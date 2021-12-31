Mon Sheriff's department asks for public's help identifying theft suspect

Dec. 31—The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a male suspect possibly involved in the theft of several items from a local restaurant.

According to Detective Jonathan Friend of the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, a male subject was captured on surveillance video removing property from Nonno Carlo Italian Deli and Imports on the evening of Dec. 21.

Nonno Carlo is in the Suncrest Towne Centre and recently experienced a fire.

The restaurant's website states they are currently closed due to the fire, which happened Dec. 18. The site says the fire appeared to be electrical and caused significant damage to the back of house and kitchen area.

Friend said during the reconstruction phase of the fire clean-up, the man entered the restaurant and removed several electronic devices.

Several photographs of the man, taken from the surveillance video, can be found on the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Friend was unable to disclose specific information as the case is still under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone who can identify the subject in the pictures or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Monongalia County Detectives at 304-291-7218.