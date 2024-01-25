Mon Commission chips in on Morgans Run water extension work

Jan. 24—MORGANTOWN — The Monongalia County Commission on Wednesday approved $56, 000 to assist with a water line extension project near Cheat Lake.

Specifically, the funds will provide $2, 000 to help cover tap fees for each of the 28 homes to be served by the project.

The properties are located off Rugh Lane, Lubbuck Lane and Longhorn Lane in the Morgans Run area.

"This is a long-time ask ; not necessarily to us, but I've been hearing about the Morgans Run project from several homeowners since before I was on commission. I'm glad to see they're moving forward with it, " Commissioner Jeff Arnett said, adding, "This is a longstanding commitment that we have. When there's new service being provided to areas, we contribute to each new household."

In November, the Morgantown Utility Board authorized an application for a $2 million West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council Critical Needs grant, as well as a loan of approximately $2 million to construct a water line extension estimated in the $3.25 million range.

MUB Director of Communications Chris Dale said the utility is still in the process of submitting that application.

He said there is not yet an estimated timeline for when the work could begin.

If the grant is awarded and the project ultimately moves forward, the borrowed portion will be paid back through surcharges on customer water bills in the new service area.

In other commission news, Mountain Line General Manager Maria Smith attended Wednesday's meeting to deliver ballot language for the renewal of the transit levy in the May primary.

If supported by 60 % of voters, rates for the levy would remain unchanged from the original passage in 2016 and 2020 renewal—2.2 cents per $100 assessed value on Class II (residential) property and 4.4 cents per $100 on Class III and IV (commercial).

It's anticipated the levy would provide Mountain Line $2, 223, 973 annually for four years, beginning July 1, 2025 ($8, 895, 892 total).

Smith said a county resident with property assessed at $160, 000 would pay about $2.93 per month or $35 per year.

TWEET @DominionPostWV