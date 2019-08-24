Mon dieu! Donald Trump arrives at G7 summit in France amid tensions, threat of tariffs on French wines

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at the airport in Biarritz, France, for the first day of the G-7 summit. Trump and the six other leaders of the Group of Seven nations will begin meeting Saturday for three days in the southwestern French resort town of Biarritz.

BIARRITZ, France – Fears of a global recession and a mélange of other troubling issues awaited President Donald Trump and other leaders of the world’s most industrialized economies as they arrived on Saturday at a seaside resort village in southwest France for their annual G-7 summit.

Economists are warning that the world’s biggest economies, including the U.S., Britain and Germany, are in danger of falling into recession. Tensions are high in the Middle East amid Iran’s seizure of foreign ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz. Disputes over trade and climate change continue to test the G-7 leaders’ desire for unity.

And then there’s Trump, who has stoked divisions within the group.

Just last month, Trump touched off a transcontinental contretemps with French President Emmanuel Macron over France’s new digital services tax that has angered American tech giants such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft. Trump threatened to retaliate by – mon dieu! – slapping tariffs on imported French wines. He repeated the threat Friday night before departing the White House for France.

“G-7 member countries and attendees are understandably heading into this weekend's summit with some trepidation,” said Lauren Wright, a political scientist at Princeton University.

In these kinds of settings, Wright said, many dynamics and personalities come into play, with each leader concerned about challenges at home in addition to the broader issues that require everyone’s attention and cooperation.

Trump arrived Saturday afternoon for the three-day summit in the scenic Basque countryside at the foot of the Pyrenees, near France's border with Spain. He and first lady Melania Trump, wearing a canary yellow dress, waved as they exited Air Force One. Later Saturday, Trump is scheduled to attend a dinner with other G-7 leaders.

This is Trump’s third G-7 summit. Leaders of the six other member nations – Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan – thought they had finally figured out how to deal with the unpredictable American president during last year’s gathering in Charlevoix, Canada, said Jon Alterman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

But Trump lived up to his reputation for irascibility. He refused to sign a joint communique with the other leaders, bolted from the summit early and then launched a Twitter attack against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trade.

A photo that quickly went viral seemed to capture the tension. The image shows Macron and other G-7 leaders standing solemnly around a table, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaning over, her hands firmly on the table as she appears to glare at Trump, who is seated with his arms folded and his lips pulled tightly together.

To avoid the possibility of another embarrassing display of division, the group will not even attempt to sign a communique this year – the first time in its 44-year history that it has ended its summit without a joint agreement.

Though Trump has developed a cordial relationship with Japan’s Shinzo Abe, analysts say his “America first” approach to foreign policy has left him – and the U.S. – so isolated that the G-7 essentially has become the G-6-plus-1: The rest of the group on one side, Trump on the other.

Given those dynamics, members are unlikely to accomplish anything of substance during this year’s gathering, said Garret Martin, an expert on transatlantic relations at American University’s School of International Service.

“One should have low expectations for the summit because the other leaders of the G-7 will be naturally wary of Donald Trump,” Martin said. “And one can expect that Donald Trump will not be in any great mood to compromise either, with an eye to next year’s presidential elections.”