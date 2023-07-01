Moms for Liberty hears from GOP contenders on conservative education

PHILADELPHIA ‒ The rising political group Moms For Liberty prepared to wrap up its national summit Saturday by hearing from long-shot Republican presidential candidates and preparing to be active during the 2024 campaign.

The relatively new organization, founded in early 2021, elevated its profile this weekend by attracting 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump and big-name GOP challengers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Moms For Liberty also heard Saturday from Republican candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who touted his speech by tweeting that "parents know what is best for their kids, not the government."

The Southern Poverty Legal Center has described Moms For Liberty as anti-government extremists who "use their multiple social media platforms to target teachers and school officials" and "spread hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ community."

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told members, "I believe that Moms For Liberty should have a voice." The organization has made its political name by pushing for "parental rights" in education.

More candidates, more protesters

Donald Trump speaks to Moms For Liberty

The conference in Philadelphia also attracted protesters who demonstrated outside a downtown hotel for two days. They denounced Moms for Liberty for, in their view, seeking to eliminate Black studies programs and discriminate against transgender athletes.

"Defend Trans Youth," said one sign. Another said "Preserve Black history."

The candidates

Members of Moms For Liberty and the presidential candidates who spoke to them said they represent parents who have been ignored by school officials over contentious "woke" issues in schools.

'Get out of my city': Moms For Liberty hears from Trump, DeSantis and noisy protesters in Philly

"Don't mess with America's moms," Trump told the group, while DeSantis hailed the "mama bears" as a vital new force in American politics.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

They and Haley echoed the Moms For Liberty issues, denouncing items like "critical race theory" and "gender ideology" and praising efforts to "keep men out of women's sports."

In his speech, Trump also vilified prosecutors over indictments and investigations.

'Making It Rain'

In addition to presidential candidates, Moms For Liberty delegates also listened to panels and "strategy sessions" devoted to both policy and 2024 politics.

One program was devoted to "protecting kids from gender ideology." Another session was entitled "Making It Rain: Fundraising Tricks and Tips."

Moms For Liberty have helped supporters to offices across the country, particularly school boards. One of their most publicized successes came near Philadelphia in suburban Bucks County, Pa. The conference ends Sunday with a "Blessings of Liberty Breakfast."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Moms for Liberty hears from GOP presidential hopefuls