501)


-


(132,407)


(19,501)


Repurchase of subsidiary's share options

-


(24,900)


(3,667)


-


(24,900)


(3,667)


Dividends payment

-


-


-


(877,346)


(1,123,983)


(165,545)


Net cash used in financing activities

(17,581)


(157,253)


(23,160)


(1,273,654)


(1,299,590)


(191,408)


Effect of exchange rate changes

6,200


(45,135)


(6,649)


5,054


(43,174)


(6,358)


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,135,180


198,823


29,283


402,889


563,663


83,019


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

1,735,743


2,977,583


438,551


2,468,034


2,612,743


384,815


Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

2,870,923


3,176,406


467,834


2,870,923


3,176,406


467,834



Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)








1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.










Three months


Three months


Three months


ended September 30, 2019

ended September 30, 2020


ended September 30, 2020



GAAP

RMB

Amortization
of intangible
assets from
business
acquisitions
RMB

Share-
based
compensation

RMB

Tax
impacts

(ii)
RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB


GAAP

RMB

Amortization
of intangible
assets from
business
acquisitions
RMB

Share-
based
compensation
RMB

Tax
impacts

(ii)

RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB


GAAP

US$

Amortization
of intangible
assets from
business
acquisitions

US$

Share-
based
compensation

US$

Tax
impacts

(ii)

US$

Non-GAAP

US$


Cost of revenues

(2,203,350)

18,751

6,738

-

(2,177,861)


(2,020,779)

18,472

4,434

-

(1,997,873)


(297,629)

2,721

653

-

(294,255)


Research and development

(301,754)

2,381

45,345

-

(254,028)


(299,221)

2,346

44,610

-

(252,265)


(44,070)

346

6,570

-

(37,154)


Sales and marketing

(771,338)

17,535

52,100

-

(701,703)


(754,892)

17,275

41,583

-

(696,034)


(111,184)

2,544

6,125

-

(102,515)


General and
administrative

(211,423)

-

60,980

-

(150,443)


(183,649)

-

77,848

-

(105,801)


(27,049)

-

11,466

-

(15,583)


Cost and operating
expenses

(3,487,865)

38,667

165,163

-

(3,284,035)


(3,258,541)

38,093

168,475

-

(3,051,973)


(479,932)

5,611

24,814

-

(449,507)


Income from operations

993,119

38,667

165,163

-

1,196,949


531,054

38,093

168,475

-

737,622


78,215

5,611

24,814

-

108,640


Net income attributable to
Momo Inc.

893,897

38,667

165,163

(9,667)

1,088,060


456,728

38,093

168,475

(9,523)

653,773


67,268

5,611

24,814

(1,403)

96,290
























































Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)







1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.










First nine months


First nine months


First nine months


ended September 30, 2019

ended September 30, 2020


ended September 30, 2020



GAAP

RMB

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions RMB

Share-
based compensation

RMB

Tax impacts

(ii)

RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB


GAAP

RMB

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions RMB

Share-
based compensation

RMB

Tax impacts

(ii)

RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB


GAAP

US$

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

US$

Share-
based compensation

US$

Tax impacts

(ii)

US$

Non-GAAP

US$


Cost of revenues

(6,140,787)

54,999

16,371

-

(6,069,417)


(5,934,000)

56,046

14,207

-

(5,863,747)


(873,984)

8,255

2,092

-

(863,637)


Research and development

(802,843)

6,985

129,598

-

(666,260)


(840,382)

7,118

137,355

-

(695,909)


(123,775)

1,048

20,231

-

(102,496)


Sales and marketing

(1,965,795)

51,433

142,845

-

(1,771,517)


(2,116,200)

52,413

131,780

-

(1,932,007)


(311,683)

7,720

19,409

-

(284,554)


General and
administrative

(1,314,679)

-

951,960

-

(362,719)


(540,959)

-

237,760

-

(303,199)


(79,675)

-

35,019

-

(44,656)


Cost and operating
expenses

(10,224,104)

113,417

1,240,774

-

(8,869,913)


(9,431,541)

115,577

521,102

-

(8,794,862)


(1,389,117)

17,023

76,751

-

(1,295,343)


Income from operations

2,305,284

113,417

1,240,774

-

3,659,475


1,937,838

115,577

521,102

-

2,574,517


285,412

17,023

76,751

-

379,186


Net income
attributable to
Momo Inc.

1,914,991

113,417

1,240,774

(28,355)

3,240,827


1,452,034

115,577

521,102

(28,894)

2,059,819


213,860

17,023

76,751

(4,255)

303,379
























































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. There is no tax impact related to share-based compensation.

