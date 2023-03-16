Mon County man accused of threatening to shoot Municipal Court clerks

Mar. 15—Police were called after a man allegedly made terroristic threats to employees at the Morgantown Municipal Court Tuesday.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, Paul Vincent Wilburn, 54, of Morgantown told court clerks that he would get a gun and shoot them.

Wilburn also made hand gestures shooting /pointing at the clerks, the complaint said.

It is unclear what grievance, if any, Wilburn had with the clerks or court.

MPD was unable to comment further as officers continue to investigate the incident.

Wilburn was taken into custody and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $15, 000 bond.

TWEET @DominionPostWV