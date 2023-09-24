Mon County grand jury returns nearly 140 indictments

Sep. 23—The final Monongalia County grand jury of 2023 met last week at the Monongalia County Justice Center and returned 139 indictments, officially charging 132 individuals with crimes in the county.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. Indicted individuals have only been charged with a crime and are innocent until proven guilty.

The charges ranged from non-violent crimes such as third offense shoplifting, fraud, and theft to major offenses like child abuse, malicious assault and attempted murder.

Some of the most common charges related to drug distribution, sex crimes and domestic violence.

Among those indicted was Shaun Foster LaPointe, who is accused of malicious assault and attempted first degree murder after allegedly shooting his wife inside their Healthy Heights Village residence on May 14. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her head.

Facing similar charges is Jordan Lamar Keith who is accused of assaulting a female victim and dumping her in the Brookhaven area. Police reported the victim had been violently assaulted, suffering approximately 45 documented injuries, and was left mostly nude on the side of the road.

Raymond Junior Ward II is facing animal cruelty and battery charges after he was allegedly seen dragging his dog down the street and striking a woman who tried to stop him. The dog allegedly suffered lacerations and abrasions across its body as well as a lacerations on its throat. Officers reported being able to trace blood thought to be from the dog for a distance of approximately 436 feet.

Five men in total were charged with distribution or exhibition of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct: James M. Davis, James Parsons, Jarrett T. Jones, John P. Kirk, and Christopher B. Shaffer.

Two former staff members at North Elementary were also among those indicted. Diana Ellis and Christian Areford face several charges regarding multiple incidents of the maltreatment and battery of a disabled child at the school. Both women face one count maltreatment of a disabled child, one count battery of a disabled child, and one count conspiracy for one incident on Nov. 16, 2022.

Individually, Areford and Ellis are also charged with one count maltreatment of a disabled child and one count battery of a disabled child for a second incident which allegedly occurred on Jan. 10, 2023. Ellis faces additional counts of the same regarding an alleged third incident on Jan. 23, 2023.

Others indicted last week include Codie Alan Holbert who faces charges for threatening a terroristic act after allegedly making verbal threats against his employer, Mon Health, saying he was going to "shoot up the place."

Belinda Sue Crites is accused of financial exploitation of an elderly person or incapacitated adult after allegedly misappropriating or misusing the finances of a 79-year-old man in excess of $1, 000. Cassandra Tichenor is facing similar charges in relation to the finances of an 86-year-old man.

First degree sexual abuse and battery on a healthcare worker charges were brought against William Tucker Jenkins after he allegedly groped two female healthcare workers at J.W. Ruby Memorial while they were trying to provide him care.

Arraignment hearings for those indicted are set to begin this week in Monongalia County Circuit Court.

The indictments:

— Reed, Matthew D., access device fraud.

— Hines, Melissa A., shoplifting — 3rd offense.

— Borror, Tyler A., burglary, petit larceny.

— Davis, James M., distribution /exhibition of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

— Bryant, Sintrell A., leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury.

— Rowe, James W., strangulation, two counts gross child neglect, domestic battery, DUI.

— Fitchett, Grover L., four counts domestic battery — 3rd offense.

— Robinson, John R., failure to register or provide notice of change — 2nd offense.

— Stanley, Alana N., DUI — 3rd or subsequent, crashes involving damage to vehicle.

— Goodall, Daryl J., recklessly fleeing from an officer.

— Williams, Loretha F., possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, person prohibited from possessing a firearm — Jenkins, William T., first degree sexual abuse, battery on a healthcare worker.

— Tharp, Chadwick R., strangulation, domestic battery.

— Lawrence, Anthony L., first degree robbery, conspiracy.

— Harris, Jamad S., second degree robbery, battery.

— Ritz, Brandon, malicious assault.

— Alexander, Lamont, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

— Jackson, Tyler T., strangulation, domestic battery.

— Collins, Shawn M., two counts domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent.