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three months

ended September 30, 2020


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

1,978,098


396,726


-


2,374,824


349,774

Value-added service

998,668


332,171


-


1,330,839


196,012

Mobile marketing

50,415


-


-


50,415


7,425

Mobile games

7,975


-


-


7,975


1,175

Other services

1,810


-


788


2,598


382

Total net revenues

3,036,966


728,897


788


3,766,651


554,768

Cost and expenses (iii):










Cost of revenues

(1,660,806)


(358,743)


(1,230)


(2,020,779)


(297,629)

Research and development

(214,597)


(84,624)


-


(299,221)


(44,070)

Sales and marketing

(361,448)


(393,437)


(7)


(754,892)


(111,184)

General and administrative

(164,331)


(13,620)


(5,698)


(183,649)


(27,049)

Total cost and expenses

(2,401,182)


(850,424)


(6,935)


(3,258,541)


(479,932)

Other operating income

22,893


-


51


22,944


3,379

Income (loss) from operations

658,677


(121,527)


(6,096)


531,054


78,215

Interest income

103,477


706


49


104,232


15,352

Interest expense

(19,885)


-


-


(19,885)


(2,929)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of
income on equity method investments

742,269


(120,821)


(6,047)


615,401


90,638

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(150,278)


6,663


-


(143,615)


(21,152)

Income (loss) before share of income on
equity method investments

591,991


(114,158)


(6,047)


471,786


69,486

Share of loss on equity method investments

(15,763)


-


-


(15,763)


(2,322)

Net income (loss)

576,228


(114,158)


(6,047)


456,023


67,164





















(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:












Three months


ended September 30, 2020


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

3,338


1,096


-


4,434


653

Research and development

32,296


12,314


-


44,610


6,570

Sales and marketing

37,110


4,473


-


41,583


6,125

General and administrative

74,416


837


2,595


77,848


11,466

Total cost and expenses

147,160


18,720


2,595


168,475


24,814

Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)






Three months


ended September 30, 2020


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Operating income (loss)

658,677


(121,527)


(6,096)


531,054


78,215

Share-based compensation

147,160


18,720


2,595


168,475


24,814

Amortization of intangible assets from
business acquisitions

-


38,093


-


38,093


5,611

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

805,837


(64,714)


(3,501)


737,622


108,640











Net income (loss)

576,228


(114,158)


(6,047)


456,023


67,164

Share-based compensation

147,160


18,720


2,595


168,475


24,814

Amortization of intangible assets from
business acquisitions

-


38,093


-


38,093


5,611

Tax impacts

-


(9,523)


-


(9,523)


(1,403)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

723,388


(66,868)


(3,452)


653,068


96,186

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three months

ended September 30, 2019


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$[1]

Net revenues:










Live video service

3,275,354


-


-


3,275,354


458,239

Value-added service

754,629


309,977


-


1,064,606


148,944

Mobile marketing

81,894


-


-


81,894


11,457

Mobile games

15,785


-


-


15,785


2,208

Other services

11,234


-


2,769


14,003


1,960

Total net revenues

4,138,896


309,977


2,769


4,451,642


622,808

Cost and expenses (iv):










Cost of revenues

(2,101,678)


(99,722)


(1,950)


(2,203,350)


(308,260)

Research and development

(225,539)


(76,215)


-


(301,754)


(42,217)

Sales and marketing

(422,034)


(349,274)


(30)


(771,338)


(107,914)

General and administrative

(191,832)


(13,425)


(6,166)


(211,423)


(29,579)

Total cost and expenses

(2,941,083)


(538,636)


(8,146)


(3,487,865)


(487,970)

Other operating income

29,342


-


-


29,342


4,105

Income (loss) from operations

1,227,155


(228,659)


(5,377)


993,119


138,943

Interest income

102,749


2,594


41


105,384


14,744

Interest expense

(20,117)


-


-


(20,117)


(2,814)

Impairment loss on long-term investments

(11,211)


-


-


(11,211)


(1,568)

Income (loss) before income tax and
share of income on equity method
investments

1,298,576


(226,065)


(5,336)


1,067,175


149,305

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(194,580)


12,002


-


(182,578)


(25,544)

Income (loss) before share of income
on equity method investments

1,103,996


(214,063)


(5,336)


884,597


123,761

Share of income on equity method
investments

6,185


-


-


6,185


865

Net income (loss)

1,110,181


(214,063)


(5,336)


890,782


124,626





















(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:












Three months


ended September 30, 2019


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

5,917


821


-


6,738


943

Research and development

27,375


17,970


-


45,345


6,344

Sales and marketing

46,831


5,269


-


52,100


7,289

General and administrative

56,860


1,486


2,634


60,980


8,531

Total cost and expenses

136,983


25,546


2,634


165,163


23,107





















[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.1477 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)






Three months


ended September 30, 2019


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Operating income (loss)

1,227,155


(228,659)


(5,377)


993,119


138,943

Share-based compensation

136,983


25,546


2,634


165,163


23,107

Amortization of intangible assets from
business acquisitions

-


38,667


-


38,667


5,409

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

1,364,138


(164,446)


(2,743)


1,196,949


167,459











Net income (loss)

1,110,181


(214,063)


(5,336)


890,782


124,626

Share-based compensation

136,983


25,546


2,634


165,163


23,107

Amortization of intangible assets from
business acquisitions

-


38,667


-


38,667


5,409

Tax impacts

-


(9,667)


-


(9,667)


(1,352)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

1,247,164


(159,517)


(2,702)


1,084,945


151,790

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




First nine months

ended September 30, 2020


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

6,715,266


594,438


-


7,309,704


1,076,603

Value-added service

2,677,575


1,033,338


-


3,710,913


546,559

Mobile marketing

145,534


-


-


145,534


21,435

Mobile games

32,230


-


-


32,230


4,747

Other services

9,168


-


21,438


30,606


4,507

Total net revenues

9,579,773


1,627,776


21,438


11,228,987


1,653,851

Cost and expenses (v):










Cost of revenues

(5,189,765)


(723,466)


(20,769)


(5,934,000)


(873,984)

Research and development

(601,271)


(239,111)


-


(840,382)


(123,775)

Sales and marketing

(1,093,008)


(1,023,151)


(41)


(2,116,200)


(311,683)

General and administrative

(461,627)


(61,128)


(18,204)


(540,959)


(79,675)

Total cost and expenses

(7,345,671)


(2,046,856)


(39,014)


(9,431,541)


(1,389,117)

Other operating income

140,202


-


190


140,392


20,678

Income (loss) from operations

2,374,304


(419,080)


(17,386)


1,937,838


285,412

Interest income

340,531


2,867


193


343,591


50,605

Interest expense

(59,825)


-


-


(59,825)


(8,811)

Impairment loss on long-term investments

(6,000)


-


-


(6,000)


(884)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of
income on equity method
investments

2,649,010


(416,213)


(17,193)


2,215,604


326,322

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(762,768)


12,629


-


(750,139)


(110,484)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method
investments

1,886,242


(403,584)


(17,193)


1,465,465


215,838

Share of loss on equity method investments

(16,203)


-


-


(16,203)


(2,386)

Net income (loss)

1,870,039


(403,584)


(17,193)


1,449,262


213,452











(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:












First nine months


ended September 30, 2020


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

12,345


1,862


-


14,207


2,092

Research and development

95,768


41,587


-


137,355


20,231

Sales and marketing

121,456


10,324


-


131,780


19,409

General and administrative

207,650


22,238


7,872


237,760


35,019

Total cost and expenses

437,219


76,011


7,872


521,102


76,751

Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)












First nine months


ended September 30, 2020


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Operating income (loss)

2,374,304


(419,080)


(17,386)


1,937,838


285,412

Share-based compensation

437,219


76,011


7,872


521,102


76,751

Amortization of intangible assets
from business acquisitions

-


115,577


-


115,577


17,023

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

2,811,523


(227,492)


(9,514)


2,574,517


379,186











Net income (loss)

1,870,039


(403,584)


(17,193)


1,449,262


213,452

Share-based compensation

437,219


76,011


7,872


521,102


76,751

Amortization of intangible assets
from business acquisitions

-


115,577


-


115,577


17,023

Tax impacts

-


(28,894)


-


(28,894)


(4,255)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

2,307,258


(240,890)


(9,321)


2,057,047


302,971

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




First nine months

ended September 30, 2019


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

9,064,654


-


-


9,064,654


1,268,192

Value-added service

2,026,732


890,117


-


2,916,849


408,082

Mobile marketing

238,831


-


-


238,831


33,414

Mobile games

78,033


-


-


78,033


10,917

Other services

15,243


-


13,581


28,824


4,032

Total net revenues

11,423,493


890,117


13,581


12,327,191


1,724,637

Cost and expenses (vi):










Cost of revenues

(5,842,388)


(287,940)


(10,459)


(6,140,787)


(859,128)

Research and development

(591,678)


(211,165)


-


(802,843)


(112,322)

