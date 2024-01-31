Mon County Math Field Day winners announced

Jan. 30—So, just how much interest are you paying on that credit card and what does it mean for your monthly household expenses, exactly ?

And that square footage your contractor is talking about—well, heck, you just needed the driveway resurfaced. You weren't counting on fractions and division, and all that.

Good luck, doubling up on that recipe while you're at it: What's two-thirds, times two, anyway ?

Nothing like those grown-up revelations about math, the subject you used to love to hate in school, Monica McCartney says.

"You never get away from math, " as she likes to say, and she should know.

McCartney is the middle school math coach for Monongalia County Schools.

It's her job to demystify that subject, so youngsters can grow up to be comfortable adults in a world brimming with ledgers of numbers—like it or not.

Mon's district in the meantime just came out of its 2024 Math Field Day competition, annual showcase for top-equation solvers in the county's elementary, middle and high school columns.

The regional contest for students across north-central West Virginia is March 23 at University High School.

Mon's winners:

Fourth grade 1st place—Dan Nguyen, North Elementary School 2nd place—Lavitra Bodas, Suncrest Elementary School 3rd place—Pierino Silveri, North Elementary School Alternates—Lacey Gross, Mason-Dixon Elementary School ; Camden Evans, Cheat Lake Elementary School Fifth grade 1st place—Luke Wan, North Elementary School 2nd place—Xinxi Xu, North Elementary School 3rd place—Joseph Samuel, Covenant Christian School Alternates—Wesley Paulk, Ridgedale Elementary School ; Tre Tallman, Brookhaven Elementary School Sixth grade 1st place—Riya Zinn, Suncrest Middle School 2nd place—Laura Du, Suncrest Middle School 3rd place—Anand Subramani, Suncrest Middle School Alternates—Isaac Richards, Mountaineer Middle School ; Arjun Chadha, Suncrest Middle School Seventh grade 1st place—Gloria Hu, Suncrest Middle School 2nd place—Isabell Tabone, Suncrest Middle School 3rd place—Leo Grammer, Westwood Middle School Alternates—Ethan Rakes, Mountaineer Middle School ; Umit Avci, Suncrest Middle School Eighth grade 1st place—Emily Liu, Suncrest Middle School 2nd place—Breanna Li, Suncrest Middle School 3rd place—Kyrian Haas, Suncrest Middle School Alternates—Eliot Sorensen, Suncrest Middle School ; Tessa Abildo, South Middle School Ninth grade 1st place—Larry Du, Morgantown High School 2nd place—Caden Yao, Morgantown High School 3rd place—Pavan Subramani, Morgantown High School Alternates—Maxwell Abildo, Morgantown High School ; William Tapia, Morgantown High School 10th-12th grade 1st place—Lauren Shen, Morgantown High School 2nd place—Sanketh Guppi, Morgantown High School 3rd place—Austin Luo, Morgantown High School 4th place—Shankar Subramani, Morgantown High School 5th place—Grace Yan, Morgantown High School 6th—Joyce Hu, Morgantown High School 7th place—Andrew Kisner, University High School 8th place—Will DeVault, University High School 9th place—Claire Lu, Morgantown High School 10th place—Luke Puderbaugh, Morgantown High School Alternates—Maxwell Chen, Morgantown High School ; Isaiah Harvey, University High School Other awards Best Physical Estimation: Pierino Silveri, 4th grade, North Elementary ; Nadal Cassim, 5th grade, St. Francis Central Catholic ; McKay Atwood, 6th grade, South Middle ; Pippa Neat, 7th grade, South Middle ; Madelyn Mazzoni, 8th grade, South Middle.

Austin Luo, Grace Yan, Lauren Shen, Joyce Hu, Sanketh Guppi, all of Morgantown High, took home the 10th-12th Team Award.

