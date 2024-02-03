Mom's 'chore list' for babysitter goes viral ... would you do it?

Katrina Ivan, a science teacher in Missouri, recently tried an experiment with her son’s babysitter.

“The note I’m leaving my babysitter tonight,” Ivan captioned a now-viral TikTok video.

“You are more than welcome to hang out and watch TV all night, but if you want to make some extra $, these jobs are up for grabs,” Ivan, 33, wrote.

The $10 chores included organizing toys, scrubbing the silverware drawer, and wiping down glass mirrors. For $15, she could clean the refrigerator.

When Ivan and her husband, Alex, returned, their 3-year-old son Ryker’s babysitter had completed nearly all the tasks.

“She was like, ‘Heck ya!' and got to work right away,” Ivan tells TODAY.com. "I left all the supplies out for her so she didn't have to feel weird hunting around for things."

According to Ivan, the rates she offered her babysitter, a senior in high school, are standard for where they live in rural Missouri.

"The cost of living here is pretty cheap," she says.

Ivan also notes that Ryker was already sleeping when Rice arrived.

At the end of Ivan’s TikTok video, she asked followers to comment on the chore list idea:

“I think this is great. especially your saying pick and choose if you want to do some or all or none. I would have loved the list to know how to help.”

“I think $10 is too cheap for some of these tasks considering the amount of work/size of the mess.”

“Hey! As a teenager who babysits, I think these prices are totally reasonable. There’s a few that might need to be a little more, but it looks good!”

“THIS IS SUCH A GOOD IDEA as a babysitter I always would clean random things but wasn’t sure if they wanted me to, so having a list w/ $ is so smart!!”

“As a babysitter/nanny I would 100% do this! So sweet of you to offer extra money! It’s a win-win for you both!”

“I nannied for years as a teenager and I would’ve loved this! it gives the OPTION for extra money while helping you a little more too!”

Ivan says both she and her husband work two jobs to make ends meet, and often fall behind on housework, leaving them feeling overwhelmed and guilty.

“Outsourcing is the answer,” Ivan says. “The next time (she) came to babysit, she did everything on the list. And Super Bowl weekend she’s going to help me bag up my son’s old clothes for donation."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com