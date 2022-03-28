Moms turn in daughters after video shows them attacking homeless people, Maine cops say

Two moms reported their teenage daughters to police after a “disturbing” social media video showed them attacking two people at a park in Maine, authorities say.

Earlier in the day, police tried interviewing the man and woman, who were found together and looked as if they were assaulted, after they were called to conduct a wellness check on the woman on March 26, the Auburn police department wrote March 27 on Facebook. However, the pair, who were experiencing homelessness, wouldn’t give any information to officers.

Then, several calls came in from the public, including from two mothers and another “concerned parent,” about a video online showing “two female juveniles attacking two people in Moulton Field,” police said. The field is located in Moulton Park in Auburn.

Authorities watched the video and saw the victims were the same people “they had checked on earlier in the day,” according to the department.

Officers went to check on the man and woman a second time, including the woman who’s believed to have been “suffering from mental health issues,” but the pair was still “reluctant” to speak to police, the release said.

Ultimately, investigation revealed a 15-year-old boy recorded the attack, according to the department.

The boy and the two teenage girls — a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old — were arrested later that same day, the release said.

The girls were charged with aggravated assault, according to police. The 16-year-old is being held at a youth development center “due to pending previous criminal activity” and the 14-year-old was “released to her parents on a bail contract.”

The teenage boy was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and was also released to his parents on the same terms as the younger teenage girl, authorities said.

Additionally, the department said it “is aware of similar videos that have now surfaced as a result of this investigation.”

“These incidents, which may have taken place earlier in March, were not previously reported to police. We will continue to investigate these incidents fully and will seek criminal charges against anyone found to be involved.”

Police noted that the names of the three teens won’t be released because of their ages.

Auburn is located roughly 35 miles southwest of Augusta, Maine.