Sales and marketing

(1,141,571)


(817,823)


(6,401)


(1,965,795)


(275,025)

General and administrative

(448,480)


(837,824)


(28,375)


(1,314,679)


(183,930)

Total cost and expenses

(8,024,117)


(2,154,752)


(45,235)


(10,224,104)


(1,430,405)

Other operating income

180,831


-


21,366


202,197


28,288

Income (loss) from operations

3,580,207


(1,264,635)


(10,288)


2,305,284


322,520

Interest income

290,725


8,509


103


299,337


41,879

Interest expense

(58,421)


-


-


(58,421)


(8,173)

Impairment loss on long-term investments

(15,711)


-


-


(15,711)


(2,198)

Income (loss) before income tax
and share of income on equity
method investments

3,796,800


(1,256,126)


(10,185)


2,530,489


354,028

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(651,284)


21,187


-


(630,097)


(88,154)

Income (loss) before share of
income on equity method
investments

3,145,516


(1,234,939)


(10,185)


1,900,392


265,874

Share of income on equity method
investments

8,056


-


-


8,056


1,127

Net income (loss)

3,153,572


(1,234,939)


(10,185)


1,908,448


267,001





















(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:













First nine months


ended September 30, 2019


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

14,393


1,978


-


16,371


2,290

Research and development

76,675


52,923


-


129,598


18,131

Sales and marketing

129,686


13,159


-


142,845


19,985

General and administrative

150,586


793,649


7,725


951,960


133,184

Total cost and expenses

371,340


861,709


7,725


1,240,774


173,590

Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





First nine months


ended September 30, 2019


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Operating income (loss)

3,580,207


(1,264,635)


(10,288)


2,305,284


322,520

Share-based compensation

371,340


861,709


7,725


1,240,774


173,590

Amortization of intangible assets
from business acquisitions

-


113,417


-


113,417


15,869

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

3,951,547


(289,509)


(2,563)


3,659,475


511,979











Net income (loss)

3,153,572


(1,234,939)


(10,185)


1,908,448


267,001

Share-based compensation

371,340


861,709


7,725


1,240,774


173,590

Amortization of intangible assets
from business acquisitions

-


113,417


-


113,417


15,869

Tax impacts

-


(28,355)


-


(28,355)


(3,967)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

3,524,912


(288,168)


(2,460)


3,234,284


452,493

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momo-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2020-301182266.html

SOURCE Momo Inc.

Latest Stories

  • Trump said world leaders complained to him about the election results — but most of them have already congratulated Biden

    Even world leaders who have previously allied with Trump — including UK's Boris Johnson and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu — have congratulated Biden.

  • Georgia probing voter-registration groups ahead of critical U.S. Senate races

    Raffensperger, a Republican, said his office was examining registration efforts by America Votes, Vote Forward and the New Georgia Project. The state is the site of a pair of Jan. 5 runoffs for U.S. Senate seats that will determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress for the next two years and with it the ability to advance or block Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Raffensperger said his office also had several investigations open into accusations of wrongdoing in the U.S. presidential election.

  • Chuck Grassley returns to Senate after COVID-19 infection, calls for 'long overdue relief legislation'

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has returned to his Washington office two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced Monday.While Grassley wasn't the first lawmaker to contract the virus, many people were concerned about the diagnosis because the senator is 87. It turned out, however, that he remained asymptomatic throughout the course of his infection and was able to keep working remotely.Still, Grassley didn't let his fortunate situation reshape his stance on the severity of the pandemic. In a statement, he noted that the disease "affects people differently" and "more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized." So, Grassley said, he'll "continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing."He also repeated his previous calls for Congress to pass a "long overdue," bipartisan relief bill to "help families, businesses, and communities get through this crisis." Tim O'Donnell> Grassley, 87, is back at the Senate today after testing positive for Covid-19. His office says he was asymptomatic the entire time. pic.twitter.com/qJImIJl8ZC> > -- Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 30, 2020More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit How camp explains Trump

  • China sanctions leaders of US groups over Hong Kong actions

    China on Monday said it is sanctioning leaders of U.S. government-affiliated bodies that promote democracy around the world in response to what it calls practices that “blatantly meddle in Hong Kong affairs.” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the measures would cover the senior director for Asia at the National Endowment Democracy, John Knaus, the regional director for the Asia-Pacific at the National Democratic Institute, Manpreet Singh Anand, and two of the institute’s officials responsible for Hong Kong. Hua gave no details and the institute said in a news release that it had no further information but that it “remains steadfastly committed to these core principles and to continuing our work in support of democracy worldwide.”

  • More than 100 civilians dead in 'gruesome' Nigeria attack blamed on Islamic jihadists

    A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, the deadliest attack on civilians this year. The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state. "I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement. "At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," he added. Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said rival group the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area. "ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted. Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added. The violence centred on the village of Koshobe near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats. Kallon said the assailants - "armed men on motorcycles" - also targeted other communities in the area. "Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships," he added, calling for more to be done to protect them and to head off what he said was a looming food crisis there. Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum attended the burial Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed. The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, it said. Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday. Kallon, citing "reports that several women may have been kidnapped", called for their immediate release. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Saturday, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings." Neither the president's statement nor Sunday's from the UN mentioned either Boko Haram or rival group ISWAP by name. But both groups have been active in Borno State, their attacks having forced the postponement of locations in Borno State, which finally took place Saturday.

  • Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on Texas road

    There were no visible wounds to the body and a cause of death hadn't yet been determined for the 26-year-old, police said.

  • Arizona Certifies Election Results for Biden as Giuliani Pushes Unfounded Fraud Claims

    Arizona certified its presidential election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden on Monday as Rudy Giuliani urged Republican state legislators at a hearing in Phoenix to override the certification.Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs commended her state for conducting “easily the smoothest” and “most secure election in recent history” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.“Despite the unprecedented challenges, Arizonans showed up for our democracy,” Hobbs, a Democrat, said.“This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s laws and elections procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary,” she added.The certification gives Biden 11 Electoral College votes. According to projections by the Associated Press, Biden will receive 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232 votes.Republican Governor Doug Ducey praised the state’s election as well, saying “the system is strong, that’s why I have bragged on it so much.”“This is America, and no voter should be disenfranchised,” Ducey said. “The votes have been tabulated, all 15 counties have certified their results.”Also on Monday, Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team attended a scheduled hearing with the Arizona State Legislature on the integrity of the 2020 election.Trump’s team continued to push a number of unproven claims of election fraud at the hearing and called on Republican state legislators to appoint pro-Trump electors in defiance of the popular vote.“What is the right count, or how can we get as close to the right count as possible? If we can, then have the courage to select that person to get the electors, because that person won the honest vote,” Giuliani said.“In history, I swear to God, you will be heroes,” he said. “If you can’t make a determination, then don’t certify.”Wisconsin is expected to certify its election results for Biden on Monday as well.

  • Families sue California, say state fails to educate poor, minority students amid pandemic

    The impoverished students, who range from kindergarten to high school and were only identified by first name in court documents, were not provided devices and internet connections to attend online classes, according to the lawsuit, the first of its kind in the United States. The children attend schools in Oakland and Los Angeles, and many were described as Blacks and Latinos. The lawsuit also claims that schools did not meet academic and mental health support needs, English language barriers and the unmet needs of homeless students.

  • Mitch McConnell is still playing hardball on coronavirus relief

    It's been four months since Congress' coronavirus relief bill expired, and the Senate and House still seem no closer to agreeing on a new one.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and the White House have debated for months over what to include in the next stimulus package, with Senate Republicans seeking a far smaller bill than Democrats. But McConnell said Monday that some Democrats are now willing to accept "half a loaf" rather than delay relief any longer, pushing the onus on Pelosi to bring a smaller package to the House.House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill months ago, while Senate Republicans have refused to accept a price tag anywhere close to that. But McConnell said Monday that "there is no reason" Congress shouldn't pass something by the end of the year, especially since some Democrats seem willing to accept Republicans' slimmer proposals; Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), for example, said Monday that "both sides are going to have to compromise."Pelosi also doesn't have quite the negotiating power she had before the 2020 election given that Democrats ended up losing seats in the House, McConnell added. He failed to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden will be bringing his Democratic administration to the White House in less than two months.While boosted unemployment insurance expired with the CARES Act at the end of July, unemployment benefits for some Americans may disappear altogether if a new bill isn't passed soon. Federal unemployment programs for people who aren't covered by traditional jobless benefits, as well as extended benefits for those who have exhausted state unemployment, are set to expire at the end of the year, along with an eviction moratorium and other provisions.More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit How camp explains Trump

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have already received an unapproved coronavirus vaccine

    Japanese intelligence officials told a US expert that Kim Jong Un received a trial COVID-19 vaccine from China within the last few weeks.

  • Switzerland halves new infections without national lockdown as pubs and restaurants stay open

    Switzerland is emerging as a model for how the coronavirus can be contained without a national lockdown, after daily new infections halved since the start of November despite pubs, restaurants, gyms and sports remaining open in much of the country. The figures were hailed as a triumph for the “Swiss special way” by Swiss government doctors last week, and will be seen as evidence that regional tiers can work in the UK. Rather than ordering a general lockdown, Switzerland allowed regions to decide their own measures and only the worst-hit imposed tough restrictions. But critics have charged that the success came at too high a price, after the country experienced some of the highest death rates in Europe. Switzerland has been described as the “new Sweden” after it refused to follow the UK and other countries into a second lockdown this month. The Swiss government imposed only minimal restrictions at a national level, including a limit of ten on private gatherings, an 11pm curfew for restaurants and the compulsory use of facemasks in crowded areas.

  • Trump Lawyer Says Krebs Should Be ‘Taken Out at Dawn and Shot’ for Defending Election

    Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova declared Monday that the Trump administration's former cybersecurity chief deserves to be put to death for claiming that the presidential election was the “most secure” in the country's history.President Trump fired Chris Krebs, his head of cybersecurity, earlier this month after Krebs disputed Trump's claim that the 2020 election was rigged against him. Krebs found himself at odds with the president after he called the election the “most secure in United States history.”“Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity that guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot,” diGenova, who is also a former U.S. Attorney, said during an appearance on the Howie Carr show, broadcast on Newsmax, in comments first reported by The Bulwark.Before he was fired by Trump in a tweet, Krebs had served as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security since November, 2018.In his tweet announcing Krebs's termination, Trump called his former cybersecurity chief's assessment of the election's security "highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, 'glitches' in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more."Krebs appeared on CBS News' "60 Minutes" on Sunday and doubled down on his defense of the election's integrity."There is no foreign power that is flipping votes. There's no domestic actor flipping votes. I did it right. We did it right. This was a secure election," Krebs said in the interview.The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on diGenova's remarks.The Trump legal team has failed to produce evidence of fraud widespread enough to change the election outcome despite claiming such fraud occurred, and many of the campaign's legal challenges to the election results in swing states won by Joe Biden have already fallen flat. Nevertheless, DiGenova claimed as recently as last week that the level of election fraud and deception that took place in Pennsylvania is “truly staggering.”

  • Merkel: Challenge with China is finding right balance between values and interests

    Europe must stand up for its values in its dealings with China, but given the country's sheer population and economic importance, there will always be a trade-off between the EU's values and its interests, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. "We must define our own European interests, and this also includes common ground (with China) on foreign policy, on economic policy and digital policy and many more," she said.

  • California governor warns new stay-at-home order likely as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to quickly rise, projections show the state's intensive care units could reach capacity by mid-December.Because of the risk of overwhelming parts of the state's health care system, Newsom said, he may soon have to impose a "more dramatic" and "arguably drastic" stay-at-home order for certain areas, so California can get its coronavirus numbers back down. The state, he said, will not "just sit back" and plans to "improve upon our existing efforts."There are 7,733 ICU beds in California, and 75 percent of them are now occupied. Newsom said 1,812 of the ICU beds are filled by coronavirus patients, the Los Angeles Times reports. As of Sunday, there were 7,787 coronavirus patients hospitalized in California, an increase of about 89 percent from two weeks ago. Over the last week, California has averaged 13,937 new cases per day, nearly a 75 percent increase from two weeks ago. More than 19,100 Californians have died from the coronavirus.Los Angeles County has placed new capacity limits at stores and banned most gatherings of people not from the same household, and this had to be done because "we are at the most difficult moment in the pandemic," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "We don't really have any choice but to use all the tools at hand to stop the surge. Until there is a vaccine, each of us needs to protect all of those around us — both those we know and those we don't. The virus is running rampant through almost every part of our county."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit How camp explains Trump

  • Biden fractures foot while playing with his dog

    President-elect Joe Biden fractured his right foot while playing with one of his dogs, an injury discovered in a scan Sunday and that will likely require him to wear a boot for several weeks, his doctor said.

