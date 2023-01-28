Mon County welcomes Judge Perri Jo DeChristopher

Jan. 27—Former Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher was sworn-in as Circuit Court Judge during an investiture ceremony Friday afternoon at the Monongalia County Justice Center.

DeChristopher was in her second term as Monongalia County Prosecutor when she was appointed to the bench by Gov. Jim Justice on Dec. 20 to replace Judge Phillip D. Gaujot, who retired Dec. 31.

In her opening remarks, current Monongalia County Chief Circuit Court Judge Cindy S. Scott explained the significance of the investiture ceremony as one of the oldest traditions in the judiciary.

The process, which is used to invest or install justices or judges into their new role, provides an opportunity to "celebrate new beginnings while recognizing the traditions of the past and allows us to look forward while simultaneously honoring those who hold or have held those esteemed offices, " she explained.

"Judge DeChristopher is a welcomed addition to the bench. She has devoted her entire legal career to public service. She has led by example, demonstrating that public service is more than a job, it's a whole-hearted commitment to making a difference in the lives of those living here in Monongalia County, " Scott said.

"We all know that a great parent remembers what it was like to be a child, a great teacher remembers what it was like to be a student, a great leader remembers what it was like to be a follower, and a great judge remembers what it was like to be a lawyer, " she continued.

"Judge DeChristopher has served the residents of Monongalia County for more than two decades and I am confident that she is now prepared to transition into her role as a Circuit Court judge, not forgetting what it was like to be a young lawyer."

Before the crowd filled with local attorneys, law enforcement officers, government officials, court staff, friends and family, DeChristopher took the oath of office on a Bible held by her children, Sydney and Chase Porter. Senior Status Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Stone delivered the oath and her husband, Charles Porter, performed the robing.

DeChristopher said she was "humbled and honored and more than a bit emotional " as she looked around at the standing-room-only crowd that had gathered in her honor.

"In my career I have always had the perfect combination of support and motivation to do my best. As a young prosecutor I never hesitated to fight the good fight, to do what I believe is right because I knew I was never alone, " she said.

"This day would not exist, and my career would not have existed without Marcia Ashdown. She was the mentor that every new lawyer wished for, but I got to have for almost 20 years."

"I'd like to claim that Perri is my protege because I am older than she is, " said Ashdown, who served as prosecutor prior to DeChristopher, "but the reality is I have learned so much more from her than I think she ever learned from me, so I can't really make that claim. I am very proud to know that she thinks well of me. She couldn't be a better lawyer, she will be a wonderful judge and she will, I think, treat everybody the way they ought to be treated in the courtroom and I look forward to seeing her career continue on with judgeship."

DeChristopher said all the judges she has argued before as an attorney have shown her that "not all decisions are black and white and compassion is not absent in the courtroom and I will take a little bit of every single one of them onto the bench with me every single day."

DeChristopher will join current judges Scott and Susan Tucker as the third Circuit Court judge for the county. DeChristopher said the fact that the Monongalia County Judiciary is now all women has not escaped them and they are ready to make history.

As her first official act as judge, DeChristopher swore in the new Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney Gabrielle Mucciola, who was selected to fill DeChristopher's newly vacant position.

With her husband Michael and newborn Luca holding the Bible, Mucciola took the oath delivered by her predecessor in what she said was a "bittersweet moment."

Mucciola said she has worked with the prosecutor's office for around 15 years and has served as an assistant prosecutor since 2016.

"I have grown up here under the guidance of wonderful attorneys, " she said. "I am humbled and excited to begin this opportunity and I look forward to serving the citizens of Monongalia County."