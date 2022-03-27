Momoa, Chastain, Sykes walk the Oscars red carpet

Associated Press

The 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast. Presenters Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin announced the winners, whose speeches will be edited into the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. It was likely to be the first of several awards for Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic, which is favored to win in many of the technical categories.