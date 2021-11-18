Mon county emergency technician stabbed while transporting a patient

Nov. 18—MORGANTOWN — A Monongalia County emergency medical technician was stabbed Tuesday afternoon while transporting a patient to the hospital, according to a criminal complaint.

David Lawrence Bandy, 30, of Jourdanton, Texas, was initially found unresponsive in a vehicle and was being transported by ambulance to Mon Health Medical Center for treatment. During transport, the medical personnel said Bandy unbuckled his restraints and began attacking them in the back of the ambulance, according to State Police Cpl. J.G. Baker, who responded to the incident.

During the struggle, Monongalia County EMT Anthony Oliverio was stabbed approximately three times in the torso and hand, according to the complaint.

Baker said both men had already been taken to the emergency department at Mon Health Medical Center when he arrived on the scene, which was along J.D. Anderson Drive, leading to Mon Health.

Oliverio was eventually transferred to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for his injuries, according to the complaint.

Forest Weyen, executive director of Monongalia Emergency Medical Services, said Oliverio suffered "significant injuries, " but has been released from the hospital.

Weyen said that events like this affect their whole department.

"It really takes a toll on the rest of us when it hits close to home, " he said.

According to Baker, police confiscated a knife from Bandy that they believe was the weapon used to stab Oliverio. It is believed Bandy was in possession of the knife before being transported and did not use anything inside the ambulance. During the investigation, police also discovered Bandy was wanted in Pennsylvania for a parole violation.

Bandy was treated at Mon Health and released into police custody and was charged with malicious assault, fugitive from justice and obstructing an officer.