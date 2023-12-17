After mom's death, Christmas changed forever

Over the next few days, FLORIDA TODAY staffers will be sharing holiday memories.

After my mother’s death — I was 15 — things changed in my family.

My house in Louisiana, where everything from Sunday dinners to holiday gatherings had always taken place, gave way as my sisters and brothers divided gatherings to their own homes. All married and starting their own families, the draw of grandkids to visit grandma was gone.

Before anyone else could, I picked Christmas Eve. While they were all wrapping Christmas gifts and assembling bicycles for their children in the late afternoon, I cooked supper, using the three-alarm chili in the red package from the grocery store. All that had to be added was ground beef. Every other ingredient was in the package, individually wrapped, and I could manage the amount of cayenne pepper to my taste. Sweet cornbread was the only side dish. They just had to hide their gifts and show up.

No longer a child counting down to Christmas morning, Christmas Eve became my new holiday love. The next morning never held the same fascination when there weren’t toys to anticipate, even though I always received joy from shopping for family members.

As it is with the large Thanksgiving meal prepared at my house now, tradition became the focus of Christmas Eve. The menu stayed the same, from the chili to watching the musical version of 'Scrooge' and perhaps a showing of 'It’s a Wonderful Life.'

Years ago, one of my sisters spent Christmas week here in Brevard with me. She brought the recently rediscovered folder of my mom’s recipes, written in the handwriting I hadn’t seen for decades. Somewhere in there was the recipe for the “Quick Cookies” she prepared every Christmas. You may have seen them at a grocery store as no-bake cookies, but they have chocolate, oats, peanut butter, maybe a couple other ingredients, including one that became especially important to me.

I hadn’t eaten them since Christmas when I was 15, but we got out the pans and followed instructions. I never knew what smells could do to memories until I poured that special ingredient — vanilla — into the mixture and it combined to release what had been the smell of Christmas in my mom’s kitchen many years before.

Tears immediately came to my eyes. The smell of those cookies — as well as the smell of Miss Clairol I recall from when my mother leaned her head into the sink to wash it out those decades earlier — those are the memories I have of her in place of the voice I can't remember.

Going to my church’s candlelight service on Dec. 24, preparing food after and then watching Scrooge beside the lit tree, those things are Christmas for me now.

I've learned to hold on to the family traditions. Few things bring joy to your heart the way those do. They are love, and love is the meaning of life.

