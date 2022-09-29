Mom's boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in Elijah Lewis case

Sep. 29—The boyfriend of the mother accused of murdering 5-year-old Elijah "Eli" Lewis pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in connection with the Merrimack boy's death.

Joseph Stapf, 31, appeared at Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua and received a sentence of 22 to 45 years in state prison. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, concealing evidence and witness tampering.

Elijah's remains were found last October buried in Abington, Mass.

An autopsy determined Elijah died from facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and bed sores, signaling that he had probably been confined to a bed or other furniture for long periods of time.

The plea bargain sharpens the focus on Merrimack resident Danielle Dauphinais, 36, who is charged with murdering her son, Elijah. Her case remains on track for trial.

In October 2021, authorities launched a massive search for Elijah. Child protection workers told police he had not been seen for six months.

Dauphinais faces seven charges in connection with her son's death, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child endangerment and witness tampering.

She is due in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on Oct. 26 for hearings on motions.