— Lykens, Jeffrey, strangulation, domestic battery.

— Stotka, Ronald J., attempted grand larceny — McKinney, Amanda M., shoplifting — 3rd offense.

— Casteel, Rhonda M., recklessly fleeing from an officer.

— Lyman, Jonathan, recklessly fleeing, fleeing while DUI, DUI.

— Owens, James E., possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver oxycodone, possession of marijuana, conspiracy — Wills, Karyssa, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver oxycodone, possession of marijuana, conspiracy — Ward, Raymond J., cruelty to animals, battery.

— Brim, Mikis H., domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent — Reyes, Diogenes C., taking the identity of another, fraudulent scheme.

— Magee, Alexander G., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possesion with intent to deliver alprazolam, conspiracy — Hatgy, Julianna M., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possesion with intent to deliver alprazolam, conspiracy — Clark, Desmond A., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy.

— Bragg, Khairah N., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy.

— Henley, Germaine D., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

— Williams, Anthony J., strangulation, domestic battery.

— Parsons, James, distribution /exhibition of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

— Jones, Jarrett T., distribution /exhibition of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

— Ravenscroft, Gary L., four counts felony worthless check.

— Briese, Edward W., incest, two counts first degree sexual abuse, four counts first degree sexual assault, six counts sexual abuse by a parent /guardian.

— Hurt, Deante B., six counts access device fraud, grand larceny.

— Siddle, Dylan C., two counts child abuse resulting in injury.

— McCoy, Christopher D., failure to render aid resulting in death.

— Judy, Brian C., recklessly fleeing from an officer.

— Jackson, Mykel A., fleeing while DUI, recklessly fleeing, DUI, obstruction.

— Loveridge, Billy J., two counts shoplifting — 3rd offense.

— Channell, Roger L., sexual assault by a parent /guardian, two counts first degree sexual assault.

— Book, Brian R., three counts uttering, conspiracy.

— Tichenor, Cassandra R., financial exploitation of an elderly person.

— Robinson, John R., failure to provide notice of registration changes — 2nd offense.

— Bowman, James E., DUI — 3rd offense.

— Sims, Dontize T., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy.

— Fisher, James L., possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy.

— Blackwell, Robert L., possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy.

— Livengood, Tyler W., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver suboxone, possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

— O'Hara, Erin D., delivery of methamphetamine.

— Williams, Loretha F., delivery of methamphetamine.

— Kelsor, Jamere S., malicious assault, domestic battery.

— Reed, Matthew D., five counts felony worthless check, fraudulent scheme.

— Amos, William J., entering of building other than dwelling, petit larceny, destruction of property.

— Antonk, Isaiah H., entering without breaking, petit larceny.

— Wagner, John D., entering without breaking, grand larceny, conspiracy.

— Golden, Hope R., entering without breaking, grand larceny, conspiracy.

— Thorne, Dean E., strangulation, domestic battery.

— Amos, William J., grand larceny.

— Tennant, Derrick R., domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent offense, battery — Hines, Melissa A., shoplifting — 3rd offense.

— Hurt, Deante B., access device fraud, conspiracy.

— Jarrett, Carlos, access device fraud, conspiracy.

— Cadle, Elizabeth J., burglary, domestic battery, destruction of property.

— McWilliams, Benjamin L., theft of a rental vehicle.

— Johnson, Jason, third degree sexual assault.

— Wheeler, Joshua W., harassment while final protective order in effect.

— Weber, Travis R., domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent offense, battery, two counts assault.

— Schweizer, Robert M., two counts wanton endangerment with a firearm.

— Harris, Jamad S., entry of auto /access device fraud.

— Crites, Belinda S., financial exploitation of an elderly person.

— Wheeler, Travis J., receiving /possessing stolen property.

— Simms, Johnathan H., bringing into this state receiving /disposing of stolen property in another state, shoplifting, obstruction /making false statements.

