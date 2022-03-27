Momoa, Chastain, Sykes walk the Oscars red carpet
Jason Momoa, Jessica Chastain and co-host Wanda Sykes posed for photographers on the red carpet at the Academy Awards. (March 27)
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is airing on Sunday, March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will host the Oscars. Here is how you can watch and stream even if you don't have cable.
Stars showed up and showed out for the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday night.
On the Oscars red carpet, Jessica Chastain greeted fans, Rami Malek posed with Lupita Nyong'o and Jason Momoa posed for selfies with attendees. (March 27)
The 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast. Presenters Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin announced the winners, whose speeches will be edited into the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. It was likely to be the first of several awards for Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic, which is favored to win in many of the technical categories.
As tonight's ceremony rolls out in Hollywood — and in person! — see the best red carpet looks at the 2022 Academy Awards so far.
Jessica Chastain paired the Gucci gown with silver chandelier earrings and a high ponytail
Nicky Hilton is talking Oscars red carpet fashion tonight with ABC.
Movie’s biggest night lured Hollywood’s brightest stars to the red carpet on Sunday. Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily James, Tracee Ellis Ross and Bradley Cooper — along with co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, and co-producer Will Packer — were among the first stars to arrive at the Oscars, the 94th annual […]
Vanessa Hudgens hosted the 2022 Oscars red carpet pre-show and looked amazing in Michael Kors. See pictures of Vanessa Hudgens' Oscars look here.
Penélope Cruz gains last minute momentum in Oscars' Best Actress race
After months and months of lead up, the biggest night in Hollywood has finally arrived. The Oscars are here, and the ceremony will held at The Dolby Theater and hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.
The socialite posed on the red carpet while rehearsing for the 2022 Oscars in a multicolored floral Alice + Olivia dress with yellow thong-strap sandals.
It didn't hurt that it was paired with a tuxedo jacket and diamonds.
