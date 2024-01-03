Moms for Liberty co-founder challenges American Federation of Teachers president to debate

With an accusation of low reading proficiency scores being ignored nationwide, Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice challenged the president of American Federation of Teachers to a televised debate about the nation's education system.

Justice hopes to debate the "failing education system" with AFT President Randi Weingarten on Jan. 18 in New York City, according to a Wednesday press release from Moms for Liberty.

"Weingarten owes students and their parents real answers," Justice said. "She claims to share a passion for education, so I sincerely hope she is ready to answer the questions of parents across the country — why are we being cut out of our children’s schools? And why are students performing at the lowest academic levels in US history?"

Who they are: American Federation of Teachers and Moms for Liberty

An affiliate of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, the American Federation of Teachers was founded in 1916 and represents 1.72 million members in more than 3,000 local affiliates around the nation. Its members include pre-K through 12th grade teachers, as well as higher education faculty and staff, other school-related personnel, government employees and healthcare professionals.

Moms for Liberty founder Tiffany Justice speaks at the Florida Freedom Summit on Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla.

Moms for Liberty, founded by former Indian River County school board member Justice and former Brevard school board member Tina Descovich in 2021, is a conservative group advocating for parental rights in public education.

At its inception, the group was outspoken against COVID-19 restrictions in schools, and has since spoken out against schools including critical race theory, LGBTQ topics and materials they believe to be inappropriate. It's garnered national attention for its members' protests at school board meetings and efforts to remove books from school libraries, with the Southern Poverty Law Center naming it an extremist group in June 2023.

According to the group's X account, it has 300 chapters in 48 states, with 130,000 members.

'Take responsibility for the damage done to children's education'

In Justice's challenge to Weingarten, she accused the AFT president of "continually (ignoring) the fact that only 33% of fourth graders are reading on grade level" in the U.S., a statistic backed up by the National Assessment of Educational Progress as of 2022.

"The American public education system is failing, and will continue to fail until someone says enough is enough," Justice said.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten engages with attendees at Reading Opens the World Book Fair where local and national teachers union leaders brought 1,000 children's books to distribute to community members outside the Regal UA Oxford Valley in Langhorne on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

It's not yet confirmed if the debate will take place. Justice said she would be in New York on Jan. 18 and would be "happy to debate Randi Weingarten at any national news station of her choice — even her favorite MSNBC."

"It is time for her to take responsibility for the damage done to children’s education," Justice said. "We will be waiting for her reply.”

Check back for updates.

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. X: @_finchwalker.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Moms for Liberty co-founder wants debate with head of teachers union