Mom's work from home time-lapse video reminds women everywhere: 'You're not alone'

A mother who recorded herself multitasking while working from home with her kids during the coronavirus pandemic is hoping to empower the millions of women who viewed her video.

Kristen Krahl, of Chicago, posted the footage on Instagram on Aug. 21. In the video, the mother of three is simultaneously working on her computer, pumping breast milk and caring for her 10-week-old daughter, Maeve.

MORE: As coronavirus spreads in the US, employers gear up for massive work-from-home experiment

"I was just going about my day juggling work and pumping and feeding her and thought, 'I think this might be relatable,'" Krahl told "Good Morning America." "I might be able to reach a few [women] with this and say, 'You're not alone.'"

Krahl is employed in the construction industry and has been working remotely since March 17 due to COVID-19. She heads back to the office in two weeks.

In addition to caring for her newborn, Krahl has her toddlers, Molly and Owen, both 2, who are surviving triplets.

MORE: Ricki Lake opens up about 'dark times' and healing after her husband's suicide: 'I now truly love myself the way he loved me'

"It's just instinctual at this point, balancing [it all]," Krahl said, adding that viewers should not be feeling sorry for her, or other mothers in her shoes. "There are days when I say, 'How did I commit to my deadline, take care of my daughter, pump 80 ounces and make sure my toddlers are alive and well?'"

Krahl's video, which included Beyoncé's hit song "Run the World (Girls)," has been shared by multiple parenting bloggers on Instagram.

Many mothers praised Krahl for her candidness, commenting on how the post resonated with them.

MORE: Ricki Lake opens up about 'dark times' and healing after her husband's suicide: 'I now truly love myself the way he loved me'

"OMG so my life," one women wrote. "You go mama."

Story continues

Kristen Krahl of Chicago, Illinois, has been working remotely since March 17 due to COVID-19. In addition to caring for her newborn, Krahl has two toddlers Molly and Owen, both 2, who are surviving triplets and a 10-week-old daughter named Maeve. (Kristen Krahl)

"The realest thing I've seen all quarantine," said another. "Just add a wild two year old to the mix and it is spot on."

Another commenter thanked Krahl for lifting her up, writing, "You give me such hope as a working newborn mom I am soon to be!!"

Krahl said the comments solidified why she shared the video in the first place.

"It was to show, 'This is what we're doing. It's what we're all doing,'" she said. "We just didn't know we could all connect on this level."

Krahl's message to all mothers is to stay positive. "Everything is temporary, never set tough goals for yourself, take it one day at a time and understand you're stronger than you know," she said.

Mom's work from home time-lapse video reminds women everywhere: 'You're not alone' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com