Mon county man convicted of 2021 burglary, sexual assault

Mar. 16—A Morgantown man faces decades in prison after he was found guilty of burglary, second-degree sexual assault, strangulation, domestic battery and harassment during a two-day trial in Monongalia County Circuit Court this week before Judge Cindy S. Scott.

Court records show on March 17, 2021, Robert Garrett Peacher Jr., 33, of Morgantown pushed his way into a Collins Ferry Road apartment where his ex-girlfriend lived.

Peacher then began punching the woman in the face and chasing her around the kitchen before pulling out a large folding knife. The victim said she was terrified that he was going to use the knife to kill her.

During the struggle, the two ended up on the floor with the victim face down and Peacher grabbed the victim by the back of her head and began smashing her face into the floor and then put his hands around her throat.

The woman said she struggled to get Peacher's hands away from her mouth and throat while simultaneously trying to prevent him from removing her panties.

Peacher began slapping and punching her in the head and pulling her hair, eventually digitally penetrating her.

The victim was able to use her smart watch to call 911 for help.

The case was investigated by the Morgantown Police Department with assistance from Investigator Karl Streyle. Peacher was indicted by a grand jury in May 2022.

Prosecuting attorney Gabrielle Mucciola said in a statement that she is "grateful that the victim found the strength and courage to speak out against her abuser and allow the court to return a just verdict."

At the conclusion of the trial, Peacher was sent to North Central Regional Jail. A sentencing hearing will be set.

At his sentencing, Peacher could face up to 46 years in prison. He could serve 10 to 25 years in prison for the sexual assault conviction, one to 15 years for burglary and one to five years for strangulation. For the domestic battery conviction, he faces up to one year in jail and up to six months for harassment.

