'Moms for Liberty' member pushes back on AG Garland's targeting of parents

The former president and his chief of staff pressed top department of justice deputies to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, stands behind Donald Trump on 29 July 2020. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters A 394-page Senate report released Thursday offers some of the most alarming details to date of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. For weeks after the November election, Trump and Mark Meadows, the White House chi