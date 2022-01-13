Mon County Grand Jury returns January 2022 indictments

Jan. 13—The first Monongalia County grand jury of 2022 met Jan. 6, 10-11, resulting in indictments for 107 defendants accused of felonies.

An indictment is a formal criminal charge or accusation that an individual has committed a crime. Indictments are required to prosecute felonies, but are not proof of guilt by the accused.

Those indicted will continue their cases in Monongalia County Circuit Court.

Indictments include:

Stemple, Cortland E., fraudulent scheme, access device fraud.

Heaster, Larry T., four counts burglary, three counts petit larceny.

Solich, Shawn William, distribution of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct, second degree sexual assault, soliciting a minor via computer.

Price, Benjamin, fraudulent scheme.

Leggett, Tracy Joe, forgery of a public record, recklessly fleeing from an officer, possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing from an officer.

Bennett, Melvin William, domestic battery third offense, domestic assault third offense.

Cralton, Elizabeth M., possession of a stolen vehicle.

Dixon, Deray S., three counts delivery of a controlled substance fentanyl, delivery of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Bragg, Brendan M., aka "Kobe, " possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Smith, Jessie A., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Wren, Alan C., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Lemley, Tyler, distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter.

Rempel, Austin F., second degree sexual assault.

Knoll, John Alexander Jr., four counts use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, four counts, possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

Bandy, David Lawrence, malicious assault of an emergency medical service personnel, obstruction.

Moore, Saquan T., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Ashton, Jade A., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Piper, Brady J., second offense failure to register as sex offender or provide notice of registration changes.

Lee, Pamela Kay, third offense driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI.

Rowan, Albert David Jr., recklessly fleeing an officer, fleeing in a vehicle while under the influence of controlled substances, DUI.

Sanger, Alexander J., possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Provins, Kevin Vincent, second degree sexual assault.

Allen, Tyree A., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Hudgens, Damon L., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Pettway, Darrell A., aka "Darrell Pettaway, " possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Harris, Michael J., aka "Gucci, " possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Wassick, Andrew W., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Rodriguez, Kathryn P., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Chambers, Maceo A., aka "Maceoa Chambers, " possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Palmer, Lenard J., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Demasi, Dominic, strangulation, second offense domestic battery, interfering with emergency communication, unlawful restraint, second degree sexual assault, destruction of property, prohibited person in possession of firearm.

Yoho, Henry Lee, sexual assault /abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust, first degree sexual abuse.

Farr, Anthony Dale, two counts fraudulent scheme, two counts obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery, uttering.

Norris, Jauan Deon, third offense domestic battery, interfering with emergency communication.

Cook, William Earl, third offense DUI.

Moss, Terrell L., burglary, domestic battery, interfering with emergency communications.

Huston, Gregg C. Jr., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Buzzo, Anthonio, taking the identity of another.

Giberson, Megan Elizabeth, attempted fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Costello, Michelle, burglary, destruction of property.

Weinstein, Alexander Wolf, retaliation against a public official.

Klink, Joseph G., child abuse resulting in bodily injury, strangulation, domestic battery.

Thomas, Deontre Anthony, grand larceny.

Zirkle, James Grant, third offense shoplifting.

Salomone, Gabe Ryan, recklessly fleeing from an officer.

Fain, Shawn A., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, prohibited person in possession of firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Rawls, Gregory Tighe, first degree robbery, burglary.

Sollars, Joseph R., financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult person.

Kapp, Robin Lynn, two counts forgery of a public record, shoplifting, obstruction.

Lowdermilk, Christina A., breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit a felony.

Smith Shawna M., aka "Shawna Coleman, " breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit a felony.

Tucker, Christopher, strangulation, second offense domestic battery, child neglect creating risk of serious injury, destruction of property, petit larceny.

Decampli, Robert W., obtaining property in return for a worthless check, fraudulent scheme.

Sanders, Terry Lee, third offense DUI, crash involving damage to a vehicle.

Taylor, Duane R. II, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle.

Johnson, Christopher Glenn, first degree arson, second degree arson, fourth degree arson.

Yerace, Whittney D., possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver MDMA.

Brooks, Scotty A., third offense domestic battery.

Valenzuela-Altamirano, Francisco, second degree sexual assault.

Morris, Derrick J., possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Davis, James Allen, third offense driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI, crash involving damage to a vehicle.

Bolyard, Patrick G., burglary, petit larceny.

Boyd, Darnell M., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Montgomery, Charles Robert, two counts soliciting a minor via computer.

Lingo, Timothy M., child abuse resulting in injury, domestic battery.

Mayle, Forrest W., grand larceny.

Bush, Emily C., possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana.

Willis, Demetrius Leval, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl five grams or more, prohibited person in possession of firearm.

Barker, Donald, embezzlement, access device fraud.

Tasker, Nathan, concealing stolen property.

Kennedy, Henry III, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Robinson, Jack D. II, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Santos-Robinson, Latasha N., possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Hall, Austin W., prohibited person in possession of firearm.

Burns, Scott A., driving while impaired causing serious bodily injury.

Kinzey, Richard A., prohibited person in possession of firearm, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Harner, Travis A., burglary, destruction of property, domestic battery, petit larceny.

Older, Elijah, malicious assault.

Trippet, Bryce, concealing stolen property.

Collins, Kristin, child neglect creating risk of injury, DUI, obstructing an officer, two counts battery on a law enforcement officer.

Harris, Lonnie M., prohibited person in possession of firearm, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, retaliation against a public official.

Walker, Tyler Craig, burglary, violation of protective order.

Conaway, David Jr., soliciting a minor via computer, possession of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

Winn, Nicole Inez, second offense battery on a police officer.

McCormick, Jason Allen, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Wyckoff, Miranda Lynn, child neglect creating risk of serious injury.

Stout Russell, child neglect creating risk of serious injury.

Maraney, John E., malicious assault.

Croft, Alexzander, burglary, second degree sexual assault.

Chambers, Ethan, strangulation, destruction of property, domestic battery.

Campbell, Johnathan Wayne, burglary, second offense domestic assault, destruction of property.

Morgan, Shawna, access device fraud, conspiracy.

Smith, Charles, access device fraud, conspiracy.

Yoss, Brenda, obtaining goods by false pretenses.

Garber, David P., concealing stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm.

Gaskill, Gage, distribution of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct, prohibition of child erotica.

Nemeth, Joseph W., third offense domestic battery.

Lake, Nicholas, burglary, grand larceny.

Hawkins, Jonathan, two counts child abuse resulting in bodily injury.

McCoy, Nimrod Jr., five counts sexual assault /abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust, first degree sexual abuse, third degree sexual abuse, three counts third degree sexual assault, soliciting a minor via computer.

Liming, Edward H. II, recklessly fleeing in a vehicle, child neglect creating substantial risk of injury, battery on law enforcement officer.

Wills, Michael Jr., burglary, kidnapping.

Norris, Jauan Deon, third offense domestic battery.

Pesic, Ivan Dragan, two counts burglary, petit larceny.

Payne, Jessica N., delivery of a controlled substance fentanyl.