  • Kremlin-Funded TV Airs Mind-Numbingly Racist Blackface Attack on Obama

    The news that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the next president of the United States was met in Russia with grim resignation, bordering on despair. Experts on Russian state television have described Biden’s presidency as “Obama’s third term” and predicted a slew of new sanctions dreaded by the Kremlin. This anticipation revived the wave of racist attacks against former President Barack Obama, which were commonplace during his administration.Overt racism in Russian state media is far from uncommon but nonetheless continues to be shocking. Tigran Keosayan—the husband of Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik—took racist mockery to new lows on his program Mezhdunarodnaya Pilorama (“International Sawmill”). Keosayan described Barack Obama as “the dark page of American history,” while introducing a highly offensive sketch by an actress in blackface impersonating the former president, which was first reported by the Moscow Times.The purported portrayal of Obama was tasteless and crude, with the actress in a bandana gesticulating as a rapper and describing the former president as a “chocolate bunny.” The show, which aired on NTV—a network funded by state-owned gas company Gazprom, mocked “Black Lives Matter” and claimed that none of Obama’s relatives know how to write. The sketch concluded with a recommendation that rather than read Obama’s book, The Audacity of Hope, viewers should opt for “reading the label on the bathroom air freshener.”Facing worldwide condemnation for the latest racist episode, Margarita Simonyan—heralded as one of the most influential women in news media—attempted to backpedal, using her husband’s Armenian ethnicity as some kind of an excuse for his indefensible racism. She described the offensive sketch as a “parody of Obama” and disingenuously claimed, “As someone who is part of an ethnic minority in Russia, Tigran regularly makes fun, on the air, of his large 'ethnic' nose and his belonging to a 'Black' community (look it up if you don't know which ethnicities are referred to as 'Black' in Russia).”Despite Simonyan’s clumsy excuses, her husband is not the only one who considers himself somehow entitled to mock Black Americans. In June, RT’s editor-in-chief shared a despicably racist article from the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, which made references to “muscular criminal Negroes,” described “twerking” as the “national Negro dance,” recommended the use of amphetamines, and encouraged violence and death.Russian state media outlets have long expressed their desire for civil unrest in the United States. The author of the article, Dmitry Steshin, urged, “Beat the whites until they turn Black.” Simonyan shared the article, describing it as a piece of “good advice from an international journalist to the negroes of Minnesota and the United States.”Simonyan’s husband followed up the obscene sketch on his program with a ludicrous assertion: “There is no racism in Russia.” It was no more believable than the notorious Soviet claim, “There is no sex in the USSR.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'I don't see any way around it': Former Navy SEAL McRaven says retaliation for assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist all but certain

    "The Iranians are going to be in a position where they have to retaliate. I don't see any way around it," retired Adm. William McRaven said.

  • Trump Campaign Election Litigation Appears to End in Pennsylvania While Proceeding in Georgia

