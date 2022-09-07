Mom's boyfriend will plead guilty to manslaughter in Elijah Lewis case

Sep. 7—The boyfriend of the mother accused of murdering Elijah Lewis plans to plead guilty to crimes in connection with the little boy's death.

Elijah's death was the first of two missing-children cases that stunned New Hampshire in the past year.

Last week, Joseph Stapf's public defender entered a notice of Stapf's intent to plead guilty in the case. The one-page filing says that Stapf, 31, will exchange a guilty plea for a sentence of 22 to 45 years in state prison.

The plea bargain involves the two charges Stapf has been indicted on — witness tampering and child endangerment — as well as manslaughter and second-degree assault, according to his lawyer, Nashua public defender Paul Borchardt. He will waive indictment on the latter charges.

The plea bargain sharpens the focus on Danielle Dauphinais, 36, who is charged with murdering her son, Elijah. The boy was 5 years old when the search for him made headlines last October. Her case remains on track for trial.

Borchardt said homicide prosecutors from the Attorney General's Office will decide whether Stapf should testify against Dauphinais.

"If they call him to testify, he'll testify and he'll testify truthfully," Borchardt said.

A spokesman for Attorney General John Formella said he could not discuss plea bargains outside the courtroom.

In October 2021, authorities launched a massive search for Elijah. Child-protection workers told police he had not been seen for six months.

Authorities also announced they were searching for Stapf and Dauphinais. They found the couple in a matter of days, hiding out in the Bronx borough of New York. It took nine days to find the boy's remains, which were buried in a state park in Abington, Mass.

An autopsy determined Elijah died from facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and bed sores, signaling that he had probably been confined to a bed or other furniture for long periods of time.

Dauphinais faces seven charges in connection with her son's death, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child endangerment and witness tampering.

A message left with her lawyer, Manchester lawyer Jaye Rancourt, was not immediately returned.

A grand jury indicted Dauphinais in April, but little else of the case is available to the public. An affidavit to support her arrest, which normally is unsealed after an indictment, remains sealed. And numerous filings also are under wraps.

She is due in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on Oct. 26 for hearings on motions.

Stapf is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 4. Borchardt said Stapf will have a chance to talk about the case during his sentencing hearing.

Terms of the plea bargain allow for a reduction of the minimum sentence if Stapf completes some programs in prison, his lawyer said.

Two months later, as the state was just starting to deal with Elijah's death, Manchester police asked for help in finding Harmony Montgomery, who had also gone missing at the age of 5.

She has not been found, and this spring Formella announced her disappearance had been reclassified as a murder case.

