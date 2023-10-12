Mon deputies searching for missing Morgantown woman

Oct. 11—Local authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing last week in Morgantown.

A press release authorized by Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer said Melanie Marie Gardner, 32, of Morgantown, was last seen Oct. 3 driving a black 2016 Jeep Patriot with West Virginia license plates.

Gardner is described as a white female, 5-foot-4 and approximately 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes, according to the release.

Sheriff's department officials did not have any additional information or updates at the time of this report but told The Dominion Post detectives are continuing with their follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gardner is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.

TWEET @DominionPostWV