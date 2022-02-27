Moms Demand Action groups meet throughout Florida to call for stricter gun laws

Moms Demand Action - Alachua County was one of the 10 groups throughout Florida on Sunday to call on the Florida Legislature to take action on common sense gun safety measures.

Dozens of residents gathered on the field at the Martin Luther King Center located at 1028 NE 14th St. to participate in the organization’s "Florida Day of Advocacy."

“Normally groups within the Florida chapter will travel to Tallahassee but this year we decided to bring action to our supporters,” said Moms Demand Action volunteer Catherine Cake.

Moms Demand Action is a national grassroots volunteer network working to end gun violence.

Alachua County Youth Activities Advisory: 15-member youth group created to help reduce gang, gun violence

Trayvon Martin’s legacy: Push for social, criminal justice reform lives on 10 years after 17-year-old’s death

It is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization with over 8 million supporters and more than 375,000 donors.

There is a Moms Demand Action chapter in every state and more than 700 local groups across the country.

“We are pro-gun safety and anti-gun violence,” Cake said. “We advocate for sensible gun laws. Our mission is to advance our common purpose to make Alachua County safer for all of our residents.”

Everytown Senior Survivor Fellow Susan Browder speaks Sunday during an advocacy event to call for common sense gun safety measures at Citizens Park in Gainesville. Browder held a picture of her daughter, Sarah Browder, who died of domestic gun violence.

One of the speakers was Moms Demand Action volunteer Susan Browder, who discussed her reason for standing up against gun violence.

Browder said she witnessed domestic violence with her parents and lost her daughter, Sarah Browder, at age 29 to gun violence when her partner shot her in her throat.

Her daughter died five days after the shot while her partner died on the scene when he shot himself.

“I was in agony thinking about the gun bullet piercing her throat and the fear she had in her final moments,” Browder said.

She said she has no plans to stop the fight to end gun violence.

“This is not the time to get discouraged,” Browder said. “We must get the guns out of the hands of domestic abusers. Domestic violence affects all of us.”

Story continues

Rebecca Darnell, Moms Demand Action legislative leader, said the group is currently focused on two bills: the Repeal Stand Your Ground in Florida (SB 888/HB 73) and Fund Community Violence Intervention and Prevention (SB 1188/HB 1465).

February marks the anniversaries of the Trayvon Martin killing in Sanford in 2012 and the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland in 2018, which left 17 dead.

“We are not against the Second Amendment,” Darnell said. “We want to work to keep firearms out of the hands of the people that should not have them.”

Moms Demand Action - Alachua County group leader Helen Kirklin is a music teacher and said that a good class room environment is a peaceful one.

“A peaceful space for our students is where we learn best,” Kirklin said.

Gainesville police data showed that violent crime was up 14% in 2021.

GPD found that on a national level, 77% of the crimes were committed with a gun.

Last year all homicides in Gainesville involved a gun. Eighty-five percent of the offenders were Black and 15% of the offenders were white. Among victims, 71% were Black and 29% were white.

Gainesville Interim Police Chief Lonnie Scott holds a shirt that was created 20 years ago in remembrance of his brother, who died of gun violence, as he speaks Sunday at Citizens Park in Gainesville.

Interim Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott was one of the speakers who discussed his experience with gun violence.

A native of the Liberty City neighborhood in Miami, Scott said two of his brothers were shot and killed in Miami.

He held a shirt that depicted one of his brothers memorialized that was created 20 years ago after his death.

“Seeing the mothers’ explosion of grief is something I can’t forget,” Scott said.

Scott’s mission is to continue advocating and enforcing more community policing.

“It is a privilege to help the community,” Scott said. “If you think the police will solve the problems, you are sadly mistaken. We must work together as one cohesive unit. We are one family. We are one community. All the kids want is our attention and our mentoring.”

One of the speakers was activist Chanae Jackson, who voiced her frustrations over the disconnect between the government and residents.

“Effective models are led by grassroots activists who are in collaboration with community partners who do this work,” Jackson said.

She also discussed how gun violence can affect people indirectly by changing their cognitive development.

“When someone hears gunshots it can create anger, they refuse to go to school, or they carry guns themselves for protection,” Jackson said.

Minority Business Listings CEO and founder Wayne Fields said the Children’s Trust of Alachua County will be funding programs to help the youth gain job training skills such as job application writing, interviews and banking.

Fields said MBL will be opening slots soon to help young adults with the job process and can help them stay on the right track.

“Hopefully some kids will be able to decide to go to work instead of hanging out,” Fields said.

Lena Gillis, owner of Lena Gillis Enterprises, attended the event to show her support for Moms Demand Action and to encourage law enforcement and the community to work together.

“It’s important for law enforcement to comprehend that the system needs to be reinvented to help society as a whole,” Gillis said. “More training needs to happen.”

For more information about Moms Demand Action, visit www.momsdemandaction.org

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Moms Demand Action in Alachua County stand up against gun violence