— Loveridge, Billy J., shoplifting — 3rd offense.

— Marshall, Zachary, strangulation, domestic battery.

— Muli, Malachi S., burglary, domestic assault, destruction of property.

— Henderson, Shelby L., possession of a stolen vehicle.

— Jackson, Shayla, forgery, uttering.

— Holbert, Codie A., threatening terroristic act.

— Obrad, Chester A., driving while license suspended for DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense.

— Dahlstrom, Dean S., burglary, domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, obstructing.

— MacIntyre, Patrick A., child abuse resulting in injury, domestic battery, strangulation, domestic battery.

— Hines, Melissa A., shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense.

— Stover, Connor, malicious assault.

— McLendon, Destin A., possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

— Stewart, William M., grand larceny, entering without breaking, conspiracy.

— Stewart, Charlene S., grand larceny, entering without breaking, conspiracy.

— Carroll, Amanda, child neglect creating risk of injury, DUI with minors in the vehicle.

— Harris, Jamad S., child neglect creating risk of injury.

— Hudson, Jacori K., possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy.

— Morris, Tyrelle M., possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy.

— Higdon, Alec D., strangulation, domestic battery.

— Buchanan, Mitchell B., entering without breaking, grand larceny.

— Cabeza-Branch, Rafael, burglary.

— Davis, Bryan A., grand larceny.

— McWilliams, Benjamin L., possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI.

— Patten, George A., embezzlement, fraudulent scheme.

— Leach, Caleb C., three counts child neglect creating risk of injury, child neglect resulting in injury, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in bodily injury.

— Brown, Jarius, wanton endangerment, battery.

— Ellis, Diane L., three counts maltreatment of disabled child, two counts battery of a disabled child, conspiracy.

— Areford, Christian, two counts maltreatment of disabled child, two counts battery of a disabled child, conspiracy.

— Rice, Thomas Willard, grand larceny, conspiracy.

— Casteel, Rhonda M., grand larceny, conspiracy.

— Jenkins, Daniel A., fraudulent scheme, entering without breaking.

— Posey, Cassandra, child abuse resulting in injury, domestic battery, child neglect resulting in injury.

— Swihart, Miranda, embezzlement.

— Kirk, John P., distribution of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

— Shaffer, Christopher B., distribution of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

— Anderson, Clayton A., shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense.

— Estle, Edward A., shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense.

— Allen, Charlsie R., child neglect creating risk of injury.

— Gray, Bobby A., child abuse resulting in injury, child neglect creating risk of injury.

— Lapointe, Shaun F., malicious assault, attempting first degree murder.

— Deem, James M., two counts uttering.

— Goodall, Daryl J., possession with intent to deliver marijuana, DUI.

— Pierce, Cody M., strangulation, domestic battery.

— Kittle, Brittney N., strangulation, domestic battery.

— Gray, Leland D., first degree robbery, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy.

— Gray, Justin, first degree robbery, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy.

— King, Braxton, first degree robbery, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy.

— Belt-Ziegler, Brandon Tyler, first degree robbery, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy.

— Scott, Mike S., delivery of methamphetamine, two counts delivery of fentanyl, three counts conspiracy.

— Gaston, Rachell, delivery of fentanyl, conspiracy.

— Chaplin, Phineas E., delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy.

— Barlow, Anthony, strangulation.

— Calvert, Parker R., recklessly fleeing officers, three counts assault.

— Keith, Jordan L., attempted first degree murder, malicious assault.

— Benton, Jeffrey G., two counts felony worthless check, fraudulent scheme.

— Albert, Neal C., two counts sexual abuse by parent /guardian, use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, soliciting minor by means other than via computer, sending, distributing material depicting a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct by parent /guardian.

— Duncan, George L., failure to register.

— Davis, Mary E., failure to register.

— Ringer, Timothy A., bringing stolen property into state, fleeing from officers.

— Carr, Latrell D., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

— Sohni, Eric J., second degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse.