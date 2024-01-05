Mon Power flips the switch on first solar energy array

Jan. 5—MAIDSVILLE — Out by the Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, smokestacks add their own touch to the low hanging clouds that are moving away after a snowstorm.

Steam pipes blanket part of the horizon in fog. The power station has been part of the landscape since 1967, but now, a more modern way to generate electricity has joined it nearby. Almost 50,000 solar panels are now generating renewable energy at the approximately 80-acre site.

"I'll tell you what an experience it was today driving up this pebble road and seeing all of these solar arrays," Brian Tierney, president & CEO of FirstEnergy, said. MonPower is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy.

"You got 19 megawatts out there, serving 3,000 customers. It's all academic. It's not academic when you drive up the path. It's awe inspiring, it takes your breath away. You're thinking, 'wow, this is something I want to go home and tell my family about,' and tell people who are interested in the energy industry. What we have going on here in Maidsville, it's impressive."

MonPower celebrated the completion and activation of its first solar site at Fort Martin Power Station with a ribbon cutting event on Thursday. Almost 50,000 solar panels will generate up to 18.9 megawatts. One megawatt powers an average of 173 homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. In total, the new array stands to generate electricity for up to 3,287 homes in the area. The site is the first of five planned sites to be constructed by First Energy subsidiaries MonPower and Potomac Edison. Once completed, the arrays will help add to and diversify the region's energy mix.

The array was the beneficiary of several factors that came together at the same time to make construction possible. At the same time MonPower decided there was an opportunity to build renewables, the state realized it would have difficulty attracting business to the state that made renewable energy a requirement for their procurement needs.

"The legislature passed a law that allowed utilities like ours to build up to 200 megawatts of solar or solar plus storage," George Farah, FirstEnergy vice president of utilities, said "We chose to take that opportunity and work with the commission to seek approval. And it was granted. This is the first of our five sites that we intend to build here immediately."

Construction began in December 2022 and took roughly a year to complete. Designers settled on the use of brownfields to house the arrays, since the land would be unusable for most public purposes. The panels are designed to withstand hail up to a certain size and are slick enough that snow slides right off. As if in demonstration, the brief snowstorm that passed through the area failed to gather any accumulation on the panels. Instead, neat rows of snow piled on the ground at the edges where the panels ended.

FirstEnergy, MonPower and Potomac Edison heavily collaborated with the construction union to finish the first array.

The Fort Martin Power Station array will be the largest out of the five. Kayla Pauvlinch, FirstEnergy project manager, said that the lessons learned on the construction of the Fort Martin Array will help speed up the construction of the other four, especially since it will be the same union workers who will help build the next site in Rivesville.

Since the other sites will be smaller, she expects work on those to conclude much faster. Natalie Stone, executive director for the North Central Building Trades Council said four of the arrays fall under her region's purview, meaning workers from the same union will be working on a majority of the project.

Construction of the five array sites will also bring jobs and economic opportunities to the region.

"The economic impact it has is that it keeps the money here," Stone said. "The workers that work on our projects are people that live in West Virginia. So the money stays in West Virginia and it ripples through the communities. We buy houses, we buy cars, we support our children and local activities. It's an economic boon for the whole region when they commit to using local workers."

The next four sites will be located in Rivesville, Marlowe, Davis and Weirton. The companies expect Rivesville and Marlowe to be completed by the end of 2024. The completion of the final two is slated for the end of 2025. Once finished, all five solar sites will produce a total of 50 megawatts of energy cumulatively.

"I think the average person in West Virginia underestimates the importance of having access to reliable and affordable energy," Nick Preservati, director of the West Virginia Office of Energy, said. "I would say that it's not an overstatement to say that next to food and water, access to affordable and reliable energy is probably the single most important factor for us to be able to continue our way of life."

