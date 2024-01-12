Moms for Liberty member caught stealing from Target & being a HUGE hypocrite

In the further adventures of right-wing zealots being giant hypocrites, Tennessee Moms for Liberty member Keri Blair was arrested for stealing from a local Target—you know, the store that conservatives love to rail against every time they dare to sell anything with a rainbow flag on it.

Blair, 43, was arrested on January 5 for “skip scanning”—where a customer uses self-checkout to bag their items while only scanning some of them—more than $700 worth of merchandise from Target between November 25 and December 20, a Collierville Police spokesperson said, according to The Independent.

On top of being associated with the far-right organization Moms for Liberty—a parental rights group that opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum—she was also a member of the Collierville School Board until she resigned following the charges against her, citing “personal, family reasons.”

Yeah, if by “personal, family reasons,” she means “because I got caught being a thief and a hypocrite.”

Moms for Liberty has called teacher's unions "terrorist organizations," attacked The Trevor Project, and, of course, tried to ban books with content they disapprove of. The group has been in the news a lot lately because the organization's homophobic co-founder Bridget Ziegler was caught on tape with another woman, and her husband is being investigated for a rape accusation.

These are definitely the moral, upstanding members of society we want deciding what our children should be learning. If we weren’t so used to seeing stories like this, it would be almost unbelievable that a member of the vehemently anti-LGBTQ+ group that tries to police the morality of everyone around them was caught stealing from a “woke” store.

Maybe it’s time to start worrying about what your own membership is up to and leave the rest of us alone.