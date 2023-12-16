Moms for Liberty leader runs for Wenstrup's seat, credits Trump for inspiration

A local leader for Moms for Liberty will join the growing list of Republicans running to replace Rep. Brad Wenstrup in Ohio's 2nd Congressional District.

Kim Georgeton, 52, announced her candidacy this week after she said she made a trip to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"After visiting President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, I have decided to run for Congress," Georgeton said in a statement. "This decision required months of courage, prayer and support. However, after listening to President Trump discuss what the Democrats and career politicians have done to our country, I am more motivated than ever."

Georgeton wasn't available for an interview Friday morning, but in a statement texted through her campaign spokesperson, she said she was invited to Mar-a-Lago and "got the opportunity to hear President Trump speak after a long day fighting the corrupt NYC justice system."

Georgeton is one of at least seven Republican candidates who has said they're running for Wenstrup's open seat.

Wenstrup announced in November that he would retire from Congress when his current term expires, saying he wanted to spend more time with his wife and two children.

Georgeton is the chairwoman for the Hamilton County chapter of the Moms for Liberty group, a national nonprofit based in Florida but with chapters across the country. The dark money group says its mission is to "organize, educate and empower parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government."

Moms for Liberty activists are known for their strong opposition to school curriculum that promotes diversity and the LGBTQ community. Its members often object to book offerings in school libraries.

In June, the Southern Poverty Law Center designated it an "anti-government extremist group."

"I am the one who will take these radical left ideologies behind the shed and put them down," Georgeton said in a statement announcing her candidacy. "Our kids will no longer be victims of radical left teachers, the government will not lock us in our homes, our legislature will stop spending our hard-earned money, and we will stop giving our money to countries that hate us.”

Georgeton is a Sycamore Township resident, according to Hamilton County voter records. Hamilton County is not in the 2nd Congressional District. Georgeton, in a statement texted to The Enquirer, said she's in the process of trying to move but "Bidenomics has taken a toll on everybody's plans so it has taken a little longer than expected."

Members of Congress are not required to live in their districts.

Georgeton noted that her home is "right on the district line" and said she has deep ties to the district, saying it's where she and her husband got her marriage license and where her daughter was born.

In 2022, Georgeton challenged Republican Chris Monzel in the Republican Primary for the Ohio House in the 28th District, which represents north central Hamilton County. Monzel won 59% to 41%.