    ‘You haven’t shown a single problem with the way the game was scored.”“Yeah, but the game was played at night, and the rulebook only permits day games.”If you can follow that argument, then you can grasp the Republican challenge to the 2020 election in Pennsylvania that was rejected by the commonwealth’s supreme court on Saturday night. That ruling, which is factually related to but separate from President Trump’s federal lawsuit that the Third Circuit threw out last Friday, is likely to end the election-litigation efforts in Pennsylvania, though it is still possible that the cases could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.Meantime in Georgia, attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are pressing on with a lawsuit filed, not on behalf of the president directly, but on behalf of Trump supporters, including members of the Republican-nominated Electoral College slate that would have cast the state’s votes if Trump had won. On Sunday, they won a minor victory -- on procedural grounds, not on the merits -- in their bid to convince a Georgia federal judge to decertify the GOP-controlled state government’s conclusion that President-elect Biden won a slim victory there.PennsylvaniaThe state lawsuit in Pittsburgh was brought by U.S. Representative Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and other Republicans. They argued that the commonwealth’s constitution does not permit mass mail-in voting -- as distinguished from individualized absentee voting. They therefore challenged the state legislature’s 2019 Act 77, which permitted “no-excuse” mail-in voting. Act 77 marked a departure from prior Pennsylvania law, under which voters could only request absentee ballots based on legally approved reasons for not being able to vote in person. In 2020, the legislature further liberalized this accommodation due to COVID-19 concerns.The Republican plaintiffs had a legitimate point. Prior to Act 77, state law simply codified Pennsylvania’s constitution, which authorizes absentee voting based on a generous list of excuses, but does not expressly authorize no-excuse mail-in voting. The plaintiffs thus found a sympathetic ear in commonwealth judge Patricia McCullough of Pittsburgh. Last week, she ordered a temporary stay in the certification process -- although the stay’s efficacy was debatable, since her order came after the state had certified the results (albeit before some ministerial tasks, such as the issuance of certificates to the Biden slate of electors, who will cast the commonwealth’s electoral votes).State election officials, who are Democrats, immediately appealed to the state supreme court, where their eventual victory was certain. That tribunal is a Democrat-dominated elected body and, as we’ve previously recounted, it has both flouted the plain terms of state law and extended mail-in voting beyond even the state’s constitutionally questionable authorization of it. There was zero chance that it would side with Republicans.Here, however, the court was on solid footing because the plaintiffs did not file lawsuits against the new mail-in voting when it was enacted. They waited for over a year, until after 2.6 million Pennsylvanians had availed themselves of the opportunity to vote by mail during a pandemic. Republicans were suddenly objecting now, not because the election was unfair, but because their presidential candidate lost. Indeed, some of the plaintiffs had run for office under the Act 77 mail-in procedures without objecting to them.Consequently, the court ruled that the doctrine of laches applied -- i.e., claims must be timely raised or they are forfeited. Moreover, to repeat a refrain we’ve been stressing for a while, there was a gross mismatch between the harm alleged and the remedy sought: The Republicans were asking that the mail-in ballots be thrown out or, in the alternative, that the election be voided and the (Republican-majority) state legislature be directed to choose the state’s electors (i.e., the Trump slate). This would disenfranchise either the 2.6 million Pennsylvanians who mailed in ballots or all of the commonwealth’s 6.8 million voters.In a concurring opinion, Judge David Wecht further contended that the court could not authorize the state legislature to choose electors. Although the Constitution empowers the state legislature to choose the manner of selecting electors, Judge Wecht observed (as I have also pointed out) that the commonwealth’s legislature did so long ago by enacting provisions that award Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes to the winner of the popular election.The court’s ruling on the issue of laches was unanimous. Two judges dissented in part, reasoning that the Republican plaintiffs’ construction of the state constitution appears sound, and that Act 77’s attempt to put a 180-day time-limit on challenges to its lawfulness should be unenforceable against challenges based on the state constitution (an issue the majority opinion sidestepped). The dissenters argued that the plaintiffs should be permitted to proceed with their objections to mass mail-in voting for the purpose of future elections, but not the 2020 election.GeorgiaIn Georgia, attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are pursuing their theory that the election was stolen from President Trump by cyber-fraud -- specifically, manipulation of the tabulation program, to which they claim Dominion voting machines are vulnerable, in order to switch Trump votes to Biden votes.Sunday turned out to be a frenetic day because Wood learned, apparently from state election officials, that the memories on voting machines were about to be reset (or “wiped,” as Wood put it). This was to occur on Monday (today) -- recall that Georgia will be holding a statewide run-off election for both U.S. Senate seats in just five weeks (i.e., on January 5). Wood objected because the reset would make it practically impossible for him and Powell to conduct a forensic examination into the Dominion software’s operation in the November election, which they contend is necessary to their case.U.S. district judge Timothy Batten initially issued a temporary injunction, directing state election officials to preserve the machines in their present condition while he deliberated over whether to permit a forensic examination. Judge Batten withdrew the injunction a few hours later when the state officials named in the Wood/Powell lawsuits explained that the counties, not the state, had control over the machines.Finally, on Sunday evening at 7:45 p.m., Batten convened an emergency conference, via Zoom, at which the lawyers countered that they were prepared to amend their complaints in order to add the officials in Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee county as defendants. The state also contended that the forensic examination contemplated by the plaintiffs threatened state election security and could compromise its contractor’s proprietary and trade secrets, and thus should not be permitted absent a more compelling showing of wrongdoing than has been made to this point. Wood and Powell replied that these concerns could be assuaged by allowing the state’s own experts to participate in the examination, conducting it on videotape, and directing that the results be provided only to the court, for consideration of any appropriate protective orders against disclosure.At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Batten issued a temporary restraining order: For the next ten days, unless the court directs otherwise, Georgia is barred from permitting the erasure or alteration of data from the Dominion machines. In the meantime, the state is to provide the plaintiffs with a copy of its contract with Dominion, and must file by close of business Wednesday (December 2) a brief and any supporting affidavits in opposition to the forensic examinations.Another hearing in the case is set for Friday (December 4). To be clear, Judge Batten has not ruled on the merits of the case or even indicated that he will permit the forensic examination of the Dominion data. The injunction freezes matters for a few days so the court can consider the parties’ positions and make a more informed decision.

  • Attaching Snow Plow to Riding Mower Bad Idea

    If you live in a snowy region and you own a lawn tractor or zero-turn-radius riding mower, you may have thought about attaching a plow or snow blower to your mower—especially when the snow falls ...

  • New Zealand regulator charges 13 parties over White Island eruption tragedy

    New Zealand's workplace regulator has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people. A surprise eruption on the White Island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, on Dec 9 last year, killed 22 people and injured dozens. Majority of them were tourists from countries like Australia, the United States and Malaysia who were part of a cruise ship that was travelling around New Zealand.