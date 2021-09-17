Mon grand jury returns 130 indictments

Sep. 17—MORGANTOWN — A man accused of driving while impaired causing death and a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend are among those indicted by the September 2021 Monongalia County grand jury.

In total, 130 indictments were returned, an increase of 50 from May's report. An indictment is not proof of guilt but a required step in the prosecution of felonies.

Timothy Lee Black, of Jefferson, Pa., is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or both, causing death, driving while his license was suspended or revoked for DUI, and two additional charges for causing injuries to two others involved in the accident.

Black is accused of traveling north on Hartman Run Road, when he crossed the center line, striking the guardrail, and causing a collision with a motorcycle traveling south, said Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer in a previous report about the Aug. 19 accident.

Richard Coleman, the driver of the motorcycle, died at J.W. Ruby Memorial hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger of the Jeep and another on the motorcycle also sustained injuries.

Black is being held at the North Central Regional Jail as of Wednesday.

Adrian Strawderman, of Fairmont, is also among those indicted, charged with driving while impaired resulting in a death.

At the time of the April 24 accident, Strawderman was 18. He is accused of operating an ATV while having a blood-alcohol content above.08. While operating it, the vehicle rolled over, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Madison Statler, according to the criminal complaint. The accident occurred on on Pickhandle Hill Road, off River Road.

Strawderman has since posted bond set at $50, 000.

Shelton K. Coates, of Morgantown, is accused of several charges stemming from an attempted kidnapping.

Coates allegedly confronted his ex-girlfriend at her home over property of his in her home. The situation escalated when he grabbed her, attempting to force her into a vehicle against her will.

Coates allegedly struck the victim, leading witnesses to intervene. He also allegedly showed a knife before driving off in a vehicle later identified as stolen. The following day, he broke into the home and began harassing and threatening those inside while looking for his ex. He ran away when police were called.

Days later, Coates was spotted by an officer with the Morgantown Police Department in downtown Morgantown. Coates ran when he noticed the officer and was eventually found in an underground cement area behind Whisper Nightclub, according to a criminal complaint. Officers found more than 40 Xanax on Coates.

Coates has since posted a reduced bond amount of $50, 000.

