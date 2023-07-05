Moms for Liberty Speaker Says It's Time to Start Re-Reading Hitler, Stalin, & Mao

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.



Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.

While speaking to the crowd gathered for Moms for Liberty’s “Blessings of the Liberty Breakfast” event on Sunday, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) said it’s time to “start reading” some of the quotes from homicidal dictators like Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin rather than automatically criticize Moms for Liberty having quoted Hitler in their June newsletter. I cannot stress enough how this Nazi referencing took place on a Sunday morning at what was essentially a prayer breakfast with a Rabbi present.

“Here’s the thing,” Robinson said. “Whether you’re talking about Adolf Hitler, whether you’re talking about Chairman Mao, whether you’re talking about Stalin, whether you’re talking about Pol Pot, whether you’re talking about Castro in Cuba, or whether you’re talking about a dozen other despots all around the globe, it is time for us to get back and start reading some of those quotes.”

Robinson also compared himself to World War II soldiers fighting Hitler?? “That young man [in 1944 battle] will look at you and tell you, ‘I don’t want to be here. But I don’t have a choice,’” Robinson told the crowd. “‘You see, Hitler is bombing his way across Europe, and the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.’”



Yes, running for office is much like running into battle in *checks notes* 1940 Europe.

The continued invocation of Nazis is especially wild considering that this man is running for governor of North Carolina. But if that is not enough of a red flag for voters, note that Robinson has also endorsed Donald Trump for president. I look forward to what else he can spew before the 2024 gubernatorial race.

